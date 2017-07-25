Mako

Bill Clinton, James Patterson meeting with Spielberg, Clooney and others for 'President Is Missing'



Bill Clinton and James Patterson's upcoming book 'The President Is Missing' is a hot property in Hollywood with various producers trying to nab the rights. J.J. Abrams, Steven Spielberg and George Clooney are among those who will be taking in-person meetings with Clinton and Patterson.

