Shadowhunters - 2x17 Promo "Awake, Arise, or Be Forever Fallen" & AfterBuzz with Matt Daddario

They really need to reboot Malec. Make them break up and date other people for a while before bringing them back together. Reply

ikr tbh, it'd make them getting back together and realising their ~true love~ that much more rewarding. Reply

Amen. They've gotten into this destructive cycle that's really tiring to watch tbh.



I need them to take a break, and reboot. And it'd be nice to see Alec actually fighting for Magnus and the relationship. Right now the level of investment seems really skewed (like Magnus is all the way in soul-destroying love with Alec and Alec is just... meh *shrug*). Where is the passion (from Alec)? Not feeling it.



I will enjoy the pretty flashback next week tho. Reply

i don't think magnus was right to be upset about being lied to. i mean i get where he is coming from, but sometimes there needs to be a church and state boundary between professional and private spheres, even in relationships.



i'm still over simon. yawn. and the speech izzy gave maia was just so.....textbook. idk. i want more tension and development, not these explicit conversations to advance the plot w/o actual effort???



still loving alan/will together, their dynamic is great.



NHF SEBASTIAN KISSING CLARY! i thought maybe they wouldn't go down that route...but they did. i can only hope that they don't take it further, since in the books [ Spoiler (click to open) ] doesn't he try to assault her sorta?



alright, i never use spoiler tags so i hope that worked



i'm ready for everyone to break up and make things interesting. hf jordan next year changing the dynamics



ia about Magnus getting so angry. I was like throwing things at the screen in frustration over it, it was just SO ott???



I also get where he's coming from, and it's interesting what Matt says about how Magnus has been hurt in similar situations before and he's taking that out on Alec.



Because it was way overboard, and Alec has a lot of responsibility and really had just heard about the Soul Sword and tbh his duty IS to everyone and keeping everyone safe and preventing an all-out war.



He could have gone about things better, and brought Magnus into it all and trusted him, but realistically idk how i'd have reacted in that situation and maybe after a few more days of thinking about it he would have done. Reply

Without spoiling, can someone say if the gays storyline get better in the second season? Some d-bag here on ONTD managed to convince me to watch the first season because of them, but it was just so baaad. I might give the second season a shot if it isn't as terrible as the first. Reply

yes. it does Reply

If so i'm NOT sorry lmao



yo, was that d-bag me?If so i'm NOT sorry lmao Reply

I have a horrible memory when it comes to names/faces so idk if you were one of them lol. But if you say that first season was watchable... Nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn, sis! Reply

It was probably not me then tbf, i'm forever trying to coerce ONTDers into watching, but i'm VERY upfront that Season 1 is not good.



I always tell people that the first 6 episodes are particularly terrible and a chore to get through, but then it does get better after that.



I SAID BETTER SIS. NOT GOOD. lbr it's just a fun trashy dumb show that's pure escapism.



Season 2 does have a massssiiivveeee new budget though, and new everything essentially in terms of the making of the show. So it's a lot more production valuey. Reply

But does it have more (quality) gay scenes in the second season? I will not be investing my time with the boring white girl and the boring white boy and whatever happened when she/he was being a vampire/werewolf/angel/idk (I literally don't remember). Where are the gays? What is the truth sis? Reply

they're actually together in s2, so there's more scenes of them in general, but still not a lot. honestly, if that's all you're interested, just watch their scenes on yt or something. i've gotten a bit more into s2 when i didn't like s2 much at all, but i wouldn't miss if it was canceled so Reply

Bless you for bringing this gospel of truth bb! <3 Reply

whoops, didn't like s1 much at all * Reply

when Sab kissed Clar I was like ..For fucks sake ya had to do it.



Edited at 2017-07-26 08:16 pm (UTC) Reply

lmao I was like "oh this week's ONTD post is going to be fun!"



THEY HAD TO.



Between this and whatever may happen to Max next week, they're really doubling down on making us not like Sebastian. Poor Will Tudor is doing too good a job at getting people's sympathy despite the flat out evil.

