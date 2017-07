Is this Amish chic or something Reply

Yes, she plays a younger version of Cheryl Hines's character in the Lifetime Original Movie "Running From The Arms Of Father" Reply

Hank is awful, they'll probably name this one something ugly like Franny Reply

...I had completely forgotten who Andy Roddick was until this very moment. Does he still play some sort of sportsball? Reply

he's half tennis player, half opossum Reply

oh god i don't know why that's making me laugh so hard, i don't even know who the guy is Reply

LMAO Reply

Lmao Reply

LOL Reply

oh god, he does look like "please don't run me over, Florida drivers" Reply

The last player to have any kind of personality that wasn't just being a huge dick. Reply

Isn't Hank a nickname and Henry the proper name? Reply

Yes Reply

Oh, okay. I was like, "The fuck?" Lol Reply

Congrats! She looks pretty in the pic Reply

She such an unusual looking person and not in a "high end model" unusual way, I've never gotten her appeal.

she was never a high fashion model. SI covers at the most. Reply

Oh I know, and even that stuns me. I guess since she has a nice body aka big boobs she didn't need anything else. I would be interested to see ONTD's reaction to her if she was just starting out based on the reaction to girls like Kendall and Hailey Baldwin Reply

There was a short amount of time where shows would drop her name for no reason. And you'd wonder "how much did they bribe someone for that ?" (I'm looking at you, Switched At Birth) Reply

Why is she dressed like Colonial times? Otherwise, congrats! Reply

Mte when I saw her in that gingham dress. ~aesthetic I guess. Reply

She's going up against Robert Irvine in Dinner:Impossible's Colonial Williamsburg episode. You can take away the stove & fridge, but the whore paint is non-negotiable. Reply

he picked her out of a magazine and here we are 10 years later. Reply

I can only see her as her character in Grace and Frankie, with her hoard of children. Reply

lol that barely-there bump doesn't quite work for that pose Reply

i actually really love brooklyn as an actress. she's so funny and sweet on grace & frankie. Reply

me too shes so sweet Reply

same she's very endearing Reply

ia i love her Reply

yeah, she's surprisingly good Reply

yeah, i really like her Reply

she's pretty but very unmemorable. I can never remember what she looks like. Reply

idk why but in my head him and Mandy Moore never broke up and they're still together. Probably because that relationship is the most I ever knew about either of them lol so posts like these always throw me off Reply

Honestly, same. Haha. I only know his name because he used to date Mandy so now he's forever linked to her in my head. I cannot process their breakup. Reply

She's on Grace & Frankie, right?? I really like the other daughter. Reply

yes! brianna is EVERYTHING Reply

Season 1 Bri has some of the funniest sitcom moments I've ever seen. The writing for Season 2 Bri...💔😭 Reply

