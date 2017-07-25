"Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky" gets a premiere date
It was announced today that the Vanderpump Rules spin-off no one asked for will be debuting its first episode on Bravo on Wednesday, August 23 at 9/8c. The show had originally been announced during the finale of Vanderpump Rules' 5th season in April, but no official date was given, other than "this summer". The spinoff follows Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright as she takes him home to her family in Kentucky for
Bravo reports that Jax has bonded with Brittany's grandma, saying "I think my relationship with Memaw is equivalent to my relationship with Lisa Vanderpump. She's the queen of the farm, or in animal terms, she's the bull."
SOURCES
1
2
3
ONTD, are you excited to watch Brittany be a pushover in a farm setting?
Cancel ha immediately