Mandy Patinkin joining 'The Great Comet'

Hmm, I didn't realize he would be cutting into Oak's run. I am slightly less excited about the news now, this seems a bit rude to him. I hope Oak does come back.



But mainly I am for whatever helps this show stay on Broadway as long as possible, and since the Tonys robbed them of their rightful awards ticket bump...



So true. I saw it a few weeks ago, and the obsession has slowly taken hold - listening to the OBCR right now. The Tonys got it wrong.



And yeah, I hope they keep stunt casting Pierre if it helps ticket sales. You can't get away with doing that for Natasha, but for Pierre it's fine. Reply

Glad you got to see it! Who was your Pierre?



And yup, like Hamilton it is a show you can easily become obsessed with! I listened nonstop for months since first checking it out last November! Reply

oak was great in a totally shitty episode of SVU last season, and for that i applaud him. Reply

Anyone read Rafael Casal's twitter feed? Reply

Comet's grosses have been holding pretty steady with Oak and the reception has been pretty good for him as well so I hope they do bring him back. Reply

Yeah that's where I got the news. He's going INNNNNN Reply

good for him for speaking out tbh!! Reply

They've rly paid Oak dust with this thing. I feel like Rafael Casal was spot on on Twitter when he said they don't need a big name lead to make this show happen and they're spending all they're budget on it. Reply

I love the show but I think he's wrong. Lots of great shows close because they can't find an audience and TCG really was never set to be a commercial show. TBH, while the show is worthy of praise on it's own, they made it this far because they had a major celeb in Josh Groban. Reply

I think having Josh Groban was awesome and def helped grow their audience but do they always need to get a famous person in the role now that they have grown that audience? That's fine that you think so but I disagree and think this move was incredibly shady. Reply

This whole thing is sketch as fuck. According to a lot of broadway twitter, Oak didn't agree to this and was rather informed his run was being cut and he started a week late for no reason, either, despite the whole 'he needed more time to practice!' shit. It really seeming like they essentially brought him in to say 'look! we've got POC leads!' and to attempt to get hamilton fan money, and when it didn't work as well as they thought they got rid of him despite the fact that he's been getting rave reviews.



Rumors coupled with his friends going off about this rn make me believe 100% he did not graciously agreed to step down like the showrunners are saying



I agree they cast him to try to get that Ham cash and it didn't work as well as they had hoped. Tbh Oak was a Hamilton fan fave as Herc but was the least integral character of all the main cast. If they wanted the Ham Cash, they should have tried for Daveed but obvs he has other shit going on. Reply

Right? I mean this was clearly a bit of stunt casting for Ham Money, and Oak is incredibly talented and considering the reviews he was doing well in the part, for sure, but this being their choice of stunt casting just...doesn't work. Daveed, Leslie or even Chris would've been better choice if that was what they were going for.



It's also like they forgot he's a working actor as well, like he arguably is the least recognizable person in Hamilton, and learned how to play instruments for this shit and thinking he has the work and then you're just going to be like 'eh, nope.' The whole thing just... rubs me the wrong way, idk. Reply

Link

what your broadway twitter sources? (i believe this 100% i just wanna be able to read it) Reply

Huh! Funny that they had two young-ish fit dudes in the role first, and then a dude who...actually kinda resembles the character as he's described. I'd love to see him onstage like ever, though I did get to see Grobes, so I can't complain. Reply

The character is supposed to be youngish though, like late 20s/early 30s at this point in the book. Schlubby and unkempt, yes, but old, no. Reply

I also want to know who they have lined up after Mandy Patinkin, since Oak was supposed to be done by then anyway. Reply

I kinda feel like they don't have any solid plans. I might be reading too much into this but from the producers statement, it doesn't sound like they have any solid plans right now to bring Oak back and it also doesn't sound like they have anyone contracted throughout the winter and fall. Feels like they might be bringing in actors on short contracts like Oak and Mandy. Reply

Hmmm, well in that case, bring me Michael C. Hall! Reply

given that he's sticking to the same end date as Oak, I feel like they have someone else lined up to take over. I also feel like if you take the instruments out of the equation, Pierre is a relatively easy part to stunt cast - you basically sit in a hole the entire time and jump out for the meaty, show-stopping solos, lol Reply

I love this show (have seen it twice) and would LOVE to see Mandy Patinkin in it but it definitely seems like they royally fucked Oak over Reply

I'm assuming Mandy Patinkin doesn't play the accordion so are they playing to restage the role? Reply

I wonder that, too. I bet they have another musician play the accordion, but Pierre doesn't have a lot to do apart from that so it's gonna be kind of awkward looking. Reply

Maybe they're just hand him an egg shaker lol Reply

That's so rude (and shady) with Oak! He seemed so happy with the role! Reply

Isn't he way too old to play Pierre? I mean, I know age can be fudged around a bit more on the stage but Pierre is supposed to be like, late 20s/early 30s at this point in the book and there's no way Mandy can even kind of pass as that. He's supposed to be older than Natasha but not like, "able to be her dad" older. Reply

Oh yeah, he's way too old, but I honestly don't think it matters too much for the part. Reply

I think the last part of "Pierre & Natasha" might read awkwardly, but yeah, it's not like he'll be playing Anatole lol Reply

RUDEST CELEBRITY I HAVE EVER MET. Reply

I totally 100% believe this, but spill. What'd he do? Reply

I mean it is a tie between him and Solange actually, with Solange inching ahead because she was straight up ignorant. In regards to this douche, I work in luxury hospitality and encountered him that way. I had no idea who he was but apparently he was singing in the local area and had just come from the show, was looking to check in with his entourage. They were all surly looking and generally unfriendly/unengaged but whatever. There was a woman at his side and I greeted her as Ms. Patinkin, asked for a cc for the room. There was some confusion as I guess the place he performed at was supposed to pay and long story short they hadn't. So I finally explained (primarily to the woman, even though they were all huddled around each other) that no one could check in until I had Mandy Patinkin's credit card, and he just exploded and goes "I AM MANDY PATINKIN!" He then proceeded to slam his hands on the counter (which was a boutique type set up so closer than your average desk) and literally flung his card at me.



While I was going through the motions he proceeds to ask me if I seriously don't know who he is, and his whole posse amps him up with she must live under a rock type talk. He then grabbed the keys - literal house keys for the rooms - from my hand, cutting my palm. This was after I was trying to put them in a paper folder and he insisted he "didn't need that shit."



This was several years ago but I still remember it vividly. I looked him up immediately after he left the desk and promised myself to boycott him in everything he ever did. Maybe he's become a better person since but in my industry he has a pretty awful reputation, so I doubt it. Reply

Oak is so underrated when it comes to those who came from Hamilton. It's weird for TGC producers to essentially say that because it's Mandy and he wants to play Pierre, deuces to you Oak. They definitely saw that backlash on Twitter. Reply

I got into this show late, so I've been listening to both the off- and on-Broadway cast recordings on top. I prefer Groban's voice over Dave Malloy's, but I also love Pippa's voice so I alternate. I want to hear Oak in the role.



messaged you Reply

