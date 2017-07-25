15 people who hated the movies made about their lives
The biopics are one of the oldest genres in Hollywood with movies about historical figures (Cleopatra, Gandhi, Malcolm X) to the most recent films that have been based on events that have happened in recent years (The Social Network). Though it isn't surprising that many that have been portrayed in these biopics aren't very positive about them. This list will show 5 of 15 people who basically hated how they were characterized on film.
“Patch Adams” — Dr. Hunter "Patch" Adams
The late Robin Williams starred in the 1998 film Patch Adams which was based on the life story of Dr. Hunter “Patch” Adams. The movie was a box office hit (even with bad reviews). Along with the bad reviews from critics, the real Patch Adams was also hard on the film.
Adams said the film was 'out of all aspects of his life and activism, the film portrayed him merely as a funny doctor' and not on his activism work or his struggle to build a free hospital. Adams went even harder on Williams saying:
After the death of Williams in 2014, Adams softened his opinion on the actor recalling how kind
Williams was to the cast and crew and to Adams' family and how the movie did help bring awareness to his work.
"Catch Me If You Can" — Frank Abagnale
Unlike Patch Adams, after watching the Oscar nominated biography on his life Frank Abagnale, who wrote his biography Catch Me If You Can, had a positive reaction after seeing actor Leo DiCaprio portraying him and even praised some of the changes made (i.e. Abagnale never saw his father again after running away from home as a teenager). But as time went on Abagnale opinion changed about the film saying he wasn't proud of the things did in the past and hated that the things he did were immortalized in movie form.
"Game Change" — Sarah Palin
Not much (or shocking) to say but Sarah Palin didn't like the HBO movie “Game Change” even though she hasn't seen it. She said the movie was based on a “false narrative” and highly skeptical of the footage she did see. The two people who had a publicized feud with Palin, Steve Schmidt (the campaign's chief strategist) and Nicolle Wallace (a chief Palin 2008 aide), both said the movie was very accurate with Wallace saying it was "true enough to make me squirm."
FYI – Julianne Moore won a Emmy for her portrayal of Sarah Palin
[Here is the real Sarah Palin for comparison]
"The Blind Side" — Michael Oher
“The Blind Side” based on the true story of an youth rescued by a family who later on was drafted into the NFL. Many have accused the film of the "white savior” troupe since the youth was Michael Oher, an African American, and the family that helped him is white. Also Oher had issues with how he was portrayed in the film saying he was made to look 'simple' and how the film had a negative affect on his NFL career 'causing people to scrutinize him far more closely than other players simply because the film brought him extra attention and recognition '. Oher wants his NFL accomplishments (he won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens) to stand out on its own and not judged on the way many might see him in the film.
"The Fifth Estate" — Julian Assange
“The Fifth Estate” was a 2013 film about the news leaking website Wikileaks where actor Benedict Cumberbatch played editor-in-chief and founder Julian Assange. Assange had been against the film before filming started saying he read the screenplay and described it as a "serious propaganda attack on WikiLeaks and the integrity of its staff", as a "lie built upon a lie", and as "fanning the flames for war on Iran". Assange and Cumberbatch even communicated through email during the planning and production of the film with Cumberbatch being “personally supportive" of the organization and stating,
Even with praise from Cumberbatch, Assange tried to talk him out of the role where he negatively labeled the film "a project that vilifies and marginalises a living political refugee to the benefit of an entrenched, corrupt and dangerous state."
Source
Business Insider
Wikipedia - 1/2/3/4/5
ONTD, what's some of your favorite biopics?
The late Robin Williams starred in the 1998 film Patch Adams which was based on the life story of Dr. Hunter “Patch” Adams. The movie was a box office hit (even with bad reviews). Along with the bad reviews from critics, the real Patch Adams was also hard on the film.
Adams said the film was 'out of all aspects of his life and activism, the film portrayed him merely as a funny doctor' and not on his activism work or his struggle to build a free hospital. Adams went even harder on Williams saying:
He made $21 million for four months of pretending to be me, in a very simplistic version, and did not give $10 to my free hospital. Patch Adams, the person, would have, if I had Robin's money, given all $21 million to a free hospital in a country where 80 million cannot get care.
