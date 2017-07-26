Angelina Jolie covers Vanity Fair
nevermind just read it and omfg....
wtf?
but it's still so cruel to take impoverished kids and play a "game" with money to see how well they can act for your movie.
I mention Pitt’s mea culpa in GQ Style. Did it surprise her? “No,” she replies, looking unmoved. I refer to tabloid reports that suggest their communication has improved, and ask if that’s true. There’s a long pause. She looks down, formulates an answer. “We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal.” There’s anger and pain right there beneath the surface. But she’s trying to keep the emotions at bay. “I was very worried about my mother, growing up—a lot. I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything’s going to be all right even when you’re not sure it is.”
These quotes devastated me. I think because it reminds me so much of my parents divorce growing up.
I don't agree with this.
As a child of a man who had to eat his emotions during his own childhood, that shit is not healthy. Growing up I could tell there was always "something wrong" and the brave/stoic dad routine was artificial. When I saw my dad cry for he first time and it was scary but then I thought ...why the fuck is it scary? He's my dad. He's a human. He's hurting and I gotta be there for him, just like how he's always there for me. I cant imagine going on with life not knowing my dad's fears and feelings. It's doing your kid a disservice by not humanizing yourself, that being vulnerable isn't a fucking weakness.
tmi I'm sorry my dad is out of town and I guess I miss him (it's been 2 days lol)
I don't doubt that divorce is tough no matter what but I'm not buying it here because she could've required that it not be a topic of discussion
I don't even know but I would never pull such a cruel stunt with the child refugees I've worked with (if I could draw this kind of comparison), what the hell! especially not for a fucking movie
Wow
did the girl at least get paid enough to cover the funeral??
I read the whole article just in case there was more context that made it better. Nope.
Sorta short summary in no particular order
She's promo her Netflix film so that's why she's in the public eye. Normal press tour.
Imo her altruism to the world at large is genuine but she always comes across extra ott to me.
Thinking back on those Sony hacked emails and remarks about her I'm surprised she got a chance to direct again but at the same time it's low key Netflix not cinema and it's all in Cambodian (sorry is that the language) so subtitles. Because, she's a good actress, but not a good director.
I feel for her personal story but at the same time I'm a little like gtf over yourself. She's not the only person whose dad cheated on mom, and mom died of cancer. One unfortunate and the other tragic, but this narrative could apply to millions of Americans even global humans so I just feel like stop trying to make me feel like you were a slave or escaped the holocaust /first world problems.
Of course the article mentions Aniston in passing and THEY WERE BROKEN UP before they began sexing.
Idky she and her dad were estranged probably her mom being betrayed and he's also an asshole privileged white male republican so there's that. But it mentions they've tried to mend fences so her kids have a granddad.
The part about auditioning the kids is not out of context and she'll probably regret explaining it but it's as wtf as it seems.
She met the woman ages ago they're bff and she asked he if it would be alright for her as an outsider to adopt a Cambodian. Maddox is credited as exec producer kinda rme and that he rad all the script variations and whatnot. I'm torn on that because it's his heritage and it's good he was involved and feels connected but he's a teenager who was literally a baby and doesn't know any of that first hand but anyway claps for his film making debut.
She gets huffy when it's suggested that the relationship began to falter partly because Brad just wanted a more normal life and stability for the kids whereas she wants to be this constantly globe trotting humanitarian with kids in tow and it's good for them. I think there is some truth to that because separately she talks about how he took care of all the mundane grown up things like furnishing a home and cooking and just being settled for a length of time. The kids want her to take cooking classes and she is trying to adapt to reading stories and picking up dog poop and letting the kids play with their friends. Imo this is also an eye opener of their differences in background. He grew up nobody middle class midwesterner and that's what he knows and thought it was a stable environment whereas she grew up a rich Hollywood kid who has no idea of that kind of childhood. Doesn't make either one good or bad or right or wrong but if they couldn't come to agreement on basic child rearing approach not a surprise they eventually split.
Reporter briefly mentions the other kids and says Shiloh likes to dress like a boy. Um 👀 how about she likes to dress how she wants to dress and what they describe her wearing is what millions of other random girls wear and why did they even describe what she's wearing but they didn't mention the other kids clothes.
They have a Rottweiler and I like dogs but I hate that kind of dog ugh.
She's says after this promo that she just wants to be a mom (oh ok lol) but also mentions she's in the running for bride of Frankenstein.
Lol maybe not as short as I thought 😂
"Idky she and her dad were estranged"
just on this part specifically, her dad is an ASSHOLE. misogynstic, ignorant prick who treated her mom like shit and he is also very vocally supportive of Trump and his politics. thats basically a hardline on if youre a terrible person. I am surprised she has him around at all tbh.