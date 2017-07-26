Candice King Joins Originals Final Season aka Klaroline Lives

unless katherine petrova is the superintendent of this catholic school idgaf Reply

also can someone tell me if the katherine reappearance at the end of tvd is worth me watching it? is it more than a glorified cameo?

she isn't played by nina and honestly don't bother with the last season if you don't have to. it was beyond trash.

They give Nina a horrible wig and it's really distracting tbh, but no it's not worth it. They just had her die this time with Stefan, so the dead would be able to find peace and no longer be trapped.

It's not worth it, I was really let down. She felt like she was only there to be the completely one-dimensional villain for Stefan and Damon to keep sending back to hell over and over, they completely ignored all her scenes with Nadia (and heck Stefan as well) from season 5 that gave her more depth, and even her taunting the brothers and having fun being wicked wasn't as much fun as it used to be. There was something missing



Her wig looked like shit too :(

Stefan Salvatore did not die for this

mte

I stop watching TVD years ago, and only watched the first couple episodes of the originals but I may have to tune in for this. Isc, I always liked Klaroline.

I'm a good few seasons behind TVD... but did Caroline get a teaching degree? Does she have a number of years of teaching experience? Is she qualified to be the headmistress of a school?

sis, you are looking for logic in a CW show. also, If Alison Dilaurentis can teach, everybody can :D

lmao I know sis, I know... this is just TOO dumb and contrived even for me.

She never even finished college. She went for 3 years, and at one point was a drama major.



Alaric is the one who opened the school (and he was a high school teacher when the show began, and he did have a job at a university professor for a few years) so Caroline is basically helping him and doing some of the administrative work for the school.

She ended it as a broadcast journalist I think after they did a time-jump, it doesn't make much sense for her to be a teacher. I guess she'll want to get involved for the sake of her kids or something though

Probably the best written ship on the show tbh. Before all the hybrid/klaus bullshit



Edited at 2017-07-26 08:05 pm (UTC)

I feel you.

Seconded, thirded, fourthed etc.

actually so glad I stopped watching after season 2/3 (idr)

<3



I stuck it out until the end of S6 and then just cbf any more. Maybe I should've quit sooner.

They really needed to do better with Tyler. His death was just so pointless and then Caroline didn't even care that he died.

Parent

yes

Final proof that Caroline was the worst among the worst.

..and nobody is surprised! BUT (almost) everyone is happy. i like klaroline, i mean it is a little creepy if you think about it (he's 1000+ she's what 19-20 or whatever the time jump is was idk too many numbers BUUUUT) im trash and that's a fact. thats the only TVD couple i liked (i quit that show when it went downhill, so s4ish?) and I NEED the cw to give me ALL THE GOOD ENDGAME i actually love and the originals seems to be delivering.



i want to be happy when i watch tv goddamit

YESSSSSSSS!!!! i knew this had to be coming after the vampire diaries finale and i am here for it, basically the only reason i've held on to these shit shows for so long

Fuck, I should start watching this show again, I gave up in the middle of the first season.

Those two have amazing chemistry, and that's enough for me to root for them.

same. i recognize it's not a great pairing but they had some of the best chemistry on tvd.

I like Klaroline, maybe I'll watch

oh shit now i might go back and watch this show

Caroline being into Klaus and fucking him after he killed Tyler mom has always been so occ for her it's ridic. Same they are ruinin her character just to pander to the shippers

Mte and acting like Tyler should think it was nbd was so ridiculous

Link

I'd forgotten about that part. Ugh.

Link

So stupid

Link

I mean, Caroline, in general, was just there to pander to shippers. It was ridiculous. The writers never seemed to care about her, only who she was going to date next...

Link

Sigh. These characters change partners at the drop of a hat. Weren't we hairbrush convinced hat Stefan was her only one true love and blah friggen blah? So we get Delena, Steroline and a bonus of Klaroine? Keep it, Julie.

I'm glad I haven't watched TVD for years now, because this would piss me off more if I actually cared. I like Caroline, but I always hated Klaroline because 1. Forwood, but 2. whenever a creepy guys shows interest in a woman and they tell him to piss off (or are just disinterested in him in general), the ship *always* ends up happening eventually, and I wanted this to be an exception. Well, as much of one as can be possible when they've already slept together.



And OT but I finally finished my re-watch of Nikita just last night. The last season was obviously super short, but watching it again made me appreciate how they pulled it off. I forgot how awesome that last episode was as well. <3

Link

Forwood was the best and I hated how they tried to ruin Forwood to make Klaroline work but they couldn't even do that right bc it made Klaus more insufferable.

Exactly. I liked Caroline and even though I didn't like Steroline, they should have just left it at that. Why have this long drawn out build up then dramatic ending just to jump ship?! Stupid.



I really liked Forwood, but Julie always knows how to ruin a good thing. I feel like Klaroine ~maybe could have worked if they didn't try to ruin Forwood to accomplish it and if Klaus wasn't so damn creepy.



The last season of Nikita was so good, I wish it was so much longer. That show was perfection.



Did you hear about Percy?! Yiiikes.

i was gonna say. i can usually keep track of which characters are with who on shows i don't watch, just from seeing gifs on tumblr or twitter, but i can never keep track of anything about the originals at all

Stefan has been dead for probably over 10 years at this point. TO was ahead of TVD last season by a couple years, and now Hope (who was 7) is going to in high school - so it's another big time jump.



Obviously she wasn't going to spend her immortal life grieving over Stefan, but so far Caroline is in one episode. I don't think they're suddenly going to have her get with Klaus, I think Julie said she's basically going to tell Klaus off for not being in his child's life and whatnot.

Caroline has always been a shitty character so why not! Let's revisit a decision even Candice didn't like

At least they're both irl married so that set of shippers will chill.

Even tho I don't care about this universe anymore I hope they don't go there.



Klaroline is the kinda ship where I judge the shippers as people for liking this mess

Klaroline is the kinda ship where I judge the shippers as people for liking this mess



you shouldn't. it's just a show.





Link

Klaroline is the kinda ship where I judge the shippers as people for liking this mess



same tbh. just like the ones that shipped her and damon (except they're much worse).

