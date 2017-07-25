Will 'Despacito' Snatch 'One Sweet Day's' Wig?
Will #Despacito break Mariah Carey's 16-week record? https://t.co/shOzJ4idhX pic.twitter.com/Em2y7IkiuG— billboard (@billboard) July 26, 2017
This week, Despacito spends it's 11th week atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts. It has strong leads in all three chart components: streaming, airplay and sales with a 73% lead over the #2 song, Wild Thots.
Other songs like 'Shape of Crying In The Cheap Club', 'See You Again', 'Uptown Funk' and 'Closer' have come close to snatching 'One Sweet Day's' 16-week record but did not.
However, there is no clear challenger to Despacito and it is in a much stronger position than the aforementioned songs to continue being #1 for the next month.. Wild Thoughts comes close but dipped this week in overall points. Other songs in the top 10 have already reached their #1 peak and are unlikely to top again.
Source
navy and lambs should unite to get Wild Thoughts to #1 tbh
How is it doing on the charts? Is it on them?
I see Wild Thoughts ending its reign. God has always protected Mariah's record, don't see why that should stop now.
Or a surprise lead single from Terror Swift could do it. May she use her witchcraft for good.
Edited at 2017-07-26 12:51 am (UTC)
I know I'll definitely be in the minority on this opinion...
Even though I didn't like the song I would rather have Mariah and B2M keep their record especially over this song.
Edited at 2017-07-26 12:54 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-26 12:55 am (UTC)
