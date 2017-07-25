Guess who Kpop edition! Guess which former idol is now Playboy Korea's first model?
It's former FX member and instagram queen, SULLI!
ONTD, how do you feel about the sexualization of idol groups, especially the girlgroups? Is there a certain age when it's ok? I am still uncomfortable with the Tzuyu ad of her in the elevator...
Sulli will the cover model of Playboy Korea’s first magazine. Compared to its western counterparts, Playboy Korea will be less risqué but even so, Sulli is expected to cause a lot of noise with her photoshoot. The photoshoot will be semi-nude and not full-nude like the cover models on the Western issues of Playboy.source
Sulli garnered a lot of attention for her nude acting in her recently released blockbuster, “Real” and showed the public she wasn’t shy of nude scenes.
This past June, Sulli starred in the action noir film “Real.” She portrayed lots of nude scenes provocatively and showcased her acting’s prowess. She will be challenging herself once more with a semi-nude photo shoot in Playboy Korea’s first issue.
The Korean edition of Playboy will launch in all major retailers in September.
Edit: well apparently this bit of info is false which explains the ease of which I was able to get the answer right lol me putting the pieces together easily means creating this fake scenario must have been just as easy
Edited at 2017-07-26 07:18 am (UTC)
I don't think the possibility of Sulli doing this is similar to most cases of idol sexualisation, let alone cases regarding minors like Tzuyu's ad.
I'd say the same if it was Hyuna, for example. I don't think everyone plays by the same rules, which I personally differentiate based on the pull they (seem to) have in their career decisions.
Also op does it make a difference if the idol is actively thrist-trapping, aka my husband Wonho?