Queen Sugar renewed for season 3
#QueenSugar renewed for Season 3, @Ava DuVernay inks first-look TV deal with Harpo Films https://t.co/lbzumBKi95 pic.twitter.com/81MyDAvp5k— Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2017
- The show is executive produced by director Ava DuVernay and is about a family of three estranged siblings coming together to take over their deceased father's sugar cane plantation
- The first two seasons of the show were directed exclusively by women directors
- DuVernay has also inked a first-look TV deal with Harpo Films meaning that they will get the first shot at buying/producing any TV works that she creates
Yay! I'm not always 100% on Queen Sugar, but I admire what DuVernay and the show are doing for woc.
I really like the show but it definitely needs a little more action so I'm finally glad we're getting development on that front.
And when are we finally going to meet Charley's mom?
It sounds promising for the rest of the season
We just finished the episode where the son is drifting from her and she was speaking to him on the phone. Omg the way she held back her tears so he wouldn't hear her cry was heartbreaking.
Queen Sugar is definitely a show to binge...I'm up to episode 5 now and I'd probably feel frustrated if I had to watch it week by week.