After the death of Williams in 2014, Adams softened his opinion on the actor recalling how kind
Williams was to the cast and crew and to Adams' family and how the movie did help bring awareness to his work.
Unlike Patch Adams, after watching the Oscar nominated biography on his life Frank Abagnale, who wrote his biography Catch Me If You Can, had a positive reaction after seeing actor Leo DiCaprio portraying him and even praised some of the changes made (i.e. Abagnale never saw his father again after running away from home as a teenager). But as time went on Abagnale opinion changed about the film saying he wasn't proud of the things did in the past and hated that the things he did were immortalized in movie form.
Not much (or shocking) to say but Sarah Palin didn't like the HBO movie “Game Change” even though she hasn't seen it. She said the movie was based on a “false narrative” and highly skeptical of the footage she did see. The two people who had a publicized feud with Palin, Steve Schmidt (the campaign's chief strategist) and Nicolle Wallace (a chief Palin 2008 aide), both said the movie was very accurate with Wallace saying it was "true enough to make me squirm."
FYI – Julianne Moore won a Emmy for her portrayal of Sarah Palin
[Here is the real Sarah Palin for comparison]
“The Blind Side” based on the true story of an youth rescued by a family who later on was drafted into the NFL. Many have accused the film of the "white savior” troupe since the youth was Michael Oher, an African American, and the family that helped him is white. Also Oher had issues with how he was portrayed in the film saying he was made to look 'simple' and how the film had a negative affect on his NFL career 'causing people to scrutinize him far more closely than other players simply because the film brought him extra attention and recognition '. Oher wants his NFL accomplishments (he won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens) to stand out on its own and not judged on the way many might see him in the film.
“The Fifth Estate” was a 2013 film about the news leaking website Wikileaks where actor Benedict Cumberbatch played editor-in-chief and founder Julian Assange. Assange had been against the film before filming started saying he read the screenplay and described it as a "serious propaganda attack on WikiLeaks and the integrity of its staff", as a "lie built upon a lie", and as "fanning the flames for war on Iran". Assange and Cumberbatch even communicated through email during the planning and production of the film with Cumberbatch being “personally supportive" of the organization and stating,
No matter how you cut it, he's done us a massive service, to wake us up to the zombielike way we absorb our news.
Even with praise from Cumberbatch, Assange tried to talk him out of the role where he negatively labeled the film "a project that vilifies and marginalises a living political refugee to the benefit of an entrenched, corrupt and dangerous state."
Source
Business Insider
Wikipedia - 1/2/3/4/5
ONTD, what's some of your favorite biopics?
I liked that after Robert Graysmith saw Jake Gyllenhaal portray him in Zodiac, he said he finally understood why his wife left him, lol.
Some of my other faves are:
Selena
Walk the Line
Capote
La Vie En Rose
Milk
Back when Andrew Garfield wasn't exhausting.
I have never watched this movie. My mom said it was good, but I would always pass on it.
(I really like that movie, tho.)
Viggo Mortensen when he's talking very loudly.
ONTD, what's some of your favorite biopics?
Re: ONTD, what's some of your favorite biopics?
makes me sob like a child, it's ridiculous.
Re: ONTD, what's some of your favorite biopics?
tears me apart
Re: ONTD, what's some of your favorite biopics?
Re: ONTD, what's some of your favorite biopics?
Re: ONTD, what's some of your favorite biopics?
Interestingly, Jane Birkin hates it. I saw a film she'd made of their super8 footage and it was kind of allll Serge the family man which the biopic really ignored, my theory is that's why.
now that i think of it i haven't watched many biopics, didn't care for the social network and the blind side was awful
Edited at 2017-07-26 04:25 am (UTC)
but i'd pick goodfellas over the godfather films. i'm hooked from beginning to the end
i love the comedy aspect of it tbh
oh and the music omg, one of my fave soundtracks and marty used it so well, i just love it lol
Edited at 2017-07-26 05:52 am (UTC)
I also heard that one of the reasons that guy hated the blind side was cause he already knew how to play football so they added all those ~learning to play football~ scenes.
Also love Catch Me if You Can. Its quite entertaining and insane over what he got away with.