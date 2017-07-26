Mandy Patinkin joining 'The Great Comet'
Here's to happiness, freedom and MANDY! @PatinkinMandy to join @GreatCometBway! https://t.co/opY3fxcKYu pic.twitter.com/PpZ1zCvXYN— broadway.com (@broadwaycom) July 26, 2017
legend legend legend. have been sob-bursting all over holding in this news. welcome @PatinkinMandy!! https://t.co/2qoAjK8Trk— dave malloy (@dave_malloy) July 26, 2017
"Oak graciously agreed to make room for Mandy's schedule & we sincerely hope he'll return to us this fall/winter." https://t.co/hkFQRiyMvf pic.twitter.com/kANZyVCxRO— The Great Comet (@GreatCometBway) July 26, 2017
- Mandy Patinkin is joining 'Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812' for a three week run starting in August.
- This means that after starting his run a week late, Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan will be ending his run earlier than expected.
- TGC says that Oak agreed to step aside so they could work around Mandy's shooting schedule, and they want Oak to return later this year.
Thoughts? I mean, I would looooove to see Mandy Patinkin in this role, but it's abrupt to say the least.
But mainly I am for whatever helps this show stay on Broadway as long as possible, and since the Tonys robbed them of their rightful awards ticket bump...
And yeah, I hope they keep stunt casting Pierre if it helps ticket sales. You can't get away with doing that for Natasha, but for Pierre it's fine.
And yup, like Hamilton it is a show you can easily become obsessed with! I listened nonstop for months since first checking it out last November!
I agree they cast him to try to get that Ham cash and it didn't work as well as they had hoped. Tbh Oak was a Hamilton fan fave as Herc but was the least integral character of all the main cast. If they wanted the Ham Cash, they should have tried for Daveed but obvs he has other shit going on.
It's also like they forgot he's a working actor as well, like he arguably is the least recognizable person in Hamilton, and learned how to play instruments for this shit and thinking he has the work and then you're just going to be like 'eh, nope.' The whole thing just... rubs me the wrong way, idk.
While I was going through the motions he proceeds to ask me if I seriously don't know who he is, and his whole posse amps him up with she must live under a rock type talk. He then grabbed the keys - literal house keys for the rooms - from my hand, cutting my palm. This was after I was trying to put them in a paper folder and he insisted he "didn't need that shit."
This was several years ago but I still remember it vividly. I looked him up immediately after he left the desk and promised myself to boycott him in everything he ever did. Maybe he's become a better person since but in my industry he has a pretty awful reputation, so I doubt it.
I'm mad af at this