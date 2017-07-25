"Detroit" movie premieres in Detroit

The marquee posters look so much better than the posters they're using. Why couldn't they use that as promo material? Reply

They actually did work with Detroit artists for the posters like this, I know like five at least were created idk if this is the main one they've been using but I know they reached out to Detroit artists like RLY recently, way too recently for it all to be used as promo posters and stuff which is sad bc all the art I've seen is stellar

Damn, that sucks cause that's a really good idea.

I want all the good things to happen for John Boyega.

Me too. He's really cute imo and is so talented.

I think he's so handsome, and he seems to have a good head on his shoulders and likes to be a bit silly on his IG.

I swear I've seen more promo for this movie on ontd & the John Boyega stans on tumblr than literally anywhere else and it's a touch perplexing?



I feel like there's next to no hype.



Anyway John looks scrumptious and has the best choice in suits <333

I keep seeing ads on tv but it has been only recently.



Edited at 2017-07-26 03:06 am (UTC)

I saw one promo on CNN last week and I was shocked.



Buzz for this is non-existant. Annapurna needs to get their shit together.

I've seen posters for it at my local movie theaters, but that's about it.

I saw promos for it before Alien & GotG2 and once on TV but yeah ia.

I don't watch TV but I feel like I've seen a preview for this movie for about a year at every film I've seen at the theater.

Whichever network Preacher is on seems to play ads for this during almost every commercial break.

I've gotten a few youtube ads for it

I watch a lot of baseball and I've seen it played during games.



Maybe it's because the main demographic the movie is trying to target, isn't the main demographic of ONTD?



Edited at 2017-07-26 05:08 am (UTC)

in the UK, but we had a trailer for it before baby driver in the cinema

i'm really excited for this. my friend went to the premiere.

I just have black people getting their ass kicked and killed in movies fatigue.



Ugh

Kaitlyn is cute

Annapurna sucks at marketing. That need to hire someone.

I really hope this movie does well, both for a movie about POC and directed by a woman. Also, the Fox Theater is GORGEOUS. Detroit's architecture in its heyday was really second to none.

it really is. i wish they would renovate the train station back to its heyday but as long as moroun owns it that ain't gonna happen

Is it on the register of historic places? I think that would probably help a lot. From the looks of it the renovations aren't even trying to preserve the character of the original building anyway.



(I'm a structural engineer trying to break into renovations of old buildings so this is way up on the "things that grind my gears" list for me) Reply

it's so weird that i live in metro detriot and just heard about this movie a few days ago



i'm so blessedT to live so close to the city

Heyyyy (metro) detroiter

BICH I can't believe we're both listening to Carly Rae too!!!! #buyCutToTheFeelingOniTunes

I'm proud of my city as I lay here drunk listening to Carly Slay Jepsen

That sounds like a wonderful Tuesday night, tbh.

I almost ended up going to this but I'm dogsitting rn so I would've had to drive from Lansing and I don't care nearly enough to do that but a few ppl I know did art for this and murals of it are up downtown which is p cool

Overall tho this movie is rude af for not shooting in Detroit fuck em

They did film some parts in Detroit and Hamtramck. They filmed most of it in Boston because Massachusetts has tax breaks for filming, Michigan just got rid of it's filming tax breaks.

Uhh, the movie about the Yarnell 19 Hot Shots that's coming out did not film in Arizona/Prescott because AZ doesn't have as good of filming tax breaks as New Mexico.



No one here is pissed off about that.



(I was in Prescott watching Dunkirk with my Nan and the preview for it came on and I swear you could hear a pin drop in the theater. It was kind of intense.)

Heeyyy 517! I'm not there now but I grew up there.

isn't today the 50th anniversary too? fuck a riot cop

Yep, riots happened half a century ago.

My Nan, Aunt and Mom were in Detroit when it happened, they were visiting my Nan's sister and her family and had just spent the day at the zoo and when they came back my Nan said her brother in law was waiting on the porch with his rifle for them and told them all to go down to the basement and all nine of them stayed down in the basement for a few days.

I want to see this but I know I would not make it through watching it in theaters. So I gotta wait till it's on VOD or DVD. I really hope it does well though.

all these handsome men in suits, swoon

IKR

Is that suit John is wearing purple or is it just the lighting? I love it, I would say Algee Smith is rocking that fit the best tho.

