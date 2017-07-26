Ike Barinholtz broke his neck after a fall on set

Jesus! I had no idea. Glad he's okay. Reply

Thread

Link

I cringed reading this title. glad he's okay Reply

Thread

Link





he doesn't have a broken neck, he's just testing a new look. just like this: Reply

Thread

Link

I thought the details were going to be a lot worse based on the title. Glad he's ok Reply

Thread

Link

Holy shit! I'm glad he's still alive omw Reply

Thread

Link

Injuries like that this scare the crap out of me - even if it's not life threatening it can often mean that prescription pain meds become a necessity and that's such a slippery slope. Wishing him the best, I hope he isn't push himself too far. Reply

Thread

Link



Neck/back injuries are sooo scary



omg Ikeeee be careful!Neck/back injuries are sooo scary Reply

Thread

Link

and here I thought a broken neck = death



I wish him a speedy recovery Reply

Thread

Link

Nah, you can break necks in several, surviving ways. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

noooooo omg this is one of my biggest fears :( Reply

Thread

Link

That must have been scary damn



Despite his injury, he was able to direct an episode.



I can't function when I have a small fever... Reply

Thread

Link

i expected the worst when i read the title, glad to read he's okay! curious to see what ridiculous way the show writes this in (maybe something to do with his dogs?) Reply

Thread

Link

Oh yeah, you know it will be insane whatever they decide, and that will be perfectly in character for Morgan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

able to work.. this is one of those were I'm on vaca til this heals for real. I like Ike, happy he is/will be ok. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh that is so so so scary Reply

Thread

Link

That's so fucking scary, glad to hear he's ok Reply

Thread

Link

that sounds terrifying.



i remember once during the winter when i was younger, i was in the backyard with my mother and cousin and i did a flip of out deck into a huge snow pile, but i miscalculated it and basically landed on my head and it hurt so much and i jut remember being so terrified in that moment that i just broke my neck/paralyzed myself Reply

Thread

Link

Jesus, I'm glad that he is going to be okay.



Loved him on MAD-TV. Reply

Thread

Link

i loved him on Mad TV, back in the day. They really should bring it back.



Echoing the glad he's ok. Necks are so dangerous and scary to break. Break a few vertebrae like he did and be fine. break one just right, end up dead or a quad. Reply

Thread

Link

the abercrombie skits were hilarious. his brother has a minor role in Superstore and is just as hilarious as Ike. they almost look like twins. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Madtv was so underrated! He was a fantastic regular on it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seeing as Morgan is ALWAYS hurt on the Mindy Project, It would make perfect sense he wears a neck brace. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck! I'm glad he's OK. And that Mindy didn't lose one her beloved white dicks. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg that's so scary. Glad he's ok. Reply

Thread

Link

what kind of work ethic

if I broke my neck I would need at least two weeks off from work

minimum Reply

Thread

Link

Good. He's a piece of shit towards set staff Reply

Thread

Link

There have been so many set stunt injuries lately. Reply

Thread

Link





These boys should get another badge for having to listen to this dumbass https://t.co/nBAVQM1Qst — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 24, 2017

i'm glad he's ok! i love him on twitter Reply

Thread

Link

omg I don't know him but breaking your neck, to me, sounds like one of the scariest things EVER. I hope he has a FULL recovery Reply

Thread

Link

OMG :( id be upset if something worse happened, thank god it wasn't fatal Reply

Thread

Link

I read the title and thought it was gonna be a death post. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuuuuuuuuuuuck get better soon bro Reply

Thread

Link