Jaina Lee Ortiz cast in Grey's Anatomy firefighter spin-off
#GreysAnatomy Spinoff Enlists 'Rosewood' Grad Jaina Lee Ortiz https://t.co/Cv3Wlg4hM3 pic.twitter.com/sTCPXLCZPr— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 26, 2017
Jaina Lee Ortiz has been cast in a starring role in the GA spin-off about firefighters. The backdoor pilot will air during season fourteen.
The cast has been out and about in Seattle for the past few days, reportedly filming exterior shots. So far, Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Camilla Luddington, Kevin McKidd, Chandra Wilson, and Jason George have all been spotted.
Here's why #GreysAnatomy is filming in Seattle for season 14 https://t.co/4uGljbYWeU @GreysABC pic.twitter.com/iCZsqEkKw2— Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) July 26, 2017
#Seattle shoot @GreysABC sunset is glorious tonight pic.twitter.com/DWpGiUpY3I— Kevin McKidd (@TheRealKMcKidd) July 26, 2017
Ferries . I love ferries.. especially ones in Seattle @GreysABC pic.twitter.com/6VJozRsRlb— Kevin McKidd (@TheRealKMcKidd) July 25, 2017
My pal Chandra. Badass and diamond. @GreysABC #Seattle pic.twitter.com/tcL7MsjVjM— Kevin McKidd (@TheRealKMcKidd) July 24, 2017
ALERT!!@greysabc has been spotted infiltrating random #seattle neighborhoods #greysanatomy #season14 pic.twitter.com/MQRH2jb56W— Jason Winston George (@JasonWGeorge) July 24, 2017
@greysabc loves #Seattle and Seattle loves #greysanatomy #season14 pic.twitter.com/jqGuuv33ID— Jason Winston George (@JasonWGeorge) July 25, 2017
@therealkmckidd @officialjustinchambers @ijessewilliams @greysabc #greysanatomy #seattle #mariners pic.twitter.com/D73cOJcVvG— Jason Winston George (@JasonWGeorge) July 26, 2017
Greys in Seattle!! 👩🏽⚕️ @greysabc #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/gKiBCz8jPu— Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) July 26, 2017
Sources 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
And think I'll check out the firefighter spin-off but let's see how the backdoor pilot. A+ casting, though!
let see the other actors who will be cast
Sorry for the ot. Today rapidly became shit
had no ideia...
i only question her relationship with Morris bc when their show got canned, he only posted a pic of himself only. i thought it was odd bc she posted a pic of them and he didnt. But look at his ig, i dont really think he runs it much by himself
i found this gem on his page https://www.instagram.com/p/BU46YBE
who was the showrunner before? betsy?