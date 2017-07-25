15 people who hated the movies made about their lives

I liked Catch Me if You Can. One of my guilty pleasures tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Why guilty? It's a great movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i worded my comment wrong lol. i'm probably the only one, in my social circle, that actually enjoyed the movie. everyone else that i've spoken to, has shitted all over it. D: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Better days, back before Leo looked like Jack Nicholson. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same. It's always a Christmas tradition for me to watch it. :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The book was better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah it seems really stressful to have other people in charge of telling your life story. Also I don't think Frank Abagnale should be too upset because he really came out of that looking good because Leo was so cute and charismatic.





I liked that after Robert Graysmith saw Jake Gyllenhaal portray him in Zodiac, he said he finally understood why his wife left him, lol. Reply

Thread

Link

My fave biopics are GoodFellas, The Sound of Music, Pirates of Silicon Valley and Catch Me If You Can Reply

Thread

Link

hands down, goodfellas is in my top ten movies and made me seek out de niro's work. he deserved an oscar for that windmilling while kicking billy scene alone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i fucking LOVE goodfellas. shit, i'll even watch the heavily edited version, when it comes on tbs or whatever cable channel it is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

goodfellas is literally perfect imo, i could rewatch it for all eternity Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Adding on that Goodfellas is A++++++++++ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Catch Me If You Can and Patch Adams lmao.



Some of my other faves are:

Selena

Walk the Line

Capote

La Vie En Rose

Milk Reply

Thread

Link

Ooh, I forgot Walk the Line. My fave Joaquin performance Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was so hot in it / all the promo for it (like your icon lol) ♥__♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah he was fine as fuq in that movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

La Vie en Rose is a perfect performance in my opinion. I need to rewatch that, Marion was just amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes Walk the Line is so good!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just watched Selena today! "anything for Selenas..." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link













the social network was so boring but fuck I love this part Reply

Thread

Link

???? the social network was amazing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That scene and a sex scene in Boy A are the only times I remember ever finding Andrew Garfield fuckable. I thought that movie was gonna suck but I ended up loving it. I especially love the last line (and Rashida's delivery). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL that is one of the only parts I remember. Such an overrated snoozefest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I also love the "DON'T FISH EAT OTHER FISH? THE MARLIN AND THE TROUT?"

Back when Andrew Garfield wasn't exhausting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is my favorite Fincher film of the 2000s where I know I'll be in the minority but I didn't like Zodiac that much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did love Zodiac but it's tough to make a compelling movie out of "these people were killed and also these people and the murderer was probably the same person but maybe different people and this evidence was inconclusive and in the end idk this was all for naught". Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Zodiac sucked - not even Jake G could save it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hated Zodiac. I thought it was so boring Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god, andrew was so hot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Should've won the Oscar tbh!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have never watched this movie. My mom said it was good, but I would always pass on it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly Andrew Garfield's character was the only part of this movie I enjoyed, he was hilarious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haaaated TSN, it's so inaccurate and fake. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Rooney mara's character was better tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this movie and all the ridiculous fanfiction it inspired. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cannot fucking believe it didn't win best director or best picture Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love TSN idec Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want to know what pl travers would have thought of saving mr banks considering she hated the movie Reply

Thread

Link

LOL oh man, after my friend and I saw that, we read up on her (knowing nothing) and were kind of horrified. She is certainly still spinning in her grave.



(I really like that movie, tho.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i only found out about it after working on the musical production. it was really different from the movie. apparently, they only got the rights if they made it more like the books (which tbh i hated the book bits lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't get the love for Saving Mr. Banks. The whole movie just screamed pointless Oscar bait Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

how come?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No doubt in my mind she would have hated it, tbh even if they went full honest in the movie and did everything 100% accurate I bet she's still hate it. She was salty at Disney till the day she died. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking Cumberbatch sounded like Kermit the Frog in the trailer for The Fifth Estate. I'm glad that obvious Oscar bait shit netted him nothing. Reply

Thread

Link

You know who else sounds like Kermit the Frog?



Viggo Mortensen when he's talking very loudly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









makes me sob like a child, it's ridiculous. alsomakes me sob like a child, it's ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SAME



tears me apart Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never seen it all the way through but even clips from it made me cry ;( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i love the Selena movie! :') Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gainsbourg: Vie Heroique



Interestingly, Jane Birkin hates it. I saw a film she'd made of their super8 footage and it was kind of allll Serge the family man which the biopic really ignored, my theory is that's why. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the patch adams one feels real fucking harsh damn Reply

Thread

Link

selena ofc

now that i think of it i haven't watched many biopics, didn't care for the social network and the blind side was awful Reply

Thread

Link

i don't generally care for biopics but goodfellas is one of my faves. and, imo, better than the godfather movies Reply

Thread

Link

make that icon your default, it's sexy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love my bloody fave but how can i say no tbh



Edited at 2017-07-26 04:25 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol this icon is killing me softly 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really don't think I could sit through the Godfather movies 'cause they look like they'd be so boring and slow-paced (I could be wrong on that, lol), whereas Goodfellas keeps it moving and interesting throughout. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i mean, the godfather movies are alright.. but i find them to be a bit slow. my mom will watch them over and over again, especially when HBO airs the godfather epic, which is like... 7 or 8 hours long.



but i'd pick goodfellas over the godfather films. i'm hooked from beginning to the end Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

agreed



i love the comedy aspect of it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IA!! i find it to be a lot more realistic (for obvious reasons lol) and the godfather movies can get a bit boring, also scorsese is a way better director, and the editing is just amazing



oh and the music omg, one of my fave soundtracks and marty used it so well, i just love it lol



Edited at 2017-07-26 05:52 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy Fuck I thought that was Sarah in that gif.



I also heard that one of the reasons that guy hated the blind side was cause he already knew how to play football so they added all those ~learning to play football~ scenes. Reply

Thread

Link

Same about Sarah Palin--that took me a second lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Patch Adams gets soooo depressing but I still enjoy it.



Also love Catch Me if You Can. Its quite entertaining and insane over what he got away with. Reply

Thread

Link

Malcolm X



I don't have too many favorites but my all time favorite movie which is also a biopic is Reply

Thread

Link

iconic, denzel should have won for this, not pacino Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yessss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I immediately think of Elizabeth Wurtzel and Prozac Nation. That book was my life when I was a deeply depressed teen. Reply

Thread

Link