World of Dance: The Cuts 2
It was determined which 2 acts from each division will go onto the divisional final. Next week, in the juniors it will be [Spoiler (click to open)]Eva Igo vs Diana Pombo, in the upper it will be [Spoiler (click to open)]Les Twins vs Keone and Mari, and in the team it will be [Spoiler (click to open)]Kinjaz vs Swing Latino.
The judging for the cuts has been wack with huge gaps between each judge and acts being way further apart than they should be in scores. Like Fik Shun only scored an 84.2, while Les Twins scored 93.5 for their weakest performance so far imo. And Misty gave Fik Shun an 82 and Les Twins a 98... there's no way there should be a 16 point gap between them. I wasn't a big fan of Keone and Mari's duels performance and thought Quick Style should have made it over them, but they were incredible and should have been the highest scoring act today. The margin between them and Les Twins was very tiny at 93.2 vs 93.5 though. Kinjaz were amazing as always, like WOW at the flying cloth and dancing with blindfolds. They shouldn't have been tied with Les Twins at 93.5 and should be ahead outright. I didn't like Ian Eastwood's first two performances and didn't think they should have beat the Jabbawockeez, but their performance here was their best by far and I think it was ridiculous that Ne-Yo tanked their score with an 83, while the other judges scored around the 90s. I actually enjoyed them more than Swing Latino who advanced. It was also weird with Ne-Yo saying they were an untested YouTube sensation and Jlo saying that he needed to choreograph more because Ian has choreographed for many artists (western pop and kpop) and competitons.
Also, Ian posted their own cut of Have Mercy.
This goddamn competition is rigged so that the Les Twins win or they fucking. I'm gonna be salty if KINJAZ lose again.
Still rooting for KINJAZ TO WIN IT ALL AT THIS POINT. BUT I'M READY FOR THE FUCKING DISAPPOINTMENT.
Will "Wildabeast" Adams, the guy who owns the studio that ImmaBEAST is from, said on twitter that World of Dance wanted ImmaBEAST to come back for season 2, but they rejected the offer because their group had zero airtime despite making it all the way to the cuts.
I really want Kinjaz to win. Out of all the acts left, they're the only ones where I have enjoyed all 3 performances. For the juniors, I prefer Eva over Diana. For the upper division, I'm not sure since I LOVED Keone and Mari's performance from the Cuts much more than Les Twins, but I liked Les Twins duels performance a lot better than Keone and Mari's phone duel one. I actually wanted Fik Shun to make it over Les Twins tbh since I've liked his performances better on the show. Besides the duels, Les Twins performances have been overrated imo. Their dances outside the show are a lot better. We'll see which performance I like better next week then. It looked like Laurent was in a wheelchair in the promo and I heard that he got injured, so I wonder how the dance will go. I hope the spoilers people have been hearing about Les Twins winning aren't true because Kinjaz >>>
The one that's show on WOD has more Vinh influence in it.