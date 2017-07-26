Queen Sugar renewed for season 3

YAAAAAS, BLACK EXCELLENCE *BRAP* Reply

Yesss, thank you!! :D This season has been amazing so far <333 Reply

Fantastic news. Reply

Awesome! I haven't seen any of season 2 yet. Saving them up to binge later. Reply

Who here watches? Can I just say I'm excited that Ralph-Angel finally dropped the bomb on his sisters and instead of being like "Oh, great" they were totally pissed?



I really like the show but it definitely needs a little more action so I'm finally glad we're getting development on that front.



And when are we finally going to meet Charley's mom? Reply

love seeing people in Oprah's position putting their money/power where it can truly make a difference! Reply

Okay, I'm officially starting this week. I wanted to when I saw that it was on Hulu a couple of weeks ago but got caught up with comedies but I'm gonna start either tonight or tomorrow. Reply

The end of episode 6 was good

It sounds promising for the rest of the season Reply

YAAAAAAAAS!!!!! also, why isn't this show getting any award love??? Reply

I keep meaning to watch this show; one of my coworkers was telling me how good it was. It's gonna have to go on my treadmill show watchlist. Reply

Me and my sister always talk about how amazing the actress that plays Charlie is. I can't believe she's been an actress for years and this is her biggest role.



We just finished the episode where the son is drifting from her and she was speaking to him on the phone. Omg the way she held back her tears so he wouldn't hear her cry was heartbreaking. Reply

I feel the same OP. There's something about the after-episode bits where she's practically glowing about the directors she's recruited that's just so inspiring.



Queen Sugar is definitely a show to binge...I'm up to episode 5 now and I'd probably feel frustrated if I had to watch it week by week. Reply

