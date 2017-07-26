Celebs React: Trump bans Trans individuals from serving in military

This is just a distraction from the healthcare vote, don't fall for it. Keep calling your senators and reps. Reply

i agree



and russia



and the digging into his own personal finances



and don jr colluding



and jared



and all the other drops of this never ending shit show

Just because he's announcing it at this moment and in this way is an attempt at distracting us doesn't mean it doesn't also deserve our attention. He has every intention to follow through on this policy change - we can care about both at once.

this. they're not mutually exclusive

ty! i'm sick of all the "this is a distraction!" takes.

THIS

I hate that I'm so disillusioned on bothering with my senators. I'm in NC and they're both Republican. One has said he's not running again, and he was very clear that because he received so much in the way of complaints and outrage against DeVos, he decided to vote *for* her confirmation. They're useless and can't be swayed.

Distraction may be the partial intent, but he literally just fired like 15,000 people for no reason. With a tweet. For them it's way more than just a distraction.

good thing i'm great at multi-tasking

Yep going back to his rally style fear mongering shtick- huge distraction



eta: distraction as in he wants his base and other repubs to fall over him again and forget everything else (pentagon didnt even know he was saying this now). ie real issue to get bigots back on board cause sessions stuff is making some turn

Edited at 2017-07-26 03:26 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-26 03:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Covfefe is a distraction, this affects real people and real lives just like the healthcare vote.

Can you not? Simply saying "this is a distraction" invalidates the existence of trans people and paints them as less important that whatever you're asking us to focus on. Its not a distraction to the thousands of very real trans men and women currently serving in the military.



Also, its also possible to be angry and concerned about multiple things (ie, LGBT issues, healthcare, etc). Use your whole brain.

Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2016





Edited at 2017-07-26 02:44 pm (UTC) This was a year ago. I hate this motherfucker.

this didn't age well.

His tweets never do.

i was going to say, "like him" but he's always looked like cottage cheese.

His tweets age like he does.

my god. what must it be like to be able to go through life lying this brazenly and blatantly with every breath?

LMAO what a fucking joke



*shoves microphone in caitlyn jenner's face*

Did anyone besides the trolls over at r/The_Donald honestly believe this?

He really is a time traveller from the future huh?

I hate this dumb bitch lol

"I believe in a way she is more dangerous," - Susan Sarandon

"Fear of Donald Trump is not enough for me to support Clinton" - Susan Sarandon

"Some people feel Donald Trump will bring the revolution immediately," - Susan Sarandon

lolz its cute people will blame everyone for hillz loss except hillz and her god awful staff and good old ameriKKKan racism

Edited at 2017-07-26 02:50 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-26 02:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Link





Shaun King wasn't worried about the impact of a Gorsuch nomination when he was telling his followers that Hillary & Trump were 1 in the same pic.twitter.com/eU1KOkAFhl — Joshua White (@blackjoshwhite) June 27, 2017

i despise her and this guy too:

i despise her and this guy too: Reply

GOd with every Trump action i hate the Susan Sarandons of this world just a bit more. To me they are much worse than Trump voter cause they knew better to be honest. The bullshit, they are the same thing rings in my ears everytime he does something to further hurt people. Fuck her and all her kind

liberal obsession with people who don't fall 100% in line w/ their fave imperialists is always boring. get over it

ppl thinking twitter accounts or celebs had a bigger effect on the election than democrat incompetence are delusional



1,000+ seats lost under obama and you're gonna blame some b-list actor who isn't lockstep in your political opinion? i know this is hard to comprehend for online liberals who only consume their politics via media (ie you) but nobody cares what susan says. maybe we'd get somewhere if you all focused your attention on the losers and not irrelevant people

Mueller seriously needs to hurry the fuck up and get this piece of shit out of here already. I know there's still everyone else there who is equally as awful but I'm just really losing hope at this point.

After consultation with our staff, here is our current statement regarding @POTUS's transgender service tweets. "FUCK YOU." — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 26, 2017

It's too early for this, smh.

It's too early for this, smh. Reply

Just spoke to a Trump administration official about the transgender military decision. Here's what they said... pic.twitter.com/eOWdvlxTfd — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) July 26, 2017





white house literally admitting they're kicking "distractions" out of the military for votes in 2018 bc every blue collar worker in the rust belt is transphobic



i can't with these fucking assholes anymore white house literally admitting they're kicking "distractions" out of the military for votes in 2018 bc every blue collar worker in the rust belt is transphobici can't with these fucking assholes anymore

fuck the rust belt. i cant wait for the studies on how those deplorables are dying of preventable diseases.

wish i could swoop in and rescue the people who live in those states who did not vote for trump/don't support him. everyone else can rot

Srsly, if the rust belt didn't exist in this country, it'd be a much better place.

I don't even see why they think it would lose people votes (supporting trans individuals' right to serve in the military). All any candidate would have to say is, "Anyone who feels the call to serve their country proudly should be able to do so." I have a hard time seeing that as a "controversial" statement to anyone who would be on the fence over who to vote for.

Yeah, ask the governor of NC how that worked out for him?

This sniveling, craven, pandering, draft-dodging motherfucker. And no, it is not just a ~distraction~ from the healthcare thing, it is both an attempt at a distraction and also genuine, flagrant bigotry. We can care about more than one thing at once.

