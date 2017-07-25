Top 10 Worst Duets According to WatchMojo



8. Britney Spears & Jamie Lynn - "Chillin' with You"
6. Ozzy Osbourne & Kelly Osbourne - "Changes"
4. Britney Spears & Iggy Azalea - "Pretty Girls"
3. Hilary Duff & Haylie Duff - "Our Lips Are Sealed"
2. Brad Paisley & LL Cool J - "Accidental Racist"

Source: WatchMojo.com
Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , ,