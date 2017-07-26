Ike Barinholtz broke his neck after a fall on set
#MindyProject Star Ike Barinholtz Is Recovering from a Broken Neck After 'Scary' Fall During Movie Stunt https://t.co/fxJvNzuZqa— People Magazine (@people) July 26, 2017
While filming a stunt for The Pact five weeks ago, Ike fell and broke two cervical vertebrae. Since he has to stabilize his neck, he's wearing a brace and the injury will be written into the The Mindy Project. Despite his injury, he was able to direct an episode.
Neck/back injuries are sooo scary
I wish him a speedy recovery
I can't function when I have a small fever...
i remember once during the winter when i was younger, i was in the backyard with my mother and cousin and i did a flip of out deck into a huge snow pile, but i miscalculated it and basically landed on my head and it hurt so much and i jut remember being so terrified in that moment that i just broke my neck/paralyzed myself
Loved him on MAD-TV.
Echoing the glad he's ok. Necks are so dangerous and scary to break. Break a few vertebrae like he did and be fine. break one just right, end up dead or a quad.
if I broke my neck I would need at least two weeks off from work
minimum
i'm glad he's in such good spirits, but that must have been scary af for him and his family.