...only to be told (on Twitter, no less) that their Commander in Chief doesn't want them in any capacity—it's outrageous! — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) July 26, 2017

this makes me wanna cry

I can't imagine how hard it already was for them. Now it's going to be so much worse. Fuck this clown.

I wonder if Caitlyn Jenner still supports this asshole? I bet the answer is yes.

Of course she will.

Eh, I don't think it's fair to drag Caitlyn into this. She hasn't been Trans for that long and her trans experience is extremely limited in comparison to someone like Tula, Jazz or Kim Petras. She'll never understand what that road is like and too old to go through what those girls went through to fully understand what it is to be transsexual.



IMO, Caitlyn will never connect what it truly is to be transsexual because she's lived the majority of her life as a White Man.

It's absolutely fair to drag Cait into this. She has gone hard for the president. and even voted for him.





She has been trans for a long time, because she's been alive longer than any of the people you mentioned.

She dragged herself into this...

'she hasn't been trans for that long' dead



and she defended this trash heap to hell and back so along with the other users i agree that she did it to haself

Of course it's fair. She supports this asshole all over the media. She deserves to be dragged just like anyone else who does the same.

"She hasn't been trans for that long" see



Edited at 2017-07-26 03:16 pm (UTC) Reply

"No one could have predicted this."

-- Caitlyn Jenner, probably. Reply

She'll just say something about saying the pledge of allegiance in kindergarten and believing in the Constitution or put out some stupid video like the last time saying



~call me~



bitch they don't care about you. they rather put losers like kid rock and scott baio on their platform before her. she doesn't realize they all think she's disgusting and going to hell for being trans. Reply

He is trying to save the precious trans life by keeping them away from the frontlines. - Caitlyn Jenner, definitely. Reply

I really can't see her caring about this. It's way outside her own experience. Reply

lol her twitter team was so great Reply

How can this runaway train of a government be stopped?!?! Reply

not gonna happen, especially when people continue to put on pedestal politicians for doing the bare minimum OR just letting them go by thanks to witty interns who @ fatty in chief Reply

Do what other countries where the USA have been politically involved: get together and throw the government away. Reply

This is the only option Reply

lol it just keeps getting worse by the minute we gon die Reply

how can he talk about people like this? people still willing to fight and defend their country under his fucked up administration no less? despicable. for someone who is running a fucking country he doesn't seem to like many people living in that country. Reply

Because he doesn't actually care about Americans. He's a fucking traitor who has spent most of his life money laundering for Russians, draft dodging, harassing women and poc, and trying not to pay his taxes. He doesn't give a fuck about this country or anyone in it, just his unfortunate looking children. Reply

Correct, as usual! This man's contempt for the human race has always been his most visible trait. Reply

He doesn't gaf about anyone but himself...and Ivanka. Reply

You know what I remember many people who said he is just talking out of his ass during the campaign trail. He was an ex-Democrat who is probably not going to do anything to ACA or disenfranchise the minorities. So many of you tried to sell him as the "peace candidate" aka non-interventionist who has now racked up more civilian deaths in his 6 months than Obama ever did in his entire presidency. Obama was rightly criticized for his deportation policy but Trump's ICE takes it to a whole another level with an ICE official claiming under anonymity that they are specifically ordered to target even those that harmless, law-abiding, etc. You guys loved to paint Democrats and Republicans are the same except they are not. Some of those people no longer post here and some pretend to be disgusted by his behavior. Reply

This is why I have no patience with people who say or said that Hillary and Trump are two sides of an evil coin - Trump is proving time and time again how fucking inept and catastrophic he is as "president" that I can't see being equalled by Hillary. Reply

Preach. Those people made me want to vomit during the election. And if you pointed out that, no, they weren't the same they'd accuse you of being an apologist. Reply

i think when people say dems and repugs are the same they mean in a corporate way. they favor the rich over the people.

people saying all the other stuff you mentioned are also privileged and weren't going to be impacted by any of his social issues regardless.

i'm not defending anyone tho, but i think most feel that way. i went hard for bernie in the primaries and would again but voted hillary during the general because i believed trump. Reply

plus a lot of Dems are pro-interventionism too. Reply

They aren't even close to the same in a corporate way though. They both do tend to favor the rich, but the Republicans are consistently much worse on every single issue in that department than the Democrats. Their whole goal is to cut taxes by getting rid of most social services and to make it as difficult as possible for people to hold corporations accountable because they believe businesses deserve freedom too. Reply

Even that is a lie, on a corporate level they are not the same. Are democrats the all for the people that some on the left want?no. But to say they are the same in their treatment of business is being willfully obtuse and ignorant of the actual actions these people take when in office. Reply

Yeah. The secret dem who is more left than Hillary people are totally silent now. Except for revertigo. I want to go find old posts and make a list. Reply

mte. He told us, many times, he was going to eat our face and many other people's faces off, especially that of the poor, the sick, and the non-white. But apparently the choice was soooo hard! Heat is broke and now the house is cold, but instead of covering up with blankets while I wait for the heater to be fixed, I burn the house down. Makes sense.



According to Susan this will usher in a wave of house rebuilding. Reply