He really is, like you see the switch and go fantastic stay this way. I feel bad for him that he was burned so badly. He's definitely a demon tho and shit never ends well for them. Reply

ever since the reveal sebastian's character changed drastically imo, not for the better



can't wait for the next ep tho, hopefully we will get to see some malec reunion makeout Reply

Will is still killing it though!



Honestly the Will and Alan scenes are getting me through each week rn Reply

the acting is good, but he is so whiny now lol



Edited at 2017-07-26 09:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Seriously I want them back next season but I know that won't be happening Reply

He went from being cool, calm and calculating to this major spazz who is sweaty and acting super suspicious at every turn. It would have been a more interesting storyline, especially later with the big reveal, if he was able to act normal while he was Sebastian and then only lost his cool when he is Jonathon. He would have appeared more "redeemable", and maybe actually made us believe he might be conflicted about the terrible things he's done.



Now he's just a boring super villain. Reply

Alec lying the way he did is messed up on many levels but the one that actually annoys me most is that he's the one who set up that downworld council to supposedly promote transparency, cooperation and respect between all the different factions. And the first test he gets, he fails to fulfill what he himself pledged to do. That shadowhunter prejudice and superiority won't let up apparently.



The Clave deserves a rebellion tbh - although I'm sure



Harry was insanely good this episode though. My heart broke for Magnus in those last two scenes. Love yourself, honey, and dump him. Dot would love you better tbh. I hope Magnus gets to continue being a badass high warlock doing high warlock things, this episode was just very strong characterisation for him on all fronts, even if he was being hurt by the dude he inexplicably loves.



Speaking of Dot, annoyed she was left behind yet again by Clary and Jace.



Valentine and Sebastian were a highlight as usual.



This was the first time in a long time that I wasn't irritated by Simon to a ridiculous degree. The combined power of Izzy and Maia obviously reflected well on him. Ugh @ Saia - I'm sure it will end amicably and respectfully unlike the books. Also yay at more Maia backstory and Izzy and Maia interacting!



Clace remain superfluous to me. That incest was horrifying. Why, show??



I haven't watched it yet (was going to today but bday celebrations and all) and I can already feel like there was some mess going on.



What Matt said about Clary/Simon is so on point. He should write their scenes tbh.



I'll come back to this post once I watch the episode. Reply

Matt contradicts himself in that interview. How you gonna talk about how awful the Clave is and then reduce Magnus' anger (which, in the show, wasn't just about Alec lying to him personally but about the larger political implications of that lie i.e. GENOCIDE OF THE ENTIRE DOWNWORLD) to Magnus being in his ~feels~.



Otherwise, great interview tbh. He's hilarious. Reply

yeah Malec seriously needs a break I need them to not be together for the rest of the season so they can reboot. I'm a non-book reader and only know from what I've seen Jon here but I want an all out war to happen because the clave deserves it. Also, poor Dot I hope she isn't dead. I did read something on twitter that the major death isn't want everyone thinks. I was betting on Jace for the drama and from the book spoilers I've read because Max is so Dead but I don't see him as a major death tbh. My dream is that it's Alec and some how they bring him back and he can start showing emotions, lol



OP thanks for these post I'm going to try and be more active since I know I'm not alone watching this cheesy show haha. Reply

I pretty much watch the show for Malec. Alec needs to treat Magnus better and this definitely needs a reboot. Alec lied to Magnus and constantly doesn't really come to Magnus except when he wants something. They are becoming more of a couple but there is still room for improvement Reply

Thread

i'm not really into malec, but i don't think they're all that bad currently or need a reboot or break up. but i would like to see the conflict not resolved in the next episode already. also, they look stiff as fuck in that bed scene, but hopefully it's just that short clip making it seem that way and they look less awkward in the actual scene



i miss luke, give me more screentime Reply

That kiss I was like "noooooooooo!!" 😝



Again, I'll agree with everyone that Will/Alan are killing it.



Dot is so pretty. Where have Raphael and Meliorn been? I miss them. Reply

I'm 2 epis behind on this and I'm just like meh on catching up. The Malec has been so weird and I feel like we so didn't get enough of them being normal/happy for them to be throwing all this angst at us. Also when I thought Simon/Maia was cute they shoved him at Clary and now after Jaia it's like eh. IDK.. Reply

Thread

Thread

