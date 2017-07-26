Angelina Jolie covers Vanity Fair

Every time I see a great red lip on someone in a magazine, it's impossible to actually track it down and/or the makeup artist has probably blended shades anyway. Why is it so hard to make a good red? Reply

Thread

Link

lol literally was gonna comment if anyone can rec a lipstick like hers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nars - cruella Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mac feels so grand tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really love NYX's Mat Lipstick in Perfect Red. It's a really good true red color. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MAC Ruby Woo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the brand besame carries a bunch of beautiful reds for all different skin tones. it's kind of their thing. they're all velvety without being drying. also, cruelty free <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

usually because it's photoshopped to within an inch of its life. I love YSL lipsticks for this kind of color tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Have you tried MAC Ruby Woo? It's a classic because it looks fab on a lot of people and is very similar to this. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can never find a good red for myself. I always think I look like a clown. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lancome's matte fever color line had a v similar one but idt they make them anymore Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that is 100% photoshopped, it's like glow in the dark red haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ia w everyone this is photoshop but I've got a gr8 vampy red from Urban Decay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk what skintone you have, but I am asian with a fairly olive complexion and I use bite's luminous creme lipstick in mimosa rouge. It gives the same red colour effect on me that Jolie has on this cover. It's pretty matte already but I usually use a one-ply tissue and dust finishing/transcluscent powder over to give a complete matte look. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sometimes in mags they say what makeup was used near the table of contents...dunno if VF does this though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stila fiery is similar to what angie's wearing here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow, I feel like I haven't seen her on a magazine cover in like 10 years. Reply

Thread

Link

that casting bit is so fucking like.... sociopathic??? my jaw dropped when i saw it on twitter earlier. yikes. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah what the fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My jaw is dropping right now honestly... what the fuck... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte like its just acting like no need for all the edgy~ or raw~ tactics just pick someone who can fucking act then go. what a cruel fucking thing to do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right like just have the kids read a damn monologue like why make them relive traumas for a gig they might not even get Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait can you explain? what casting and for what ?





nevermind just read it and omfg....



Edited at 2017-07-26 08:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what casting? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't mind her but she's always come across a bit like that to me in general. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so exploitative Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had to read it three times to make sure I was properly understanding Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. what the fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

~method casting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah the casting method was really gross and unnecessary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it seems pretty exploitative Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah I just read it. that wasn't necessary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't get how you could even consider it a good idea to visit orphanages and slum schools to judge which kids have suffered the most hardship, never mind making a game of it to decide which of them gets to be in your movie. There's something not right there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's insane Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it's pretty fucked up and reminded me of City of God- the acting coach said to the child that was doing a scene getting shot that if he didn't cry hard enough, a drug dealer would kill his mom. Needless to say the kid is sobbing on the scene. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

just read and there goes any love i've ever had for her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

um that excerpt is... fucking terrible?



wtf? Reply

Thread

Link

okay wait maybe i misread it...



but it's still so cruel to take impoverished kids and play a "game" with money to see how well they can act for your movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her looks never really recovered after she got so skinny. Even now that collarbone is making me cringe. Reply

Thread

Link

That's what you took away from this post? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never liked Angelina, whereas ONTD has practically canonized her so I'm gonna let everyone wank themselves out here and come back during the round up tomorrow. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She is on the cover of a magazine... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Maybe they didn't read the excerpt tho. Remember we don't read Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Don't apologise for this comment, the woman was sick and it's gross. Tg you said it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm Not sure if it's due to her Bell's palsy ? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a delightful story Reply

Thread

Link

What in fuck's name at that casting procedure? Reply

Thread

Link

OMG just read the excerpt wtf...



Edited at 2017-07-26 08:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

That excerpt is seriously fucked. Reply

Thread

Link

“In times they needed to be.” Other statements are similarly cryptic. “We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing . . . They’re not healing from divorce. They’re healing from some . . . from life, from things in life.”



I mention Pitt’s mea culpa in GQ Style. Did it surprise her? “No,” she replies, looking unmoved. I refer to tabloid reports that suggest their communication has improved, and ask if that’s true. There’s a long pause. She looks down, formulates an answer. “We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal.” There’s anger and pain right there beneath the surface. But she’s trying to keep the emotions at bay. “I was very worried about my mother, growing up—a lot. I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything’s going to be all right even when you’re not sure it is.”



These quotes devastated me. I think because it reminds me so much of my parents divorce growing up. Reply

Thread

Link

That's so sad. I'd be devastated to learn that my mother could confide in an international magazine but not show a facet of herself to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

confused though how that jives with her doing a vanity fair cover story about the divorce/her struggles and talking publicly about how her kids are healing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think that kind of attitude will blow up in her face. I understand that it's because they're young and can easily be shaped by seeing their mother distressed, but it's really important for children to see that their parents are human and that things affect them in really big ways. I never liked the idea of a parent having to be the superhero for their kid. My mom put on that façade when I was younger and watching her crumble in my later years was really alarming. Most of her children are old enough to have a conversation with her where she can be open - and respectful to their father as well - about what she's dealing with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything’s going to be all right even when you’re not sure it is.



