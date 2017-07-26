ONTD Roundup

I'm so fucking tired of this country and all the fucks that live in it and support that fraudulent ass president they elected. Reply

Same. Someone put me in a coma and wake me up when this shit is over with Reply

Me too. Reply

I wish that Death Note book was real. I'd just wipeout the whole GOP at this point. I don't want any of those fuckers in charge ever again. But people are fucking stupid and keep voting for them.



I know it sounds horrible, but I hope Trump fucks up so badly that for the next few terms we have a democrat in office tbh. Reply

Ugh, me too. Reply

me too

can the northeast and west coast just join Canada already?

though considering every county in MA went blue there are still plenty of dumb fuck tramp supporters here too Reply

Yep, it is so frustrating. Reply

i finally decided to become a ~patreon~ of teen creeps and lindsay ellis. this is... Adulthood. Reply

teen creeps? Reply

it's a podcast that talks abt like ya pulp fiction and the hosts are so great/literally sound like me and my friends. you should listen!!! Reply

should i still make a view post? Reply

Do it! Reply

lmaooooo Reply

this is literally me bc i never smile bc of my underbite :( Reply

lol Reply

I've been bingeing on How Did This Get Made lately. Reply

Yesss! It's one of the few podcast I still absolutely have to listen to the day it comes out. Reply

i have my headphones in bc my coworkers don't like my music and i took them out so i could go the w*shroom and they're listening to like emo lmao. Reply

What kind of music do you listen to? Lol Reply

at work it's usually like jazz or like ghibli piano mixes and then later on i move to indie but everyone says it's "too depressing" or makes them feel like they're in an elevator, or makes them sleepy. then i'd put on like grimes or something and they'd be like "this is weird" so i put on top 40 and they're like "we're dads and we hate this" soooo i started bringing in headphones. i actually take it RLY personally when ppl shit talk my music (not top 40 but the other stuff). Reply

Parent

What kind of emo? Like, mid-00s pop-punk, or like American Football? Reply

Does anyone actually prefer Mr. Pibb to Dr. Pepper? I know plenty of people are fine with it as a substitute, but I don't know anyone who actually prefers it to Dr. Pepper.



I got Thai today and I got a bottle of Dr. Pepper, and the lady asked me if I'd buy Mr. Pibb if they started carrying it instead, because they're thinking of switching. I was like "sry but no" lol, I hope they don't change it. Mr. Pibb as a fountain drink is okay, but out of a bottle or can is gross. Reply

i thought mr pibb was a fake soda bc i've only ever seen it on tv lol Reply

Is mr pibb regional? I've heard of it but don't think I've ever seen it. Reply

Not to my knowledge? But I've lived in the same region my whole life so I'm not sure. It's Coke's version of Dr. Pepper. Reply

Parent

Mr. Pibb is too sweet I think. Dr. Pepper or nothing. Reply

I haven't had Mr. Pibb in so long I honestly forgot it existed lol. I would never choose it over Dr. Pepper. Reply

I've never even heard of Mr. Pibb. maybe they don't have it in Canada? lol Reply

Parent

Nooooooo. Dr. Pepper is the only acceptable Mr/Dr/whatever. Dr. K from Kroger is good too but it doesn't really taste like Dr. Pepper. Reply

Parent

I prefer it! It's significantly better, but no one ever has it, so Dr. Pepper is the substitute. Reply

Parent

i wouldn't kick it out of bed tbh Reply

I prefer Pibb to Dr Pepper. I am weird. Reply

Oh hell no! Reply

i'm honestly addicted to soda so brand loyalty doesn't really exist to me??? i'll drink whatever for sugar and caffeine. i guess i do have a sweet spot for mr. pibb tho. Reply

I'll happily drink Mr. Pibb but my opinion of the restaurant that serves it goes down, which is super absurd but whatever. Reply

jk



kind of Me taking notes on people who actually prefer Mr. Pibb in this thread Reply

I didn't even know Mr. Pibb came in a bottle or can lol but I do prefer it to Dr. Pepper on fountain. Reply

I can't remember if I've ever had Mr. Pibb. Albertsons used to have Dr A+ and it was decent for a store brand. Their Alpine Mist which I think was Mountain Dew was actually good, unlike Mountain Dew. Reply

I've never had Mr. Pibb but I always think of this.



Reply

Parent

To me they pretty much taste the same, and I am not one of those people who thinks Coke/Pepsi sprite/7up etc taste the same so the pepper/pibb is the exception to that rule lol



You know what's funny though, I used to be oversees with Dr Pepper it was my fave but then I switched to drinking Coke and now Dr Pepper tastes overly sweet to me or something Reply

This feels like some type of metaphor for sucking dicks Reply

it's a tmz parody. so yeah, you right. Reply

Parent

only two things made me laugh in this movie. the tmz spoofs and the dick through the window (which i just recently learned waa judd appatow's peen) Reply

Parent

One of the scenes that made me laugh the hardest:











