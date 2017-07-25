Bill Clinton, James Patterson meeting with Spielberg, Clooney and others for 'President Is Missing'
Bill Clinton, James Patterson meeting with Spielberg, Clooney and others for 'President Is Missing' https://t.co/Ae5uygeHau pic.twitter.com/vEej3H8wHJ— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 25, 2017
Bill Clinton and James Patterson's upcoming book 'The President Is Missing' is a hot property in Hollywood with various producers trying to nab the rights. J.J. Abrams, Steven Spielberg and George Clooney are among those who will be taking in-person meetings with Clinton and Patterson.
Source
can we get an "ugly post" tag for this post??
On a separate note I will read the book and I would see the movie