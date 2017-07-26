July 26th, 2017, 04:49 pm evillemmons The Bold Type 1x05 Promo "No Feminism In The Champagne Room" source Tagged: television - freeform, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2020 comments Add comment
aisha is so damn qt
Like one of them will be telling them something and then another girl will be like "SHUT UP MINE IS BETTER" it's so annoying
Does Jan from The Office have a big enough supporting role?
I'm really disappointed that the writers went with that trope of "young girl with very little experience gets a big opportunity, fumbles it, but has a ~*learning experience*~ from it in the end" with both Sutton AND Jane. like just because Jane doesn't have experience as a political writer doesn't mean she couldn't have knocked that panel out of the park or just because Sutton doesn't have fashion experience doesn't mean they had to have her lie about it along the way. I know that's what they were going to do from the get go, but just for once I'd like to see an inexperienced female be a little more confident.
but this is a Freeform show after all, and I'll keep watching for the fluff it's providing lol