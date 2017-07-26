Ben Schwartz

Mandy Patinkin joining 'The Great Comet'










- Mandy Patinkin is joining 'Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812' for a three week run starting in August.
- This means that after starting his run a week late, Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan will be ending his run earlier than expected.
- TGC says that Oak agreed to step aside so they could work around Mandy's shooting schedule, and they want Oak to return later this year.

Thoughts? I mean, I would looooove to see Mandy Patinkin in this role, but it's abrupt to say the least.
