Wonder Woman 2 gets an official release date but no official director
#WonderWoman2 sets release date https://t.co/PMnsBnHQh2 pic.twitter.com/IzZVnVsOOG— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 26, 2017
- Release date is December 13, 2019.
- Patty Jenkins is still "in talks"
What the fuck is the hold up? Just give Patty all the money.
So I can't imagine what the hold up is.
That's probably the way WB thinks.
?? Just get Patty to do it again. What's the hold up?
It's official: Gal Gadot will return for a Wonder Woman sequel, which has gotten a date from Warner Bros.