Zayn Malik on Fashion, Fame, and more
- Zayn is this month's Vogue cover star along with his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid
- Talks about how he always dreamed of having a studio in his house as a kid, but didn't have the $$$
- Says that his goal for every outfit he wears is to just "look cool"
- Talks about upcoming album and his growth as a lyricist and gearing up to be in the public eye again
Source 1
Are you ready for ZM2, ONTD?
Tbh I miss the shorter green hair. Or if he went grey again, I could hand that. ~silver fox~
How long until he's irrelevant?
Anyway though he's really boring and lifeless, but I dig the Patamon and Mega Charizard Y graffiti in his backyard.
They call him zatan for a reason