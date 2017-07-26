Kylie Jenner celebrates her 20th birthday with a birthday kollection
The birthday collection will launch August 1st at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com. The total price for the package hasn't been announced yet.
Christ I can't believe she's only 20. Anyway, what's the latest make up item you bought ONTD ?
and isnt her shit the same as colourpop which is a 100x cheaper
Also her makeup looks always suck too
Basically pol need to get some standards smfh
She looks like early 30s.
I picked this one up:
flormar spider lashes was a really good dupe for me after roller lash (which, still dk why it's supposed to be amazing) but i want to try this
Last beauty products I bought were Hylamide's HA Blur and The Ordinary's marula oil and rose hip seed oil. They should be here in a few days
I think the last thing I got was my ulta birthday reward
I was kinda bummed out about it tho tbh bc I had just bought Urban Decay's Perversion mascara the week before and I liked the UD mascara WAYYYY better.
I mean it's not the most original imagery but w/e, team sara
My most recent purchase was the Naked Heat palette and I love it so far. I don't own any of the other naked palettes but my friends do so I've gotten to use them before and I feel like the formula is much better in this palette. I'm not huge on shimmer eyeshadows but I like the ones included in it and the mattes are perfect.
what unique packaging
I really want the stila star light star bright collection