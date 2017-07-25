Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Jessica Chastain on the cover of Elle Canada



Highlights from the interview:

  • The interviewer goes on about how amazing she is for showing up to the photoshoot 15 minutes early

  • Her great-grandmother told her as a little girl that women shouldn't be allowed to drive

  • She felt comfortable criticizing the films at Cannes (she called the images of women in some of the competition films "disturbing") because she had talked to Cannes artistic director Thierry Frémaux and he encouraged her to talk to the press about it

  • Said she mostly finds it easy being a celeb because she just avoids famous hotspots, but the worst thing she experienced was paparazzi flying helicopters to get shots of her wedding






