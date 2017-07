ONTD Original: One-hit wonder women that saved the 90's

Music in the 1990's was a whirlwind of pop, rock, rap, r&b, alternative, dance, punk, grunge, and even ska. Fueled by the new "The Internet", 90's music trends seemed to change about every couple of years, but there are certain artists who kept us calm, constant, and comfortable that are still listenable to this very day. Let's relive some of the one-hit wonder women that saved the 90's!(1990)Growing up together in Southern California, this American vocal trio consisted of celeb daughters Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson, and Chynna Phillips.Their 1990 self-titled debut album sold over 10 million albums worldwide and their major hit "Hold On" landed at number one on Billboard, knocking Madonna's "Vogue" out of the top spot.The group disbanded in 1992 but have recently reunited to appear in movies, television, and to sell things on QVC.(1993)These ladies from San Francisco hit the charts in '93 with their only hitThe group disbanded in 1995 when their lead singer, Linda Perry, moved on from the band to start a solo career. Perry has since had major success in production and writing work for major music artists such as Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, and P!nk.(1994)One of the original hipsters, Lisa Loeb is an American singer-songwriter whoLisa gave the original version of "Stay" to Ethen to use in one of his plays, butfor the film's ending credits. Because of this, "Stay" eventually went to number one on Billboard which"Stay" ultimately sold 900,000 copies in the US and was nominated for a Grammy.(1994)An R&B recording artist from Britain, Des'ree was signed to Sony in 1991 when her boyfriend sent in a demo to the label. Major success didn't arrive until 1994's "You Gotta Be" rose to number 5 on Billboard.Des'ree has won a Brit Award, an Ivor Novello Award, World Music Award, Urban Music Award and a BMI Award for over five million plays of "You Gotta Be" in America.Des'ree is also a vegetarian. Enjoy a VH1 Pop-Up Video version of "You Gotta Be" above!(1995)Raised as a Roman Catholic, Joan Osborne distanced herself from her religion quickly after childhood. Performing in the underground New York club scene of the late 1980's, Joan was discovered by a major label and was signed in 1995 alongside her heavenly hit "One of Us".The music video was shot on Coney Island and"One of Us" went to number one in four countries and was certified gold in the US.(1997)Brooks was signed to major label Capitol Records in 1995 and released her only hit song "Bitch" in 1997. The track topped out at number two on Billboard for four weeks behind "I'll Be Missing You", was certified gold, and was nominated for a Grammy.Brooks went on to produce an album for Jennifer Love Hewitt and(1998)Born in Georgia, Paige began singing at the age of five at local coffeehouses with her brother. She moved to Los Angeles after touring with a cover band at the age of 17 and connected with a music producer that helped her record her first song "Crush".It spent five weeks at number one on the Canadian singles chart and sold 700,000 copies in the US by the end of 1998! She crushed it imo.(1998)A song that was originally released by LA band "Ednaswap" in 1995, "Torn" was covered by Australian actor Natalie Imbruglia in 1997."Torn" received a Grammy nomination, losing to Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On".If you enjoyed this post, check out the others!Source | 1