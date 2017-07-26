Djokerer

Exactly a year after Federer shut down 2016 early, Djokovic announces he will do the same with 2017




- Djokovic had been struggling with an elbow injury for the last 18 months
- Took to his Facebook live to announce it to fans before formal presser
- Djokovic's wife is expecting their second child in September he said he'd use the time to be with family
- Djokovic will likely drop out of the top 10
- Federer shut down his 2016 and returned to win 2 of the first 3 slams of 2017

tbh I think he's been playing too long on it, it's a smart decision for his health
