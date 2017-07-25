World of Dance: The Cuts 2

This show is a mess because of the judges' scoring, the editing, the format, and the favoritism. The judges have had like 10 point disparities. The dances always have cuts to the judges reactions when we want to see the full dances. So many groups have been clipped and only 6 acts are shown per episode. The duels format was a mess with the leftover 3 way battle between the Jabbawockeez, Ian Eastwood and the Young Lions, and Rouge. The Cuts is a mess with everyone finding out they were eliminated backstage indirectly by seeing the judges giving other acts their scores and only having Jenna to comfort them. It's obvious that Diana is Jlo's favorite. And Jlo has also worked with Swing Latino before.



Will "Wildabeast" Adams, the guy who owns the studio that ImmaBEAST is from, said on twitter that World of Dance wanted ImmaBEAST to come back for season 2, but they rejected the offer because their group had zero airtime despite making it all the way to the cuts.



I really want Kinjaz to win. Out of all the acts left, they're the only ones where I have enjoyed all 3 performances. For the juniors, I prefer Eva over Diana. For the upper division, I'm not sure since I LOVED Keone and Mari's performance from the Cuts much more than Les Twins, but I liked Les Twins duels performance a lot better than Keone and Mari's phone duel one. I actually wanted Fik Shun to make it over Les Twins tbh since I've liked his performances better on the show. Besides the duels, Les Twins performances have been overrated imo. Their dances outside the show are a lot better. We'll see which performance I like better next week then. It looked like Laurent was in a wheelchair in the promo and I heard that he got injured, so I wonder how the dance will go. I hope the spoilers people have been hearing about Les Twins winning aren't true because Kinjaz >>>



Edited at 2017-07-26 08:26 am (UTC)