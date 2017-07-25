Tiffany Haddish still wants to work with Bill Cosby
With “Girls Trip” and a comedy special, Tiffany Haddish's “calling card” is open for the taking https://t.co/sCFFw3UrLo pic.twitter.com/NFdb1gARwF— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 20, 2017
Tiffany Haddish, whose standout performance was the highlight of funniest movie of the year 'Girls Trip', has been fantastic and hilarious and heartbreaking during most of her 'Girls Trip' promo tour. Her thoughts on Bill Cosby are less fantastic.
The LA times just did a great collection of interviews with black women in comedy and one of those was Tiffany. One of the questions she answered was about her biggest comedy influences:
Definitely Richard Pryor. Bill Cosby — I still want to work with Bill Cosby, I don't care, I'll drink the juice. I'll drink the juice. I'll take a nap. I don't give a damn. [laughs] But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something. Lenny Bruce is one of my people that I look up to. And Carol Burnett, Moms Mabley, even Mo’Nique's crazy ass. I like her boldness and her truth. But there's so many women ... Regina Hall.
