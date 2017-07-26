Shadowhunters - 2x17 Promo "Awake, Arise, or Be Forever Fallen" & AfterBuzz with Matt Daddario
On Valentine & Sebastian
-They question whether Valentine is scared of Sebastian, but Matt thinks he is more cautious and aware of the potential for things to go wrong.
-What Valentine is doing doesn’t come from a place of malice – he really think he’s saving the world.
-Matt thinks the Clave is almost as bad as Valentine, with methods as increasingly brutal.
-Matt wants Sebastian/Jonathan to come back and use that form and face all the time, as he identifies Sebastian with that face now, and also doesn’t want to recast Will Tudor, says "that isn’t going to happen, no way".
-Regarding the Seb/Clary incest kiss – "he’s not all there [...] with Valentine we had a Super Villain, but he was motivated by real decisions, by logic of his own making, we can understand it. I don’t think so with Sebastian [...] he’s a tragic character [...] he’s not to blame, he’s a creation of a monster, and he’s become a monster himself."
-Matt shades Alec as being a classic example of Clave training – someone new and dodgy comes in and suddenly bad things start happening, and he puts that guy in charge of Institute security.
On Climon
-Matt says on Clary/Simon: "don’t you get the sense that Simon’s feelings for Clary were always wrong... he loved her as a friend, this is very similar to how Alec felt for Jace, I always believed that it wasn’t true romantic love but it’s difficult for young people to differentiate [...] and you see this a lot in real life."
-Interviewer says after Simon’s hurt feelings are gone and he has another established relationship, hopefully he can rekindle his friendship with Clary – MATT LOOKS SHADY AND DISBELIEVING AF.
-Matt is really looking forward to when Simon finds out about Jace/Maia.
-Thinks Simon is trouble and he knows it and he’s playing everyone with the sweet cute adorable act, but really he’s running around the Downworld hooking up with everyone.
On Malec
-Matt knows everyone is going to try to drag Alec right now, but believes fully the reality is Alec did what he thought was best for the most people – for the greater good. His concern is for everyone, "not just his love life, because you can’t just choose one person."
-He thinks one of the biggest failings for Alec this season is that he ignored Izzy’s quiet cries for help with her addiction - he should have recognised it earlier despite her pushing him away, but he was too focused on his own personal emotional issues.
-Matt thinks it’s a “rough situation to be in: you have to share information when it’s appropriate, but we don’t go home with classified information to tell our husbands and wives, you don’t do that.”
-Thinks Magnus feels hurt because he’s “relating it to past experiences where he’s been hurt in similar situations, and he’s applying that history to Alec- it’s unfair, IT’S UNFAIR.”
-Thinks Alec and Magnus need more conversations about Magnus’ past so they can understand why he’s feeling this way and they can work through that.
-Thinks that relationships take time, “and that’s what’s beautiful about relationships – that you learn about people’s history and you create a new history together, and you try to create a better history for both of you, regardless of your circumstances.”
-“You have to have discovery, you have to have conflict – these are the sources of development in relationships, how you grow.”
-But Matt doesn’t want to talk about negativity anymore, which he feels is a constant problem in general, but wants to talk about the positivity from fans which he loves.
-Regarding the scene with Magnus having a right to get angry and Luke telling him to calm down, Matt will “protect Alec until the end of days” but “given his experiences yes, but at the same time he reacted with too much anger”.
-Thinks Alec should never have been involved in the torture when Magnus was in Valentine’s body.
On Luke
-Thinks Luke is “infinitely more complex than we are privy to – and has far more history. Alec is so far beneath Luke in terms of experience and understanding, and Alec is good at recognising that. He knows he can’t pass judgement on somebody that he doesn’t have any real right to. There’s a lot going on there.”
-When asked about Isaiah hinting at/somewhat confirming there being a possibility in Luke/Maryse getting together... Matt looks significantly over at the publicist. (!!!)
On His Portrayal of Alec
-Talking about how on screen his portrayal of Alec seems kind of blank and withdrawn, Matt says how Alec hides everything he’s feeling, he’s very reserved in expressing himself, which doesn’t make for anything interesting on screen as you don’t see it. And when watching scenes back he often thinks he needs to portray the emotion more so we can see what’s going on, even though that is something Alec would never do – which is the difficulty in playing him and having the audience know what he’s going through whilst keeping it interesting and faithful to the character.
