The Challenge XXX 30x02
Redemption House
Eliminated players are told they will get a chance to get back into the game at some point.
CT finally arrives and Briana is Ashley's replacement.
Challenge: Cool Under Fire
Suspended in the air, sitting on a ledge against a wall that will be slowly tilting forward. Players will be able to sling tomatoes at them.
4 women and 4 men will win.
4 women and 4 men that fell the fastest will be up for elimination.
Winners
Nelson, Derrick K(road rules), Nicole, Cara Maria
Ct, Johnny Bananas, Tori, Camila
Losers
Derrick H, Jemmye, Cory, Veronica
Jenna, Leroy, Britni, Dario,
The winners get to choose 1 woman and 1 man into elimination.
Redemption house
Shane is sent home for having a physical fight with Simone.
Simone is sent home for waving around broken bottle after the fight.
The fight was not caught on camera because the camera people were done for the night.
Nominations
Winners nominate - Briana and Cory
The 8 women/men that fell the fastest are told to pack their bags and take them to the eliminations round.
to be continued...
sources
me, castpics, ig
why couldn't they have wall mounted cameras at the redemption house? bye tony's brother.
my hands were tingling during the challenge, watching them trying to stay on.
I felt like this episode was especially commercial heavy and certain segments were like 90 seconds lol which was annoying.
link pls!! :(
Did he actually hit her, or did he just wave his hands in her face?
all they showed was that she definitely smashed a bottle and scratched up his face...but i mean, shane is extra too so who knows really
- i love cory normally but this season hes worse than normal. idk whats going on, but he's gotta do better
- living for CT saying all "I do is sit on my fat ass"
- simone & shane....okay.waka_gif
- next week needs to have less commercials and a challenge that actually makes sense
either way i only care for darrell and latoya in the redemption house. loving derrick and CT owning his dad bod lmao.
the drinking doesn't surprise me since tony got kicked out (w/ camila) for losing it after drinking so much he didnt remember shit.