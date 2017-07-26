this show is so wack Reply

LMAO no it's not Reply

mte Reply

urgh im getting bored with this show even though i do like the Kat - Adena relationship. Reply

same. i haven't seen last night's ep yet but everything other than that is boring as hell Reply

i wish i could get past my irrational dislike for katie stevens (stemming from how much i hated her character on faking it) because i'm hf aisha dee being recruited by the homosexual agenda. Reply

LOL



aisha is so damn qt Reply

I like the show. I do wish it felt less preachy when tackling issues. But I do enjoy that issues are being tackled Reply

Boring show. I don't know why abc family even tries anymore. Reply

I'm enjoying this show. It's really completed my new summer show rotation (the others are Claws and Daytime Divas). What can I say, I love slightly trashy, fun shows about women. Reply

I stopped watching Daytime Divas after Mo got fired. Is it worth catching up on? Reply

Yeah, it's fun. They had Janet Mock on this week and it tied into the Christian one's storyline with her trans daughter. Reply

These girls always interrupt each other's news/moment when they are talking to each other and it's so annoying



Like one of them will be telling them something and then another girl will be like "SHUT UP MINE IS BETTER" it's so annoying



I'm tired of seeing promo of this show while watching Fargo on demand



Does Jan from The Office have a big enough supporting role? Reply

Great show! Reply

I'm enjoying the show but I'm always distracted by how young Jane and Kat look, they can be passed off as teenagers, and Kat is supposed to be social media director at like 25 lol. The actors are like 23-24, they should've hired people a few years older or lowered their job titles to make it more believable. Reply

Um. Social media directors tend to be younger in age at many companies. Reply

I'm really disappointed that the writers went with that trope of "young girl with very little experience gets a big opportunity, fumbles it, but has a ~*learning experience*~ from it in the end" with both Sutton AND Jane. like just because Jane doesn't have experience as a political writer doesn't mean she couldn't have knocked that panel out of the park or just because Sutton doesn't have fashion experience doesn't mean they had to have her lie about it along the way. I know that's what they were going to do from the get go, but just for once I'd like to see an inexperienced female be a little more confident. but this is a Freeform show after all, and I'll keep watching for the fluff it's providing lol Reply

wait, are there gay ladies on this show? Reply

