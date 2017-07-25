Promo + Sneak Peek of Preacher S02E07 - "Pig" + Cast at Comic Con

Don’t miss the next episode of Preacher, Monday, July 31 at 9/8c.

Jesse and Tulip volunteer Cassidy for a dangerous bar bet. Don’t miss the next episode of Preacher, Monday, July 31 at 9/8c.

Jesse makes a great personal sacrifice to gain the upper hand against the Saint of Killers. Don’t miss the next episode of Preacher, Monday, July 31 at 9/8c.

Seth Rogen and the cast talk about the difficulties of filming Preacher. Joseph Gilgun (Cassidy) shares a story of an unruly bystander on Bourbon Street. Don't miss new episodes of Preacher on Mondays 9/8c only on AMC.

Joseph Gilgun (Cassidy) tells a tale about a crazy fan encounter. Don't miss new episodes of Preacher on Mondays 9/8c only on AMC.

Graham McTavish grounds his role as The Saint of Killers by understanding his need for purpose. Don't miss new episodes of Preacher on Mondays 9/8c only on AMC.

Seth Rogen (Showrunner/Producer) talks about the possibility of appearing on the show and gives Dominic Cooper (Jesse) some bad news. Don't miss new episodes of Preacher on Mondays 9/8c only on AMC.





Ian Colletti (Arseface) talks through the process of acting with half of his face covered in a prosthetic. Don't miss new episodes of Preacher on Mondays 9/8c only on AMC.

Seth Rogen still can't believe that he has been able to bring Preacher to a television audience. Don't miss new episodes of Preacher on Mondays 9/8c only on AMC.