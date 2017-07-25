"Detroit" movie premieres in Detroit
Oh what a night! Premiere at the legendary Fox Theatre! #DETROITmovie pic.twitter.com/bqAhFFzeNS— Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) July 26, 2017
I'm here ! A real historical moment! DETROIT is the first movie to be screened at the Fox theatre. #DETROITmovie pic.twitter.com/2x6xpcnWm6— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) July 25, 2017
Our award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow. #DETROITmovie pic.twitter.com/kAvsqUihDH— DETROIT (@DetroitMovie) July 26, 2017
All style. @TylerJamesWill @NathanDavisJr @JacobLatimore #DETROITmovie pic.twitter.com/WoDekoQxMe— DETROIT (@DetroitMovie) July 26, 2017
.@KaitlynDever looking gorgeous on the red carpet tonight. #DETROITmovie pic.twitter.com/whBFv3qwKq— DETROIT (@DetroitMovie) July 25, 2017
.@PoulterWill has arrived! #DETROITmovie pic.twitter.com/AQN1u85Yis— DETROIT (@DetroitMovie) July 25, 2017
.@AnthonyMackie looking dapper on the carpet 👌🏼 #DETROITmovie pic.twitter.com/5oA5zlOTfh— DETROIT (@DetroitMovie) July 25, 2017
.@itsAlgee at the world premiere of #DETROITmovie! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1pLDj49nJO— DETROIT (@DetroitMovie) July 25, 2017
#DetroitMovie #premieredatenight@AnnyAwesome pic.twitter.com/mP7UkOeqSv— Tyler James Williams (@TylerJamesWill) July 25, 2017
"I just had to be quiet & be in my own space" after watching a screening of @DetroitMovie. - @lazofficial #DetroitMovie pic.twitter.com/RLAgIolc0t— Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise) July 24, 2017
It has a 100% rating on rotten tomatoes.
I feel like there's next to no hype.
Anyway John looks scrumptious and has the best choice in suits <333
Buzz for this is non-existant. Annapurna needs to get their shit together.
Maybe it's because the main demographic the movie is trying to target, isn't the main demographic of ONTD?
Ugh
(I'm a structural engineer trying to break into renovations of old buildings so this is way up on the "things that grind my gears" list for me)
i'm so blessedT to live so close to the city
No one here is pissed off about that.
(I was in Prescott watching Dunkirk with my Nan and the preview for it came on and I swear you could hear a pin drop in the theater. It was kind of intense.)
