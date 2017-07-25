Jessica Chastain on the cover of Elle Canada

Love her so much. Reply

Thread

Link

Same, she's so easy to stan for. I'm happy we've made it to six years and ontd hasn't turned on her for some ridiculous reason like her winning a role ahead of some ontd fave. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Jessica! Reply

Thread

Link

The interviewer goes on about how amazing she is for showing up to the photoshoot 15 minutes early



lmaoo i can't with the low ass standards for celebs. arriving on time should be as basic for any adult human as wiping your ass



Edited at 2017-07-26 02:30 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

on shoots it's sometimes a pain for them to come early. you're typically still loading in, setting up, showing crew around and going over things, etc. then have to break away from running things to attend to them. it's just awkward and can ruin the flow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because she had talked to Cannes artistic director Thierry Frémaux and he encouraged her to talk to the press about it



lmfao, what kind of hypocrisy on thierry frémaux's part like him and his team did the selection ?? how is he gonna chose films like l'amant double, ismael's ghosts, le redoutable (among others) and then pretend to care about women's representation by encouraging her to talk about it in the press ? smh.



i'm glad she called directors out in that press conference because from some of the cannes films i was able to see (not all of them), the representation was indeed shameful.



Reply

Thread

Link

soft feminism is profitable these days lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was Lamant double problematic?? I love ozon tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was constantly trying to pass off rape/sexual assault as consensual sex, marina vacht's character is emotionally/sexually abused and ends up enjoying it cuz women just crave violence !!1

he had the audacity to come up with the most tired misogynistic trope ever like at least be original abt it.



Edited at 2017-07-26 03:16 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i hope she reemed thierry for his shit choices. maybe if he didnt constantly play favorites the selection would be better. he needs to go. Reply

Thread

Link

the only way for him to go is his own retirement tho (i think) so...when pigs fly tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She feels comfortable speaking out because a man gave her permission and an implicit assurance that she wouldn't get blacklisted at Canne?



Weakminded, cowardly filth. Reply

Thread

Link

speak on it ho! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol you're still trying it huh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I do love your thing against Jessica Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved what she said at Cannes but it makes me sad that she felt she had to ask for permission (in maybe not so many words) to speak out about her opinions.



also incredibly superficial, but I don't know if I've ever even noticed that she had a chin dimple. I took a quick look through her tag and it looks like either it gets photoshopped out a lot or this photo editor just decided she needed a really prominent one, lol. I've only confused myself further. Reply

Thread

Link

same. this is the first time that i noticed she had one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Vegan queen Reply

Thread

Link

bad eyebrows



"Her great-grandmother told her as a little girl that women shouldn't be allowed to drive"



today my friend told me a story about how her boyfriend and her mom told her women shouldn't be out in public alone, this was in response to her telling a story of how she almost got attacked by drunk men in broad daylight downtown. it was really bizarre. Reply

Thread

Link

that lipstick is so bad. serving corpse 😶 Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait for ha white saviour movie to get a distributor. Bless. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I love how some users here desperately try to make Jessica seem like a problematic white savior. Gotta keep in line with the ~white women are the devil~ while obviously giving white men weekly passes for all the shit they do.



Flawless queen <333 Reply

Thread

Link

?? Literally no one called her a white saviour? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

try to make Jessica seem like a problematic white savior







But if the shoe fits, by all means wear it. But if the shoe fits, by all means wear it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





also can i go ot for something HILARIOUS that happened to me tonight? because cory booker tried to call my ass out on twitter. 😂



And you too need a hug. We should all show kindness & decency to one another even when our disagreements couldn't be greater. #IHuggedMcCain https://t.co/k37RquyfmV — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 26, 2017

lmao i love this womanalso can i go ot for something HILARIOUS that happened to me tonight? because cory booker tried to call my ass out on twitter. 😂 Reply

Thread

Link

Lol he does that a lot.

Someone will be like fuck u u fucking piece of shit and he'll quote them and be like "Carol, call me, lets talk about this. Peace be with you." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i don't even follow him and i didn't tag him! like sis is trolling twitter for any mention. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao omg! he said on PSA that he was hugger and loves to work things out LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

love ha so much. ♥ I hope she releases wedding pics soon, as she hinted she might; I'm being a good stan and not rebageling the pap photos, but I'm dying to see some good shots. (obvs her husband is not worthy and she should definitely do like a total 180, but as long as she's happy tbh.) Reply

Thread

Link