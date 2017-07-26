Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Queen Sugar renewed for season 3


  • The show is executive produced by director Ava DuVernay and is about a family of three estranged siblings coming together to take over their deceased father's sugar cane plantation

  • The first two seasons of the show were directed exclusively by women directors

  • DuVernay has also inked a first-look TV deal with Harpo Films meaning that they will get the first shot at buying/producing any TV works that she creates

Yay! I'm not always 100% on Queen Sugar, but I admire what DuVernay and the show are doing for woc.
