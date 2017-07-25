ONTD ORIGINAL: The Underrated Canadian Queens of Pop

The Underrated Canadian Queens of Pop









the best pop music is made by women, sorry man sisses but i can only deliver the facts & on this here day we shall be thankful for the plethora of bops that had been given to us from the good up north gworls, they don't get enough credit really, once in awhile the US will get a shanty UK sis bop and either she'll be legend or the US will set it & forget but when a canadian sis comes the fuck thru, they come the fuck thru



Carly Rae Jepsen





carly rae jepgend is the undisputed queen of canadian/us pop w an unparalleled career spanning decades w millions of albums sold, five grammys, two american music awards and three bet awards under her size 2 charlotte russe belt, the industry is shook scraping for critic darling esque carly clones



her best bop: "higher", "this kiss", "drive", "run away with me", "sweetie", "boy problems", "emotion"





Grimes





grimes is the champion, founder and magna con latte tumblr university feminism graduate, miss grimes had the music industry shook w her mariah-esque vocals & cooper union debut album visuals. like ya good drunk aunt sis w the crystals



her best bop: "oblivion", "be a body", kill v maim"





Avril Lavigne





before senator lovato had all the pop gworls shook, taking it to capitol hill, miss britney spears had bilingual queen april tighter than terri from degrassi in a pair of torrid jeans, the motherfucking princess just couldnt take britney & ha clones. but april had the bops to back the binch up, and to think she was writing these mega hits all before the age of like 21 upholding the canadian queen crown in the oughties



her best bop: "losing grip", "i'm with you", that song from the eragon soundtrack, "nobodys home", "dont tell me"





Nelly Furtado





where the fuck were you when "loose" came out? a true album to tell ya kids about, miss nelly was tired of being pigeonholed as the quirky weirdo gworl & so she called timbaland, upped ha membership at planet fitness and had everyone shookT and simultaneously pussy poppin on a poutine handstand, and then after miss nelly secured ha coin she said fuck the police and until carly it was truly a canadian pop drought



her best bop: literally .. where do i start?





Fefe Dobson



first of all, we dont speak about ha putting dr*ke be*l in the video for "dont go (boys & girls" but anyway, picture this, browsing your hollister subgroup on xanga, the music widget playing "everything" by fefe dobson, the only saving grace from "the perfect score". what the fuck did we do to deserve fefe? and THEN we paid the binch dust. well! fefe served us bop after bop, she gave us black girl angst and we gave april our coin. whats really to say besides she was the popstar we needed but didnt deserve



her best bop: "don't let it go to your head", "take me away", "everything", "don't go"



ontd, what are you favorite canadian bops?





text source by me, video sources: 12345