That was adorable lol

The mask really threw me off from realizing this was a Power Ranger cosplay.

same

Agreed... I was entering this post anticipating that someone would explain how this was some kind of statement that I didn't get or something tbh.

The only thing I can assume is that maybe she was intentionally trying to look bad so people wouldn't keep stopping her to ask for a picture????? Idk..but still why the creepy white mask?

Same...why not just get the helmet?????

So cute! Probably nice to not be stopped for selfies every 3 seconds as well

Whoever posted this in the roundup... thank you! It just made me smile watching it, she was having SO much fun!



I wonder how many celebs go incognito at SDCC. Must be fun for them to just let loose and be among people without being mobbed.

I'll never forget Bryan Cranston trolling walking around comic con in a lifelike Walter White mask lmao.

lol, I was going to comment that, I know that he isn't an ONTD fave anymore but that was iconic.

I would do this every damn day of the Con, you get all access to all of the cool stuff and don't get bothered - amazing!

Lots of celebs do it but they usually just wear a mask or a helmet to cover their face up.

I saw a photo of Colin O'Donoghue walking around with a stormtrooper helmet on. Though if you watch Once Upon a Time you could probably tell it was him because he was semi-dressed at Hook for some press thing.

Cute. I like how she pointed out her Star Wars character's toy, lol

😂



She's the best and I love her so much.

This is so adorable! I love when actors do this. She looks like she had a great time.

That was so cute lol

The mask frightens me a bit but it's v. cute to see her enjoy herself.

she has a tag OP

I added it when I submitted but you're right, it disappeared :/ Umm, maybe it's the problem with the ' in her last name.

I'll try to add it again, thanks! :)



I'll try to add it again, thanks! :) Reply

yeah it always disappears when I use the auto-find to get the Rosie O'Donnell tag, you gotta manually type it in

Edited at 2017-07-26 08:02 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-26 08:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Lol aww :3

I get so mad when celebs be wearing these dollar store costumes. Turn it OUT!

mte, what's with that cheapass mask?

she might just be trying to blend in. :)

she is soooooo fucking cute <3 <3 <3

