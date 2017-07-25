Jessica Chastain on the cover of Elle Canada
Highlights from the interview:
- The interviewer goes on about how amazing she is for showing up to the photoshoot 15 minutes early
- Her great-grandmother told her as a little girl that women shouldn't be allowed to drive
- She felt comfortable criticizing the films at Cannes (she called the images of women in some of the competition films "disturbing") because she had talked to Cannes artistic director Thierry Frémaux and he encouraged her to talk to the press about it
- Said she mostly finds it easy being a celeb because she just avoids famous hotspots, but the worst thing she experienced was paparazzi flying helicopters to get shots of her wedding
Exclusive: Jessica Chastain on sisterhood, paparazzi and being a woman in Hollywood https://t.co/7uPAF7ZT0X pic.twitter.com/n04AHc5lMA— ELLE Canada (@ElleCanada) July 26, 2017
lmaoo i can't with the low ass standards for celebs. arriving on time should be as basic for any adult human as wiping your ass
lmfao, what kind of hypocrisy on thierry frémaux's part like him and his team did the selection ?? how is he gonna chose films like l'amant double, ismael's ghosts, le redoutable (among others) and then pretend to care about women's representation by encouraging her to talk about it in the press ? smh.
i'm glad she called directors out in that press conference because from some of the cannes films i was able to see (not all of them), the representation was indeed shameful.
he had the audacity to come up with the most tired misogynistic trope ever like at least be original abt it.
Weakminded, cowardly filth.
also incredibly superficial, but I don't know if I've ever even noticed that she had a chin dimple. I took a quick look through her tag and it looks like either it gets photoshopped out a lot or this photo editor just decided she needed a really prominent one, lol. I've only confused myself further.
"Her great-grandmother told her as a little girl that women shouldn't be allowed to drive"
today my friend told me a story about how her boyfriend and her mom told her women shouldn't be out in public alone, this was in response to her telling a story of how she almost got attacked by drunk men in broad daylight downtown. it was really bizarre.
Flawless queen <333
But if the shoe fits, by all means wear it.
