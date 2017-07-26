'Annie' Star: Studio Didn't Want Daddy Warbucks to Marry a Black Woman
Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, who starred as Grace in the 1999 ABC version of the musical Annie, says that Disney executives were uncomfortable with the idea of Daddy Warbucks marrying a black woman and ordered the finale song scene - during which he gives Grace an engagement ring - to be reshot without her in it at all.
Victor Garber, who played Daddy Warbucks, then intentionally gave such a bad performance in the reshot scene that it would be unusable and the one with him proposing to Grace would have to stay in the movie.
“I was devastated. It was one of those things where, you know, you're starting to feel good, you're starting to feel like oh there's really change coming, things are happening. Here I am playing this role and it's ‘Annie’ but nobody cares and it's wonderful.”
"You think you get to a certain point of things are changing and then, boom, you're sort of slammed back into that reality.”
Good on Spy!Daddy tho. Nothing about this is surprising unfortunately.
No, but seriously, I love her and this is fucking bullshit.
Its insane cuz lets be real this '99 version is the version my ass grew up with and loved so Im doubly annoyed with this
Good on her costar for defending her.
I LOVED this version of Annie though. Audra has the voice of an angel.
Good!
I've never seen this version, I'll have to check it out