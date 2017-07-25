Tiffany Haddish still wants to work with Bill Cosby

We were rooting for you.gif Reply

What i came in here hoping to find. Reply

WHY DO THE PEOPLE I ROOT FOR ALWAYS GOTTA FUCK IT UP Reply

And you know she doesn't have the penis or the paleness to get a second chance.



Apology forthcoming, but it ain't gonna do any good. Reply

And you know she doesn't have the penis or the paleness to get a second chance.



lol truth.



tbh this is sad to me, the fact that she (and so many women) can joke and talk about sexual assault like that is just a reflection of how society fucks us up on so many levels. Reply

The black community will let it slide if there's talent.



Bill cosby

R kelly

Michael vick















O.J. Simpson... Reply

Well, that was fun while it lasted Reply

damn. how bad is her publicist? all this public support suddenly behind her and... Reply

Right tho? Someone dont love her Reply

very bad. Reply

my first thoughts, jfc. why in the middle of his very obvious public scandal would you say that. Reply

Seriously, and right after she's being called the breakout star of Girls Trip Reply

She probably doesn't have a big name publicist with any kind of pull. I bet her publicist has a gmail address. Reply

welp girl Reply

LOL, she was doing so well too Reply

damn she just ruined her own career, she had all the yt ppl buzz and everything Reply

GDI TIFFANY 🤦🏻‍♀️ Reply

LMAO YASSS Reply

Oop, I was reading from the bottom up. Reply

not so much in this case because it's pretty inexcusable but I always wonder how often "offensive" jokes cracked by female comics on press tours are made as a defense mechanism/out of nerves in a very male-dominated environment. mostly because that was how I coped with being in those environments during college lmao..i feel like it could be easy to overcompensate Reply

Oh it's definitely why. It's like "I'm not like those stick in the mud bitchy girls who are always complaining about toxic masculinity and the patriarchy and making a big deal out of every little date-rape! I'm a cool girl." Reply

She is a rape victim herself so it's mind boggling to me.



I get that Bill Cosby, his career and tv shows, are so influential to the black community because he is a legend but girl, he's a serial date rapist. You didn't need to mention him. Reply

yeah, it's exactly this. I worked in a male dominated environment and to survive you have to act like this. I HATE it and never could keep up with the banter because it just wore on me, so I quit lol Reply

I feel like it has more to do with the fact that comedians make a whole lot of jokes, people general have a few problematic opinions, and the way people's entire worldviews tend to be revealed when they're given the opportunity to make a lot of jokes. Reply

ia. i'm that "annoying bitch" at my workplace because i always start something when someone says an offensive joke which is like ALL THE TIME cuz i work in a male-dominated industry that attracts a certain type of alpha-male personality which i despise. i would imagine it is a lot easier and advantageous to joke along because i know i have been passed over for promotions cuz they think i'm a humorless bitch. i empathize with her...still want to have a conversation with her about how saying this shit on such a big platform doesn't help #illtalktojay Reply

Omg that has to be one of the dumbest quotes ever. Her publicist must have freaked out. Reply

i mean she could've even stopped at 'i'd still work with bill cosby' which would've been bad enough but she had to throw in the rape 'joke' and take it even further... there's just no defending that Reply

well if you're going to stick your foot in it might as well go all the way Reply

daaaaamn she done fucked up. jada, come get your girl. Reply

W O W Reply

