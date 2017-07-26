ONTD Original: One-hit wonder women that saved the 90's
Music in the 1990's was a whirlwind of pop, rock, rap, r&b, alternative, dance, punk, grunge, and even ska. Fueled by the new "The Internet", 90's music trends seemed to change about every couple of years, but there are certain artists who kept us calm, constant, and comfortable that are still listenable to this very day. Let's relive some of the one-hit wonder women that saved the 90's!
Wilson Phillips - Hold On (1990)
Growing up together in Southern California, this American vocal trio consisted of celeb daughters Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson, and Chynna Phillips. Their fathers are Brian Wilson of "The Beach Boys" and John and Michelle Phillips of "The Mamas & the Papas". Their 1990 self-titled debut album sold over 10 million albums worldwide and their major hit "Hold On" landed at number one on Billboard, knocking Madonna's "Vogue" out of the top spot. Wilson Phillips made history for the best selling album by a female group, a record previously held by The Supremes. The group disbanded in 1992 but have recently reunited to appear in movies, television, and to sell things on QVC.
4 Non Blondes - What's Up (1993)
These ladies from San Francisco hit the charts in '93 with their only hit "What's Up" that went number one in eight different countries! The group disbanded in 1995 when their lead singer, Linda Perry, moved on from the band to start a solo career. Perry has since had major success in production and writing work for major music artists such as Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, and P!nk. Perry is married to Sara Gilbert who played Darlene on "Roseanne".
Lisa Loeb - Stay (1994)
One of the original hipsters, Lisa Loeb is an American singer-songwriter who used to make music for her neighbor Ethan Hawke. Lisa gave the original version of "Stay" to Ethen to use in one of his plays, but Ethan instead gave the song to Ben Stiller to use in the movie "Reality Bites" for the film's ending credits. Because of this, "Stay" eventually went to number one on Billboard which earned Loeb the distinction of being the first artist to top the Hot 100 before being signed to a record label. "Stay" ultimately sold 900,000 copies in the US and was nominated for a Grammy.
Des'ree - You Gotta Be (1994)
An R&B recording artist from Britain, Des'ree was signed to Sony in 1991 when her boyfriend sent in a demo to the label. Major success didn't arrive until 1994's "You Gotta Be" rose to number 5 on Billboard. The song also became the most played video music video on VH1 and remained on Billboard's Airplay Chart for 80 weeks. Des'ree has won a Brit Award, an Ivor Novello Award, World Music Award, Urban Music Award and a BMI Award for over five million plays of "You Gotta Be" in America. Des'ree made a surprise appearance in 2007 to sue Beyonce for covering "I'm Kissing You" without her permission. Des'ree is also a vegetarian. Enjoy a VH1 Pop-Up Video version of "You Gotta Be" above!
Joan Osborne - One Of Us (1995)
Raised as a Roman Catholic, Joan Osborne distanced herself from her religion quickly after childhood. Performing in the underground New York club scene of the late 1980's, Joan was discovered by a major label and was signed in 1995 alongside her heavenly hit "One of Us". The track reveals different aspects of God - asking various questions that challenge the lister on how they may relate to God. The music video was shot on Coney Island and I'll never forget VH1 Pop-Up Video proclaiming that Joan's nose ring was fake. "One of Us" went to number one in four countries and was certified gold in the US.
Meredith Brooks - Bitch (1997)
Brooks was signed to major label Capitol Records in 1995 and released her only hit song "Bitch" in 1997. The track topped out at number two on Billboard for four weeks behind "I'll Be Missing You", was certified gold, and was nominated for a Grammy. Brooks opened for the Rolling Stones in '98 where RS fans threw rocks and tampons at her giving her an eye injury. Brooks went on to produce an album for Jennifer Love Hewitt and her song "Shine" was used as a "Dr. Phil" theme song for four years.
Jennifer Paige - Crush (1998)
Born in Georgia, Paige began singing at the age of five at local coffeehouses with her brother. She moved to Los Angeles after touring with a cover band at the age of 17 and connected with a music producer that helped her record her first song "Crush". The track was sent to radio stations all across Los Angeles and eventually became an international success going number one in Spain, Denmark, New Zealand, South Africa, Russia, and Australia where it was certified 2x Platinum. It spent five weeks at number one on the Canadian singles chart and sold 700,000 copies in the US by the end of 1998! She crushed it imo.
Natalie Imbruglia - Torn (1998)
A song that was originally released by LA band "Ednaswap" in 1995, "Torn" was covered by Australian actor Natalie Imbruglia in 1997. The song was number one on the Billboard Airplay Chart for 14 weeks, broke the airplay record in the UK for six weeks, went gold and platinum in 8 countries, went number one on three different Billboard US charts, went number one in five other countries, and sold four million singles worldwide. "Torn" received a Grammy nomination, losing to Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On". "Torn" holds the record for most played song on Australian radio since 1990. It's been played more than 300,500 times since its 1998 release, an average of 75 times a day!
What are some of your favorite female one-hit wonders of the 90's, ONTD? Let's ask your Pokémon cards, Homies™, and Wedding Singer DVD's to see what they think.
What are some of your favorite female one-hit wonders of the 90's, ONTD? Let's ask your Pokémon cards, Homies™, and Wedding Singer DVD's to see what they think.
When I was in 3rd grade, my teacher made our class perform "You Gotta Be" at our Holiday recital and my parents were cracking up the entire time because they thought it was a deep song for such young ass kids to perform lmao.
this is a bop!!!!
You forgot Sophie B Hawkins
Joan Osbourne had a superior song
As did Des'ree
altho Natalie Imbruglia had more hits with Wrong impression and Instant Crush in my book
Thanks to a past ONTD post for getting me into this Meredith Brooks song:
I had flawless taste back in the day