Candice King Joins Originals Final Season aka Klaroline Lives
Candice King will reprise her Vampire Diaries role, Caroline, on The Originals‘ fifth season premiere. Right now, it's only confirmed that Caroline will appear in the season five premiere, but according to the show's creator, Julie Plec, she could end up having a larger role in the season.
"Caroline is the headmistress of Klaus' daughter's school, so they are going to have an interaction at some point," she shared with The Hollywood Reporter, spilling more details about the nature of Caroline's role in the TVD spinoff.
It seems Joseph Morgan, who plays Klaus, thinks a rekindling romance is possible, since Klaroline never felt finished to him. "I suspected there might be something more to this story," Joseph shared. "There’s always been … a feeling of something unresolved there.”
SOURCE
"HOWEVER LONG IT TAKES" BITCHES!
"Caroline is the headmistress of Klaus' daughter's school, so they are going to have an interaction at some point," she shared with The Hollywood Reporter, spilling more details about the nature of Caroline's role in the TVD spinoff.
It seems Joseph Morgan, who plays Klaus, thinks a rekindling romance is possible, since Klaroline never felt finished to him. "I suspected there might be something more to this story," Joseph shared. "There’s always been … a feeling of something unresolved there.”
SOURCE
"HOWEVER LONG IT TAKES" BITCHES!
Her wig looked like shit too :(
Alaric is the one who opened the school (and he was a high school teacher when the show began, and he did have a job at a university professor for a few years) so Caroline is basically helping him and doing some of the administrative work for the school.
Edited at 2017-07-26 08:05 pm (UTC)
Seconded, thirded, fourthed etc.
actually so glad I stopped watching after season 2/3 (idr)
I stuck it out until the end of S6 and then just cbf any more. Maybe I should've quit sooner.
i want to be happy when i watch tv goddamit
Those two have amazing chemistry, and that's enough for me to root for them.
And OT but I finally finished my re-watch of Nikita just last night. The last season was obviously super short, but watching it again made me appreciate how they pulled it off. I forgot how awesome that last episode was as well. <3
I really liked Forwood, but Julie always knows how to ruin a good thing. I feel like Klaroine ~maybe could have worked if they didn't try to ruin Forwood to accomplish it and if Klaus wasn't so damn creepy.
The last season of Nikita was so good, I wish it was so much longer. That show was perfection.
Did you hear about Percy?! Yiiikes.
Obviously she wasn't going to spend her immortal life grieving over Stefan, but so far Caroline is in one episode. I don't think they're suddenly going to have her get with Klaus, I think Julie said she's basically going to tell Klaus off for not being in his child's life and whatnot.
At least they're both irl married so that set of shippers will chill.
Even tho I don't care about this universe anymore I hope they don't go there.
Klaroline is the kinda ship where I judge the shippers as people for liking this mess
you shouldn't. it's just a show.
same tbh. just like the ones that shipped her and damon (except they're much worse).