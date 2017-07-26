lol

Celebs React: Trump bans Trans individuals from serving in military




-In a series of 3 tweets this morning, Tr*mp announced that "the US Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US military" because of the "tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail"
-During the 2016 campaign Tr*mp claimed he would "fight for the LGBT community" while Hillary would "threaten their freedoms"
-Everyone is pissed
















source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

i just fucking CAN'T ANYMORE
Tagged: ,