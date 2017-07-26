Celebs React: Trump bans Trans individuals from serving in military
Invidious discrimination against any group must be opposed by all. Straight/Cis allies: Will you stand with LGBTs?#TransRightsAreHumanRights— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017
-In a series of 3 tweets this morning, Tr*mp announced that "the US Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US military" because of the "tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail"
-During the 2016 campaign Tr*mp claimed he would "fight for the LGBT community" while Hillary would "threaten their freedoms"
-Everyone is pissed
6/14/16 https://t.co/K84Wd8nd7c— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 26, 2017
Waking up to this.... #ShitIDontLike #HeGottaGo 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫 https://t.co/qKeODddKRf— Questlove Gomez (@questlove) July 26, 2017
transgender people show more courage when they leave their fucking houses in the morning than donald trump has shown his entire life— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) July 26, 2017
Every single trans person is braver than Donald Trump— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 26, 2017
Every single trans person who has served or WILL serve in our military is braver, stronger & a better patriot & human than @realDonaldTrump— zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) July 26, 2017
so, biggest baddest most $$ military on earth cries about a few trans people 😩 but funds the F-35? 😑 sounds like cowardice 😎💕🌈 #WeGotThis— Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 26, 2017
Are you TRYING to be an asshole? https://t.co/QW9axAScmO— Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 26, 2017
eta: distraction as in he wants his base and other repubs to fall over him again and forget everything else (pentagon didnt even know he was saying this now). ie real issue to get bigots back on board cause sessions stuff is making some turn
Also, its also possible to be angry and concerned about multiple things (ie, LGBT issues, healthcare, etc). Use your whole brain.
1,000+ seats lost under obama and you're gonna blame some b-list actor who isn't lockstep in your political opinion? i know this is hard to comprehend for online liberals who only consume their politics via media (ie you) but nobody cares what susan says. maybe we'd get somewhere if you all focused your attention on the losers and not irrelevant people
white house literally admitting they're kicking "distractions" out of the military for votes in 2018 bc every blue collar worker in the rust belt is transphobic
IMO, Caitlyn will never connect what it truly is to be transsexual because she's lived the majority of her life as a White Man.
She has been trans for a long time, because she's been alive longer than any of the people you mentioned.
and she defended this trash heap to hell and back so along with the other users i agree that she did it to haself
bitch they don't care about you. they rather put losers like kid rock and scott baio on their platform before her. she doesn't realize they all think she's disgusting and going to hell for being trans.
people saying all the other stuff you mentioned are also privileged and weren't going to be impacted by any of his social issues regardless.
i'm not defending anyone tho, but i think most feel that way. i went hard for bernie in the primaries and would again but voted hillary during the general because i believed trump.
