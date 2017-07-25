"Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky" gets a premiere date

i love vanderpump rules but this is going to be shit. jax is so annoying & who wants to see a reality show based on a farm bye Reply

I mean The Simple Life was a major hit lol Reply

tru lmao but they were hilarious, these two are boring af Reply

I know a dog called Jax. He's a bit of a douche. Reply

Bravo has some really shitty shows but I think this nonsense takes the cake. Literally nobody watches VPR for these two. Reply

I don't think any show can be worse than that horrible Sweet Home Oklahoma show. Reply

LoL, I didn't even know this show existed until a few months ago. I don't know where they found those people but talk about bottom barrel trash. Reply

Then they tried it with the Vanderpump Rules spinoff Summer House. Reply

lmaooooooo summer house was such a joke Reply

Summer House was literally unwatchable Reply

Nope, nope, nope. I would have rather seen cameras follow around Tom and Katie and Stassi on their honeymoon. Reply

I didnt even know they were in KY. Seems so staged. Reply

Brittany is sf cute and adorable. Wish she could come to her senses, get some self esteem and leave this ugly asshole. Reply

jax is sexy and she doesn't deserve him Reply

Guuuuurllll. Love yourself. Lol Reply

I completely forgot this was happening. Reply

Bringing my boyfriend home to rural KY the first time was an experience. I have no doubt this is probably scripted but her grandma seems cool. Reply

I'd love to see the reaction of introducing a non Kentuckian to my eastern Kentucky relatives. Reply

lmaooo. we're western KY so in some ways exactly the same and in some ways completely different from EKY. it's just a different world and he was shocked you can just go out in the field and pick some corn or get on the 4 wheeler and ride all day. Reply

Literally nobody asked for this.



Cancel ha immediately Reply

but they're so boring Reply

I don't understand why Bravo thought people are asking for this. Jax is abusive trash most of the time. And aside from that - nothing about them is really interesting whether together or separate. Reply

nobody wants this Reply

As if the people of Kentucky aren't already suffering enough... Reply

well and stuff like this does nothing to make country people feel like ~city people~ aka liberals, to them, have any sense at all. honestly this is how I was raised and "fish out of water" scenarios are funny at first (when he said "I went to the Rural King and got me some boots" I cracked the fuck up) but people are so out of touch with how everyone else lives that it does nothing but foster animosity. Reply

Seriously! Lol, leave us alone! Reply

No. I just want Vanderpump Rules to come back. Below Deck/Below Deck Mediterannean is holding me over for now. Reply

They clearly had a gag hold with the other shows I'm assuming her and Jax can't post things, they have their social media by the balls. Reply

When were these hoes in my home state and how did I not know. Reply

I used to think Jax was so attractive but he looks really different, haven't watched in a while. Reply

As someone who loves Vanderpump Rules and watches it religiously -- NOBODY wants this show Reply

