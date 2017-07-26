Piper and Leo

Jaina Lee Ortiz cast in Grey's Anatomy firefighter spin-off




Jaina Lee Ortiz has been cast in a starring role in the GA spin-off about firefighters. The backdoor pilot will air during season fourteen.



The cast has been out and about in Seattle for the past few days, reportedly filming exterior shots. So far, Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Camilla Luddington, Kevin McKidd, Chandra Wilson, and Jason George have all been spotted.


































Sources 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
Tagged: , , , , , , , ,