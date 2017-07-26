ONTD Original: One-hit wonder women that saved the 90's

I LOVED this song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FUCK YAS! I still jam to this whole album, minor masterpiece. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg yessssss. LOVED it. it stood out so beautifully in a sea of repetitive pop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaaaas, I LOVE this song! I fell in love with it the first time I heard it - it was just so different from anything else at the time. :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaassss, OP!



When I was in 3rd grade, my teacher made our class perform "You Gotta Be" at our Holiday recital and my parents were cracking up the entire time because they thought it was a deep song for such young ass kids to perform lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

hahaha that's amazing and it's a great song for kids bc it's about empowerment tbh!! perfect for a show choir 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am marathoning Party of Five and last night there was an episode Sophie B. Hawkins was on lol. Although I think she had 2 or 3 hits max. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm marathoning party of five too and i can't wait to get to that episode lol I still remember watching it when it aired and being so psyched. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just finished. What is a 90's show without SBH? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love 'What's Up', especially the Sense8 cover of the song. Reply

Thread

Link

OMG YES! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





this is a bop!!!!



Edited at 2017-07-26 06:10 pm (UTC) this is a bop!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wowwww, this throwback. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a shame Loeb and Imbruglia never achieved the same success after those singles because they each have like 10x better songs. Seeing Loeb live one day is one of my little dreams, but she never tours near me. The closest is maybe NOLA. Reply

Thread

Link

Remember Lisa's reality show on E?? So good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw Lisa Loeb at Lilith Fair in 98 and I remember her being so nice, like really concerned about the crowd and people up front. And she sang Do You Sleep, which I LOVED back in the 90's. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP you are slaying it with these posts. When I have some more time I wanna make a Spotify playlist out of them. Reply

Thread

Link

ty bb!! please do <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unlike your other posts, I know ALMOST ALL of these people! "Hold On" was my jam.



You forgot Sophie B Hawkins







Joan Osbourne had a superior song







As did Des'ree



Reply

Thread

Link

Sophie wasn't a 1 hit though. She had 4 pretty big hits. Damn, I Wish I was Your Lover was her first hit and it was huge ( #5 ). For years that and Chris Isaak's Wicked Game were THE go-to for wild passion songs. She also charted with Right Beside You, the song you did link (her second biggest hit at #6 ) and finally Only Love (The Ballad of Sleeping Beauty). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ahh, I didn't realize she sang DIWIWYL! I never heard of the other two, though. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I loved Sophie, but I think her other hit is superior:



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sophie B Hawkings - As i Lay me Down <3!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when i hear as i lay me down i picture katie holmes sitting on a jetty idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just think of the movie Now And Then when I hear "As I Lay Me Down", which I wanna watch again soon. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Kissing You was my shit one summer at camp. I played it over and over and over Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this the same Amber? 10-year-old me loved this song except it's not like I could listen to it with parents around



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All those sexually charged dance songs of the '90s. I didn't understand the lyrics to this at all, but parents of course turned the station when it came on.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL mte to this entire comment. I hated driving with my mom and this song was on. I wanted to go off, but I can't lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THE NOSTALGIA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes @ Bitch, Crush and Torn



altho Natalie Imbruglia had more hits with Wrong impression and Instant Crush in my book Reply

Thread

Link

Overseas, Imbruglia generally fared a lot better post-Torn. Her music got better and better after that album, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Europe has some great taste in music until probably 2010 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah Natalie was very famous in latinoamerican countrys too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tasmin Archer - Sleeping Satellite



Reply

Thread

Link

love this! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, I totally forgot about this song, but I totally recognized her from the video still. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nice and witchy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My favorite Natalie Imbruglia song. I just love love looooove it so much ever since I was like 9 years old.



Reply

Thread

Link

oh my god, i forgot about this song. i looooove it. ty for posting it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No problem! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh wow I forgot about this soft rock bop! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg YES! This song is perfect Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

her eyelashes are always on point Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love this song, was listening to it the other day! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg. How did I forget about this song. I feel like it was always on the radio Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her discography is lovely and i still jam to it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my fave. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Smoke is my favorite Natalie song



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Totally forgot about this bop, since Torn is always the go-to Natalie Imbruglia song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And Shiver too! What a throwback







Edited at 2017-07-26 10:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck yes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love this song. i was always so jealous that she married daniel johns Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This my friend's mom's name and she HATES when someone makes a joke about it. "Yes, I've never heard that joke before (!)." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg yes 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Belting this song was an experience! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh the best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Weird that I just heard this song for the first time in years a few days ago.. it's such a bop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG YES!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww, a former friend and I were all about this song. such joy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesssssssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God I love this song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Natalie Imbruglia has some jams, too bad she didn't get more famous. Torn makes me cry/tear up whenever I hear it.



Thanks to a past ONTD post for getting me into this Meredith Brooks song:



Reply

Thread

Link

I loved this song!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This song is superior to B@tch in every way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this song is amazing and the music video is iconic imo:



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

too bad billy wirth doesn't look like this anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol i first heard that song in a dawson's creek promo and became so obsessed w it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link