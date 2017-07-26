James Franco stars in first trailer for 'The Town meets Sixth Sense' film The Vault
The upcoming horror-thriller has been directed by The Signal‘s Dan Bush, and tells the story of a bank robbery gone wrong. After a gang hold up a bank, they encounter a ream of supernatural terrors in the building’s downstairs vault.
source
Genuine movie was Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2012 and before that was 127 Hours in 2010.
Sometimes I wonder if he'd be better if he didn't spread himself so thin
who writes this shit?