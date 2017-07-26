Jaina Lee Ortiz cast in Grey's Anatomy firefighter spin-off

The picture Ellen posted is so pretty. I wonder how much they're actually filming because I don't buy that it's just exteriors and the premiere. Why ship out half the cast then?



And think I'll check out the firefighter spin-off but let's see how the backdoor pilot. A+ casting, though! Reply

Thread

Link

I love Seattle. I want to move there. Reply

Thread

Link

it looks so beautiful in the pics omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

surprised the lead is not a black woman

let see the other actors who will be cast Reply

Thread

Link

Ooh I forgot they were doing this. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm not expecting this spin-off to last long, but i'll watch it while it's around. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm binge-watching Grey's (I'm watching the third season) and how can a show be so good??? Reply

Thread

Link

It's THAT good until season 5. Season 6 gets ridiculous and then the last few episodes pull you back in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

s4 is bad tho imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Most shows suffered that year from the writer's strike Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i know!! it was such a weird short season lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If the spin-off cast isn't mostly women then I don't care how many main characters guest on it. Reply

Thread

Link

OP you forgot the "latino-celebrities" tag Reply

Thread

Link

this should be about an all women station to make up for chicago fire hating women Reply

Thread

Link

hf this Reply

Thread

Link

Today I watched a s1 episode and my God it gave me so many feelings it's probably because I used to binge watch every time I neeed a good cry, o because when grey's was on my family (disgusted by the show) would ignore me and I could -again- cry my heart out.

Sorry for the ot. Today rapidly became shit Reply

Thread

Link

firefighter spin-off







had no ideia... had no ideia... Reply

Thread

Link

I still love Grey's and those type of medical/cop/procedural type shows, so i'm here for this lmaoo Reply

Thread

Link

You mean we'll get DIFFERENT BACKDROPS FOR ONCE?! Reply

Thread

Link

That pic kinda makes me want Meredith and Jackson to hook up?? Reply

Thread

Link

Glad to see her have a job. I wonder what happen with her and Morris Chestnut. Reply

Thread

Link

was there bad blood? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i only question her relationship with Morris bc when their show got canned, he only posted a pic of himself only. i thought it was odd bc she posted a pic of them and he didnt. But look at his ig, i dont really think he runs it much by himself



i found this gem on his page just some random comment someone made in a post that said "If you had to work w her you’d leave her out of pics too."i only question her relationship with Morris bc when their show got canned, he only posted a pic of himself only. i thought it was odd bc she posted a pic of them and he didnt. But look at his ig, i dont really think he runs it much by himselfi found this gem on his page https://www.instagram.com/p/BU46YBE F7ab/?taken-by=morrischestnutofficial Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG. i remember the solo insta pic...but this is just absurd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh I don't think thats her. I just found this pic hilarious. He could have crop the woman out but decided to blue her oit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've seen every episode of greys so i can't quit now, despite it being so so so bad (although post derek it has been better. but marginally). i'm excited for them to shoot in seattle, they used to use seattle shots all the time...but then they never went and got any new ones, so it was the same 5 images for years on end.



who was the showrunner before? betsy? Reply

Thread

Link