adrian

Guess who Kpop edition! Guess which former idol is now Playboy Korea's first model?

It's former FX member and instagram queen, SULLI!



Sulli will the cover model of Playboy Korea’s first magazine. Compared to its western counterparts, Playboy Korea will be less risqué but even so, Sulli is expected to cause a lot of noise with her photoshoot. The photoshoot will be semi-nude and not full-nude like the cover models on the Western issues of Playboy.

Sulli garnered a lot of attention for her nude acting in her recently released blockbuster, “Real” and showed the public she wasn’t shy of nude scenes.

This past June, Sulli starred in the action noir film “Real.” She portrayed lots of nude scenes provocatively and showcased her acting’s prowess. She will be challenging herself once more with a semi-nude photo shoot in Playboy Korea’s first issue.

The Korean edition of Playboy will launch in all major retailers in September.
source

ONTD, how do you feel about the sexualization of idol groups, especially the girlgroups? Is there a certain age when it's ok? I am still uncomfortable with the Tzuyu ad of her in the elevator...
Tagged: , , ,