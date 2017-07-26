James Franco stars in first trailer for 'The Town meets Sixth Sense' film The Vault

This doesn't look scary at all, but I'm a sucker for bank robbery plots so I would watch it if I could do so for no charge. I hope the "ghosts" turn out to be old-timey bank robbers who have really dark, scary secrets. That would be so original and fresh. Reply

I can't remember the last time he was in something I wanted to see.

I just looked on his page. I actually looked forward to This Is The End in 2013 but that was a guilty pleasure one.



Genuine movie was Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2012 and before that was 127 Hours in 2010.

This movie seems tolerable enough to watch, but I also don't like Franco as an actor.

He is as prolific as he is terrible, sadly



Sometimes I wonder if he'd be better if he didn't spread himself so thin

Oh wow, I actually really enjoyed The Signal so I'll def check this one out.

Jesus, his face in that video still

This doesn't look very good but I'd still watch tbh

I kind of respect Franco for doing whatever the fuck movie he wants. I swear every other one is a different genre and a different level budget and quality type.

Of course this white man got off free from creeping on a minor and throwing her under the bus.

it has nine comments without this one. I don't think I understand how this works...

Feels like he is in a movie every other week. He never says no to a script does he?

I think the last time I really found him enjoyable was in Pineapple Express.

"there are people down here" "what's down there?" "there's something...down there"



who writes this shit?

I like his lets do this attitude to filmmaking tbh



this looks half assed but yass @ q'orianka kilcher tho, i wish she was in movies more

