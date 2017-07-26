July 26th, 2017, 03:10 pm boweeko Charli XCX Continues to Save Pop Music - "Boys" Music Video SOURCEHow many of these Whos in the video can you name ontd? Tagged: charli xcx Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 115115 comments Add comment
Where's the video for 3 am (Pull Up) Charli????
Fuck, is that Riz Ahmed tho???
Amine, AG Cook, Barns Courtney, Panic! At The Disco’s Brendan Urie, Bring Me The Horizon, Buddy, Cameron Dallas, Charlie Puth, Chromeo, Cobra Snake, Connor Franta, Bastille’s Dan Smith, Denzel Curry, YouTube star Di Casp, Diplo, Fai Khadra, Flume, Frank Carter, G Eazy, Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, Jack Guinness, Jay Park, Jay Prince, Joe Jonas, Joey Badass, Kaytranada, Khalid, Courteeners’ Liam Fray, Mac DeMarco, Mark Ronson,MS MR’s Max Hershenow, Mic Lowry, MNEK, One Ok Rock, Poet, Portugal. The Man, Prince & Jacob, Riz Ahmed & The Swet Shop Boys, Sage The Gemini, Shamari Maurice, Shokichi, Shaun Ross, Fred’s Spector, Stormzy, THEY, The Fat Jewish/Josh Ostrovsky, The Hurts’ Theo, The Libertines’ Carl Barratt, The Slaves’ Laurie, The Vamps, Tinie Tempah, Tom Daley, Tom Grennan, Tommy Cash, Ty Dolla Sign, Vance Joy, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig and Rostam Batmanglij, Will.i.am, Wiz Khalifa, Wstrn and BING WINNERS.
This song is a BOP!
lmao again at Shokichi getting 2 seconds.
MY PRINCE FLUME LOOKS FUCKING DELICIOUS HOLY MOLY
he's working with dua lipa!!!!!!!!!!!!!
we are fucking saved
your taste is very questionable sis...
thankfully, his hair is working for him rn.