Candice King Joins Originals Final Season aka Klaroline Lives

Candice King will reprise her Vampire Diaries role, Caroline, on The Originals‘ fifth season premiere. Right now, it's only confirmed that Caroline will appear in the season five premiere, but according to the show's creator, Julie Plec, she could end up having a larger role in the season.

"Caroline is the headmistress of Klaus' daughter's school, so they are going to have an interaction at some point," she shared with The Hollywood Reporter, spilling more details about the nature of Caroline's role in the TVD spinoff.

It seems Joseph Morgan, who plays Klaus, thinks a rekindling romance is possible, since Klaroline never felt finished to him. "I suspected there might be something more to this story," Joseph shared. "There’s always been … a feeling of something unresolved there.”

"HOWEVER LONG IT TAKES" BITCHES!


