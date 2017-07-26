thank you &lt;lj user=&quot;faithraa&quot;&gt;! ew zayn

Zayn Malik on Fashion, Fame, and more



- Zayn is this month's Vogue cover star along with his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid
- Talks about how he always dreamed of having a studio in his house as a kid, but didn't have the $$$
- Says that his goal for every outfit he wears is to just "look cool"
- Talks about upcoming album and his growth as a lyricist and gearing up to be in the public eye again

Source 1

Are you ready for ZM2, ONTD?
