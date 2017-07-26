Kylie Jenner celebrates her 20th birthday with a birthday kollection

ppl need to stop giving her money and attention. actually ppl need to stop giving this family money and attention. Reply

idg why you'd pay for this overpriced garbage anyways? like there are 1000 liquid lipsticks avail. Reply

Mte

and isnt her shit the same as colourpop which is a 100x cheaper

Also her makeup looks always suck too

Basically pol need to get some standards smfh Reply

It is so crazy that she's only 20 to me.



She looks like early 30s. Reply

Maybe late/mid 20s but that make up and surgery ages her. Reply

Realizing stuff is hard work and takes its toll on the body. Reply

she looks older than me and I'm in my early 30's...but then again any other guy thinks I'm 27/28



Edited at 2017-07-26 09:26 pm (UTC) Reply

all the work she's had done has really aged her Reply

omg she's only 20?



what kinda dingy buttercream frosting is this skank eating?? Reply

I bought the new L'Oreal Lash Paradise Mascara and for a $10 mascara is freaking awesome. I like it better than my Diorshow mascara. Reply

yas! now i don't feel as compelled to buy better than sex mascara. thank you loreal good sis Reply

i am mad we don't have it in poland yet Reply

Oooh, I love Diorshow but I definitely need a budget backup because all my money goes to skincare now. Thanks for the rec. Reply

everyone's been raving about this omg i need to try this.



flormar spider lashes was a really good dupe for me after roller lash (which, still dk why it's supposed to be amazing) but i want to try this Reply

Lmao the packaging though. Could they try to rip off Better Than Sex a little more? Reply

I remember her saying she was afraid of being older than 17 or 18 or something? Hopefully she no longer fears aging but I doubt it



Last beauty products I bought were Hylamide's HA Blur and The Ordinary's marula oil and rose hip seed oil. They should be here in a few days Reply

lmao those lip swatches are obviously photoshopped yikes



I think the last thing I got was my ulta birthday reward Reply

What did you get for yours? I got a Lancome mascara deluxe sample and I was kind of bummed but I actually really like the mascara so it worked out. Reply

nyx birthday eyeshadow palette Reply

Oh I got that too! My birthday was at the end of May. Is that when yours is? Idk if they do the gift by birthday like that.



I was kinda bummed out about it tho tbh bc I had just bought Urban Decay's Perversion mascara the week before and I liked the UD mascara WAYYYY better. Reply

Saw Sara Pope is sueing her now because KK's logo is a ripoff of her work



I mean it's not the most original imagery but w/e, team sara Reply

Pop's logo is so much better. Kylie's make me want to puke when i see it. Reply

Banning transgender people from serving our country is simply wrong. We should be so grateful to anybody who wants to serve! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 26. Juli 2017

woke kween! Reply

lmao Reply

Nice she's using her voice for something positive Reply

Those lip swatches are awful, like goddamn ease up on the photoshop.



My most recent purchase was the Naked Heat palette and I love it so far. I don't own any of the other naked palettes but my friends do so I've gotten to use them before and I feel like the formula is much better in this palette. I'm not huge on shimmer eyeshadows but I like the ones included in it and the mattes are perfect. Reply

they could have made an EFFORT with those lip photoshops. Reply

lmao RIGHT? you can literally see the lines. Reply

could they though? everybody involved with this line is delusional Reply

lol right Reply

I can see the blur tool being used at the edges of the lips. Reply

Grills huh 🙄

what unique packaging Reply

Happy 40th! Reply

lol Reply

LoL Reply

fuck Reply

lmao Reply

Vicious lol Reply

this looks like it's from forever 21. Reply

My most recent purchase was the black widow mascara from the face shop's marvel collection and im loving it so far since i was convinced itd be terrible bc of the packaging



I really want the stila star light star bright collection Reply

I wish Stila got more love. They make really good products. Reply

Their matte lipstick stays on for fuckin days if I don't wash it lol Reply

I totally agree with you about Stila; I'm ok with that not being as known because it keeps the quality high and the products in stock :) Reply

