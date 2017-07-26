Lmao Charlie Puth bc of his eyebrows. Reply

Lots of boiled chicken but a few cuties. Reply

lmfao Reply

is that that guy cameron dallas or something in the thumbnail? Reply

Seconded Reply

Cute and I love that she directed it but delete Charlie Puth. I was hoping for shirtless Joe Jonas lol.



Where's the video for 3 am (Pull Up) Charli???? Reply

This video/song is good but no songs from Number 1 Angel getting a video makes me sad Reply

How is 3am not Song of the Summer tbh Reply

It's cute, no 3am

Fuck, is that Riz Ahmed tho??? Reply

Shit, definitely looks it. Reply

why does cameron dallas always look sad Reply

Watch his Netflix documentary, he is sad tbh Reply

I don't need a name to ri- wait, is everyone twelve and a Youtuber? Reply

DAVE ONE!!! Reply

Ugh then Diplo. Okay bye. Reply

The full list of people in the video in case anyone is curious lol:

Amine, AG Cook, Barns Courtney, Panic! At The Disco’s Brendan Urie, Bring Me The Horizon, Buddy, Cameron Dallas, Charlie Puth, Chromeo, Cobra Snake, Connor Franta, Bastille’s Dan Smith, Denzel Curry, YouTube star Di Casp, Diplo, Fai Khadra, Flume, Frank Carter, G Eazy, Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, Jack Guinness, Jay Park, Jay Prince, Joe Jonas, Joey Badass, Kaytranada, Khalid, Courteeners’ Liam Fray, Mac DeMarco, Mark Ronson,MS MR’s Max Hershenow, Mic Lowry, MNEK, One Ok Rock, Poet, Portugal. The Man, Prince & Jacob, Riz Ahmed & The Swet Shop Boys, Sage The Gemini, Shamari Maurice, Shokichi, Shaun Ross, Fred’s Spector, Stormzy, THEY, The Fat Jewish/Josh Ostrovsky, The Hurts’ Theo, The Libertines’ Carl Barratt, The Slaves’ Laurie, The Vamps, Tinie Tempah, Tom Daley, Tom Grennan, Tommy Cash, Ty Dolla Sign, Vance Joy, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig and Rostam Batmanglij, Will.i.am, Wiz Khalifa, Wstrn and BING WINNERS. Reply

Nnn i was trying to place Carl Barratt Reply

i literally only know 5 of these people/bands Reply

sage the gemini was in it?? gotta rewatch Reply

he's playing with the mylar letter balloons. his hair is long. Reply

fred from Spector??? i love him Reply

hold up, liam fray too? i gotta watch the video now Reply

i recognised more than half of them tbh lol how embarrassing for me Reply

DRAM too Reply

Damn you bit I just posted this :(



This song is a BOP! Reply

lmao even Taka from One Ok Rock is in it.



lmao again at Shokichi getting 2 seconds.





Edited at 2017-07-26 07:26 pm (UTC)

She's a bit of a weeaboo and a koreaboo, but still surprised she had them in her video Reply

lmao same! Reply

Boys are stupid (I need dick tho) Reply

Watched it again, some questionable choices but damn it's nice to see men filmed by a woman for other women to look at. This is what it must be like to be a guy. Reply

I like how she had them doing some of the same dumb shit that "hot girls" often do in videos like pillow fights and holding flowers. Very cute and sweetly satirical. Reply

why is will.i.am in this? stg if he tries to produce anything for charli... Reply

They've written together. Idk if it's for her album or someone else though Reply

MY PRINCE FLUME LOOKS FUCKING DELICIOUS HOLY MOLY





the song/video is so great!!!!!!!!!MY PRINCE FLUME LOOKS FUCKING DELICIOUS HOLY MOLY Reply

speaking of flume



he's working with dua lipa!!!!!!!!!!!!!



we are fucking saved Reply

omg Reply

I thought that was a group lol Reply

Parent

o m g I'm shook Reply

he's so cute! Reply

This song is bad and that boy is basic af.



your taste is very questionable sis... Reply

