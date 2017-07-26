H - Dunkirk 1

Kylie Jenner celebrates her 20th birthday with a birthday kollection









The birthday collection will launch August 1st at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com. The total price for the package hasn't been announced yet.

Christ I can't believe she's only 20. Anyway, what's the latest make up item you bought ONTD ?
