The Challenge XXX 30x02

i saw the rerun of the 1st episode. i totally missed the foreshadowing edits of camila when tony was talking about wanting to make things work with the mother of his 2nd(?) baby.





why couldn't they have wall mounted cameras at the redemption house? bye tony's brother.



my hands were tingling during the challenge, watching them trying to stay on. Reply

Thread

Link

My fav King Derrick K standing up for Darrell was lovely to watch. Funny how Bananas kind of hopped on his bandwagon. Bananas probably would have tried to get Darrell out just as fast as Cory, if given the chance.



I felt like this episode was especially commercial heavy and certain segments were like 90 seconds lol which was annoying. Reply

Thread

Link

No spoilers



link pls!! :( Reply

Thread

Link

Ok I was confused watching them discuss what actually happened between Simone and Shane.

Did he actually hit her, or did he just wave his hands in her face? Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like he just waved his hands in her face...simone is always extra and claiming someone tried to hit her...and i truly think if he HAD hit her MTV is too into promoting messiness to ~not~ show that clip. as shitty as that sounds...



all they showed was that she definitely smashed a bottle and scratched up his face...but i mean, shane is extra too so who knows really Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

every person there (amanda, devin, latoya) said he hit her, the cameras just didn't catch it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao oop @ me. i honestly missed that part. i was confused during that whole segment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like this season is going to be a good one...my only quip thus far is that over half of these people arent "dirty" players. they're just hot messes who get too much camera time to act wild



- i love cory normally but this season hes worse than normal. idk whats going on, but he's gotta do better

- living for CT saying all "I do is sit on my fat ass"

- simone & shane....okay.waka_gif

- next week needs to have less commercials and a challenge that actually makes sense



Reply

Thread

Link

simone is annoying (wat @ her asking people to grease her hair, thats something you do yourself imo, i say this as a black person) but tonys brother is gross if he really did what simone said he did to her :/ shes ott as fuck but ive always side eyed some contestants who shit/hate on her for being extra yet find the whole camilanator thing ~entertaining~



either way i only care for darrell and latoya in the redemption house. loving derrick and CT owning his dad bod lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

(1/2) He drank a whole bottle of NyQuil & had a half bottle of wine w/vodka drinks on top of that..he was WASTED. &if u dont believe how out — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) July 26, 2017



(2/2) out of control he really was TAKE A LOOK AT DEVINS ARM. Dev had to put him in a choke hold to get him off of her!!! — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) July 26, 2017



Devin also had to go to the hospital because he bit so hard it broke skin... Simone's braid was also ripped out as well.... — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) July 26, 2017





Reply

Thread

Link

damn :/

the drinking doesn't surprise me since tony got kicked out (w/ camila) for losing it after drinking so much he didnt remember shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link