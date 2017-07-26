'Annie' Star: Studio Didn't Want Daddy Warbucks to Marry a Black Woman

Oh Audra 😢



Good on Spy!Daddy tho. Nothing about this is surprising unfortunately. Reply

I remember liking this version almost as much as the original movie, but it's also been like 2 decades since I've seen it. Reply

JFC, how gross. Glad that Victor Garber wasn't having it. Reply

Did someone say daddy?

No, but seriously, I love her and this is fucking bullshit.



Reply

Is there like proof this happened? lol it's one of my favorite Hollywood rumors. Reply

Honestly, I think the majority of rumors like this are bullshit but the posts with all of those Blind Items supposedly about him have my interest piqued. And I agree, this is one of my favorite rumors as well, LoL. (Not that there's anything funny about anyone's sexuality but YKWIM) Reply

Fuck off Disney, you putrid fucks.



Its insane cuz lets be real this '99 version is the version my ass grew up with and loved so Im doubly annoyed with this Reply

Same. I've watched the original maybe twice but I've seen this version more times than I can count. This and Cinderella with Whitney and Brandy were a big part of my childhood. I'm so glad Victor Garber did what he did, it makes me love him a little more which I didn't think was possible. And I'm definitely happy Queen Audra put Disney on blast. I hope they get a ton of backlash from this especially from black twitter. Reply

This is such a bullshit, I can't imagine what she must have felt then.



Good on her costar for defending her. Reply

I can't say I am surprised. Reply

Big shock :/ Reply

I'm glad they ended up with her still in the scene, good on her costar for not having it. Reply

Some day we're going to have a day with nothing but positive news, but right now I'd settle for one with no news that makes me want to blow up the Earth. Reply

Ugh, that's bullshit :( Reply

fuck disney for this, but good for audra for speaking out. bless daddy garber for being a decent human being. Reply

Fuck Disney, they're the worst.



I LOVED this version of Annie though. Audra has the voice of an angel. Reply

