maybe they are not agreeing with the plot? with the scheduling? because I cant believe they would not just give her the money she asks. Reply

She is working on the story for WW2 so I dont know what the hold up is with her as Director. Reply

Usually when a studio and director don't agree it's because either money, scheduling conflicts or the studio and director aren't seeing eye to eye on the plot (for example Tim Miller and Deadpool). In Jenkins case WB has no room to talk about money or which direction the film should go in. The DCEU is a mess and WW is the only reason why they've gotten into the good graces of folks again. And money wise....well they better pay up. No excuses.



So I can't imagine what the hold up is. Reply

Tbh I wouldn’t be surprised if the bags of dicks at the studio deluded themselves into thinking Wonder Woman "sold itself" instead of giving Patty and the creative team their due. They might even deliberately refuse to compensate Patty fairly, so they can dismiss her and bring in a diff director (g0d forbid even a man) in an attempt to ~spread the wealth/recognition around (i.e. ride her coattails) and avoid paying an accomplished woman her worth. Reply

you're probably completely right Reply

It has to be a female director or else we've got no shot at a good sequel. Reply

mte Reply

Why in December? They should keep & work w/ Patty, why mess up a good thing? Reply

chri$tma$ money Reply

fucking hell, Patty did such a good job the first time around and this is the first positively reviewed DC movie, just fucking give her everything Reply

Yassssss Queen! Though I am kind of surprised they are moving it out of the Summer block. Reply

Just give Patty what she wants so she can give us the sequel we deserve. Reply

If they can hire their director soon/keep on target this is going to make crazy sweet Christmas money. Reply

I have a feeling Patty maybe holding out for the right offer as she should. I did hear earlier reports she was onboard but she deserves all the monies. I don't think the WB/DC will let her go especially with their only solo smash hit since Chris Nolan's Dark Knight. Reply

They probably just want to here what she wants the plot to be. I am so excited. It comes out a week before my 25th birthday. First Star Wars, now Wonder Woman. The best presents I could ever hope for. Reply

happy early birthday! it comes out a day before mine :) both fantastic presents indeed Reply

Ahaha Thank you. December babies unite. Reply

They better pay her, she's earned it. Reply

give her what she wants, you fools Reply

Warner Brothers would be the studio to not bring back Patty Jenkins and thus fucking everything up in the DCEU. If the DCEU isn't a mess, does it actually exist?



That's probably the way WB thinks. Reply

?? Just get Patty to do it again. What's the hold up? Reply

lol for fucking real, the second the first movie started making money they should've snatched her back up. What is the HOLD UP?! Reply

hmmmmMMM I don't see confirmation Gal is reprising her role Reply

Lol I remember the rumormill that Megan would be starring in WW way back when. Good times. Reply

are you implying she no longer has a chance at getting it?? Reply

lol it's the first line in the THR article, sorry:



It's official: Gal Gadot will return for a Wonder Woman sequel, which has gotten a date from Warner Bros. Reply

Wonder Woman 2 flop confirmed. Reply

i would love this. the diana we deserve! if not, i'll also accept her as the following characters: poison ivy, batgirl, zatanna, and hawkgirl Reply

I don't blame her for taking all the time she needs for negotiations. we all know studios will literally go out of their way to stiff high earning women, no matter how established they are (s/o to gillian anderson and her continued bs with fox) Reply

The worst part of Gillian's fight with fox is that fucking David Duchovny won't speak out more about it. Reply