Cause even Connor's dumb ass can stay in his lane enough lmao. I stan this movie and its soundtrack so hard.One of the scenes that made me laugh the hardest:Cause even Connor's dumb ass can stay in his lane enough lmao. Reply

Parent

what is this from? Reply

Parent

Lmao, love this part. Reply

My favorite part of this movie. Reply

Best part of the movie. Reply

lmfaoooo Reply

do you read blogs? if so, what topics do you generally like reading about? (asking for a friend) Reply

Gardening mostly lol Reply

DIY Reply

Travel, fashion though there's not much now and cooking blogs Reply

I used to follow more, but now I really only follow 3 and they are all politics-bet (We Hunted the Mammoths (Tracks MRA/Racists/Altright), Slacktivist (Progressive Christian with a really great comment section), and Joy Love Feminism (A reformed home-schooled evangelist Christian who is now a liberal atheist)



And i guess ONTD Reply

Parent

90s book review ones. Sadly most of them have stopped posting :/ Reply

I follow a bunch of book blogs because I have a book blog, so I like to see how much better everyone else is at book blogging. Reply

truth Reply

This is perfect. I would add pussy too Reply

honestly? same Reply

1. ONTD lawyers

2. ONTD doctors

3. ONTD political experts Reply

That's tough. Lawyers could get me out of situations and doctors could take care of me but political experts would keep me updated on the news.



Fuck Lawyers, Kill Political experts, Marry Doctors Reply

ok but remember we're not talking about lawyers and doctors and political experts in reality, we're talking about ONTD ~lawyers, ~doctors, and ~political experts!



...meaning the doctors will probably inadvertently kill you, the lawyers will just talk about how smart/educated they are, and the political experts will whisper either bernie or hillary's name into your ear as you climax.



Edited at 2017-07-26 04:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Fuck the lawyers, marry the doctors, kill the political experts. Reply

Kill 'em all. Reply

Fuck: lawyers

Marry: doctors

Kill: political experts Reply

This is awful





K - POLITICAL EXPERTS

M - LAWYERS

F - DOCTORS



LMAO Reply

leave the comm Reply

Fuck: Doctors

Marry: Lawyers

Kill: Political experts Reply

is it correct to assume you mean people who have no idea what they are talking about in criminal/health related and political posts? if so





fuck ontd lawyers, marry ontd political experts & kill ontd doctors Reply

Parent

lmao poor ontd political experts in this thread Reply

What if I'm all three. Reply

Parent

Fuck - Lawyers

Marry - Doctors

Kill - Political Experts



Reply

Fuck = Doctors (they're the biggest whores)

Marry = Lawyers

Kill = Political experts Reply

Kill political experts (I still hold a grudge against all the "He'll never get the nomination!" "He'll never win the election!" "This is the nail in the coffin! It's over now!" comments)

Marry Ontd Lawyers

Fuck Ontd Doctors (unfortunately they'd just tell me how concerned for my health they are after and then I'd have to kill them too, but at least my ontd lawyer wife will... nvm i'm going to jail!) Reply

Parent

lmao this us fucked up, but okay



fuck ontd political experts because the hate sex could be worth it



marry ontd lawyers because i feel like they'd do a good job filing our taxes and other boring shit i don't wanna do.



kill ontd doctors. boring, useless. Reply

Parent

answering my own question



F - ontd doctors (hit it & quit it so they won't have time to kill me w/ their webmd advice)

M - ontd lawyers (let's blow smoke up our own asses & be annoying together)

K - ontd political experts (writing hillary/bernie fanfic isn't my idea of foreplay) Reply

Parent

Marry lawyers, fuck political experts, kill doctors. Reply

Parent

Today's lunch consists of whatever is in my fridge and cabinets. Guess I'm having salad and frosted shredded wheats Reply

I finally have 4 days in a row off after working 24 hours in the last two days.



I legit didn't think being an assistant to a stylist was going to be as taxing as it has been. But I love it. Even my feet are getting used to be stood on for 11 hour days. Reply

We just found FOUR of them. Lol. I always had the hardest time finding the image.



Did anybody ever have these?We just found FOUR of them. Lol. I always had the hardest time finding the image. Reply

My eyes just don't work that way I think lol. I was never able to see anything in them. When I was a kid my dentist had a big poster on the ceiling and I would focus SO hard to try and see it and I couldn't. Reply

Ya gotta hold it super-close to your face and then sloooowly pull it away. And/or cheat and look in the back to see what you're supposed to be looking for.



source: I was a '90s kid lol Reply

I was a 90s kid too, hence the numerous books we have.



I always tried it that way but rarely could see them. I just got headaches from it. Reply

The only way I could get these was to look at them like I'm driving through snow. Reply

for some odd reason I was obsessed with them was I was 12. Reply

Yes! I used to get them at the Scholastic book fair. I was obsessed. Reply

yeah!!! i had a spider-man version and it was fucking awesome Reply

I had that exact one. Actually I think it was my brother's but it made its way to my bookshelf. Reply

Ben Wyatt would never









(mostly b/c he's so terrified of cops) Reply

Reply

So ignorant. That's clearly Griff Hawkins. Reply

Reply

