Exactly a year after Federer shut down 2016 early, Djokovic announces he will do the same with 2017

Assuming one believes this injury is real, yeah it's a smart decision. Reply

It's definitely real, I don't understand why people think it's not. It's beyond obvious because his serve and groundstrokes have been suffering for a while. While Nadal and Fed took breaks, and even Andy had injury layoffs, Novak was playing for all these years. It was bound to happen. Hope he can figure out his personal shit as well. Reply

I think people are dubious about the extent of the injury (I definitely think it's real) because he kept playing and adding tournaments to his schedule (see Eastbourne before Wimbledon) which doesn't seem like the actions of someone with a long term injury concern.



I'm inclined to think desperate for points/matches he took desperate measures over his health and has finally seen it's not going to work and has made the sensible choice to stop. Reply

get well soon, man :) Reply

bye bitch! Reply

lmao mte Reply

Federer hinted at retirement earlier in the year. I hope he is rethinking it. Reply

federer probably got one too. interesting article about it:



http://tennispurist.blogspot.com.au/201 7/04/the-curious-case-of-roger-federer.h tml silent ban?federer probably got one too. interesting article about it: Reply

please don't Reply

whoa Reply

lmao yeah sure. Reply

That guy also talks about Holocaust revisionism so...you can believe him if you want. Reply

https://twitter.com/JuCheGuevara You can follow him here Reply

what the fuck Reply

He has like a decade long hatred of Federer and is just completely ridiculous.



I'm waiting to see if he makes similar blog for Novak now he's done exactly the same thing as Roger. Reply

lmao Reply

Whatever happened to the rumour that he was cheating on his wife?



Also, where can I find more tennis gossip? I know that with all that traveling to and from different countries their tea is from all over the world.



Hmu, ONTD. Reply

He needs to rest. If Federer could have a low point a few years back and then come back stronger, so can Novak. Reply

Epitome of douchebag. Reply

okay mods, riddle me this, why are athletes celebrities but politicians aren't? Reply

I submitted the same post



Great news, the Djoke wont be missed



Novak: "When I rewind the film, maybe I should have paused last year after Wimbledon, but I couldn't make that decision in an Olympic year." — Ana Mitrić (@ana_mitric) July 26, 2017

Is this bitch shading Roger? Reply

lmfao he was bounced out in the first round. i don't think it really mattered if he played or not.





Edited at 2017-07-26 03:19 pm (UTC) Reply

I don't read that as shade. Novak has wanted an Olympic medal but it's never worked out. Reply

Good decision. Isn't Andy in rehab right now? I wonder if he'll end up not playing the US Open. Reply

It's one of the few places he has to gain points post Wimbledon.



It's pointless though, Rafa's getting I think Andy (stupidly) will play USO.It's one of the few places he has to gain points post Wimbledon.It's pointless though, Rafa's getting #1 soon. Reply

he's been injured for a while so not really surprised. Reply

we won't miss ha Reply

Is there anything to the doping rumors? I don't really follow gossip on the men's side. I heard the cheating rumors, but my friend is convinced that they're a smokescreen for doping.



Either way, [bye bitch.gif]. Can't stand him. I love re-watching the 2010 Us Open just to see Djokovic pitch a fit and break his racket because he's losing. Reply

I know some people have mentioned it because his turn in form has been since Maria's meldonium thing, but tbh idk how much that's because it was prevalent at the time.



I did read something about the guy who used to help Novak with the CVAC pod thing was done for/involved in doping in other sports and people raised eyebrows about that, but tbh I don't know how much is actually real and how much is hearsay.



I know a lot of people have said there seems to be 'something' going on with Novak that the media know about but aren't saying, but tbh I think that's more about his potential affair than doping. Reply

bye bitch Reply

His face is tragic. But that hairstyle just accentuates it Reply

i'm more interested in the rumors that he's cheating on jelena Reply

aww My Super Nova. Get better buddie Reply

ugh, I wanted Rafa to beat up on him a bit more. Their H2H feels cheated now that Rafa can't return the favor from his own dark years. Reply