I don't agree with this.

As a child of a man who had to eat his emotions during his own childhood, that shit is not healthy. Growing up I could tell there was always "something wrong" and the brave/stoic dad routine was artificial. When I saw my dad cry for he first time and it was scary but then I thought ...why the fuck is it scary? He's my dad. He's a human. He's hurting and I gotta be there for him, just like how he's always there for me. I cant imagine going on with life not knowing my dad's fears and feelings. It's doing your kid a disservice by not humanizing yourself, that being vulnerable isn't a fucking weakness.



tmi I'm sorry my dad is out of town and I guess I miss him (it's been 2 days lol) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm sorry for your personal experience but she controls the interview dialogue and she's not an Oscar winner for nothing



I don't doubt that divorce is tough no matter what but I'm not buying it here because she could've required that it not be a topic of discussion Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

everyone's making comments about how wrong she is, but she's literally talking about how devastating it was for HER growing up to see her mother suffering, so she doesn't want to do that to her children. there's nothing wrong with that. and - we don't know what she shows her kids. so what if maybe she doesn't break down in front of them. that's not to say she isn't sharing everything else with them. we don't know. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That casting process is uh.... fucked up. Reply

Thread

Link

So her audition process was taunting impoverished children to see who was the most traumatized by it. The fuck is wrong with this woman. Reply

Thread

Link

this is fucking... idk, white people? US imperialism? first world privilege?



I don't even know but I would never pull such a cruel stunt with the child refugees I've worked with (if I could draw this kind of comparison), what the hell! especially not for a fucking movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is...NAGL. why are you fucking with the fragile emotions of kids just to see if they would be a good fit for your multi-million dollar film? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trash, pure and simple.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this bitch is fucking nuts wtf.........



did the girl at least get paid enough to cover the funeral?? Reply

Thread

Link

wtf at that excerpt Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah mte



I read the whole article just in case there was more context that made it better. Nope.



Sorta short summary in no particular order



She's promo her Netflix film so that's why she's in the public eye. Normal press tour.



Imo her altruism to the world at large is genuine but she always comes across extra ott to me.



Thinking back on those Sony hacked emails and remarks about her I'm surprised she got a chance to direct again but at the same time it's low key Netflix not cinema and it's all in Cambodian (sorry is that the language) so subtitles. Because, she's a good actress, but not a good director.



I feel for her personal story but at the same time I'm a little like gtf over yourself. She's not the only person whose dad cheated on mom, and mom died of cancer. One unfortunate and the other tragic, but this narrative could apply to millions of Americans even global humans so I just feel like stop trying to make me feel like you were a slave or escaped the holocaust /first world problems.



Of course the article mentions Aniston in passing and THEY WERE BROKEN UP before they began sexing.



Idky she and her dad were estranged probably her mom being betrayed and he's also an asshole privileged white male republican so there's that. But it mentions they've tried to mend fences so her kids have a granddad.



The part about auditioning the kids is not out of context and she'll probably regret explaining it but it's as wtf as it seems.



She met the woman ages ago they're bff and she asked he if it would be alright for her as an outsider to adopt a Cambodian. Maddox is credited as exec producer kinda rme and that he rad all the script variations and whatnot. I'm torn on that because it's his heritage and it's good he was involved and feels connected but he's a teenager who was literally a baby and doesn't know any of that first hand but anyway claps for his film making debut.



She gets huffy when it's suggested that the relationship began to falter partly because Brad just wanted a more normal life and stability for the kids whereas she wants to be this constantly globe trotting humanitarian with kids in tow and it's good for them. I think there is some truth to that because separately she talks about how he took care of all the mundane grown up things like furnishing a home and cooking and just being settled for a length of time. The kids want her to take cooking classes and she is trying to adapt to reading stories and picking up dog poop and letting the kids play with their friends. Imo this is also an eye opener of their differences in background. He grew up nobody middle class midwesterner and that's what he knows and thought it was a stable environment whereas she grew up a rich Hollywood kid who has no idea of that kind of childhood. Doesn't make either one good or bad or right or wrong but if they couldn't come to agreement on basic child rearing approach not a surprise they eventually split.



Reporter briefly mentions the other kids and says Shiloh likes to dress like a boy. Um 👀 how about she likes to dress how she wants to dress and what they describe her wearing is what millions of other random girls wear and why did they even describe what she's wearing but they didn't mention the other kids clothes.



They have a Rottweiler and I like dogs but I hate that kind of dog ugh.



She's says after this promo that she just wants to be a mom (oh ok lol) but also mentions she's in the running for bride of Frankenstein.



Lol maybe not as short as I thought 😂





Edited at 2017-07-26 10:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If that's true about Brad wanting a more stable home life for the kids, then I completely agree with him. Kids need some semblance of routine and normalcy. And while it's great that their kids are exposed to a lot of stuff, you can do that through trips a few times a year and stay put the rest of the time so kids can have have friends and go to one school. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link