Exactly a year after Federer shut down 2016 early, Djokovic announces he will do the same with 2017
BREAKING: Novak Djokovic announces that he will not play for the rest of the 2017 season pic.twitter.com/n7q4noizgL— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 26, 2017
- Djokovic had been struggling with an elbow injury for the last 18 months
- Took to his Facebook live to announce it to fans before formal presser
- Djokovic's wife is expecting their second child in September he said he'd use the time to be with family
- Djokovic will likely drop out of the top 10
- Federer shut down his 2016 and returned to win 2 of the first 3 slams of 2017
tbh I think he's been playing too long on it, it's a smart decision for his health
I'm inclined to think desperate for points/matches he took desperate measures over his health and has finally seen it's not going to work and has made the sensible choice to stop.
federer probably got one too. interesting article about it:
I'm waiting to see if he makes similar blog for Novak now he's done exactly the same thing as Roger.
Also, where can I find more tennis gossip? I know that with all that traveling to and from different countries their tea is from all over the world.
Hmu, ONTD.
Great news, the Djoke wont be missed
It's one of the few places he has to gain points post Wimbledon.
It's pointless though, Rafa's getting #1 soon.
Either way, [bye bitch.gif]. Can't stand him. I love re-watching the 2010 Us Open just to see Djokovic pitch a fit and break his racket because he's losing.
I did read something about the guy who used to help Novak with the CVAC pod thing was done for/involved in doping in other sports and people raised eyebrows about that, but tbh I don't know how much is actually real and how much is hearsay.
I know a lot of people have said there seems to be 'something' going on with Novak that the media know about but aren't saying, but tbh I think that's more about his potential affair than doping.
It would have annoyed so many insane Novak fans.