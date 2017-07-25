Bill Clinton, James Patterson meeting with Spielberg, Clooney and others for 'President Is Missing'

hard pass Reply

they both look like they're melting in that tweet.



can we get an "ugly post" tag for this post?? Reply

no thanks Reply

I wish the president was missing rn... Reply

lmao yes Reply

FBI is taking notes on you rn! Reply

They probably agree with me. Reply

I'm sure 75% of the users on this website have notes. Reply

and those of us who live in extradition friendly countries :( Reply

notes on notes on notes Reply

At this point, the government is already going to kill me so I'd rather the FBI do it. Reply

what about the HRC movie we were supposed to get Reply

If only it was Agent Orange and not with a likely heroic theme and satisfying outcome like this joint book by Clinton and Patterson will be.



On a separate note I will read the book and I would see the movie Reply

jj abrams needs to stop with this mess and start working on a follow up to s. Reply

lmao this so silly and making me laugh so hard Reply

fuck all of these men Reply

i agree. and yet, i'd rather any of them head the state more than what we're currently stuck with, sigh. Reply

Lol Bill hiding in the Bush's. Reply

i love james patterson's acting in the commercials he does for his books bc it's sf awful Reply

since we totally need to put money into the pockets of these two poor white men Reply

is the plot about a dark timeline where a reality show host turned dictator ruins the country instead of an actual president running things? cause if so that sounds too over the top even for a fictional hollywood movie. Reply

is James Patterson the one that has a ton of ghostwriters?? Does Steven King use ghostwriters? Reply

definitely read that as bill clinton, james comey met and nearly kms right then and there Reply

I just want Hillary's book like now pls Reply

that .gif always makes me laugh Reply

Has anyone read the new book on Bannon? I need to know if it's worth a read. Reply

is th ebook actually good? Reply

James Patterson is an awful human being. I worked with him eons ago when he started getting really big as an author and he's just not a pleasant person at all. Also---did not write many of the books he purported to write, at most delivering an outline and having someone else fill in the blanks. Reply