Sources: Promo, AfterBuzz
I need them to take a break, and reboot. And it'd be nice to see Alec actually fighting for Magnus and the relationship. Right now the level of investment seems really skewed (like Magnus is all the way in soul-destroying love with Alec and Alec is just... meh *shrug*). Where is the passion (from Alec)? Not feeling it.
I will enjoy the pretty flashback next week tho.
i don't think magnus was right to be upset about being lied to. i mean i get where he is coming from, but sometimes there needs to be a church and state boundary between professional and private spheres, even in relationships.
i'm still over simon. yawn. and the speech izzy gave maia was just so.....textbook. idk. i want more tension and development, not these explicit conversations to advance the plot w/o actual effort???
still loving alan/will together, their dynamic is great.
NHF SEBASTIAN KISSING CLARY! i thought maybe they wouldn't go down that route...but they did. i can only hope that they don't take it further, since in the books [Spoiler (click to open)]doesn't he try to assault her sorta?
i'm ready for everyone to break up and make things interesting. hf jordan next year changing the dynamics
I also get where he's coming from, and it's interesting what Matt says about how Magnus has been hurt in similar situations before and he's taking that out on Alec.
Because it was way overboard, and Alec has a lot of responsibility and really had just heard about the Soul Sword and tbh his duty IS to everyone and keeping everyone safe and preventing an all-out war.
He could have gone about things better, and brought Magnus into it all and trusted him, but realistically idk how i'd have reacted in that situation and maybe after a few more days of thinking about it he would have done.
If so i'm NOT sorry lmao
I always tell people that the first 6 episodes are particularly terrible and a chore to get through, but then it does get better after that.
I SAID BETTER SIS. NOT GOOD. lbr it's just a fun trashy dumb show that's pure escapism.
Season 2 does have a massssiiivveeee new budget though, and new everything essentially in terms of the making of the show. So it's a lot more production valuey.
THEY HAD TO.
Between this and whatever may happen to Max next week, they're really doubling down on making us not like Sebastian. Poor Will Tudor is doing too good a job at getting people's sympathy despite the flat out evil.
can't wait for the next ep tho, hopefully we will get to see some malec reunion makeout
Honestly the Will and Alan scenes are getting me through each week rn
Now he's just a boring super villain.
Alec lying the way he did is messed up on many levels but the one that actually annoys me most is that he's the one who set up that downworld council to supposedly promote transparency, cooperation and respect between all the different factions. And the first test he gets, he fails to fulfill what he himself pledged to do. That shadowhunter prejudice and superiority won't let up apparently.
The Clave deserves a rebellion tbh - although I'm sure #plot will make it so the downworlders come off as irrational and inexplicably lose whatever upcoming battle there is.
Harry was insanely good this episode though. My heart broke for Magnus in those last two scenes. Love yourself, honey, and dump him. Dot would love you better tbh. I hope Magnus gets to continue being a badass high warlock doing high warlock things, this episode was just very strong characterisation for him on all fronts, even if he was being hurt by the dude he inexplicably loves.
Speaking of Dot, annoyed she was left behind yet again by Clary and Jace.
Valentine and Sebastian were a highlight as usual.
This was the first time in a long time that I wasn't irritated by Simon to a ridiculous degree. The combined power of Izzy and Maia obviously reflected well on him. Ugh @ Saia - I'm sure it will end amicably and respectfully unlike the books. Also yay at more Maia backstory and Izzy and Maia interacting!
Clace remain superfluous to me. That incest was horrifying. Why, show??
What Matt said about Clary/Simon is so on point. He should write their scenes tbh.
I'll come back to this post once I watch the episode.
Otherwise, great interview tbh. He's hilarious.
OP thanks for these post I'm going to try and be more active since I know I'm not alone watching this cheesy show haha.
i miss luke, give me more screentime
Again, I'll agree with everyone that Will/Alan are killing it.
Dot is so pretty. Where have Raphael and Meliorn been? I miss them.