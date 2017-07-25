Selena

Will 'Despacito' Snatch 'One Sweet Day's' Wig?




This week, Despacito spends it's 11th week atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts. It has strong leads in all three chart components: streaming, airplay and sales with a 73% lead over the #2 song, Wild Thots.

Other songs like 'Shape of Crying In The Cheap Club', 'See You Again', 'Uptown Funk' and 'Closer' have come close to snatching 'One Sweet Day's' 16-week record but did not.

However, there is no clear challenger to Despacito and it is in a much stronger position than the aforementioned songs to continue being #1 for the next month.. Wild Thoughts comes close but dipped this week in overall points. Other songs in the top 10 have already reached their #1 peak and are unlikely to top again.

Source



navy and lambs should unite to get Wild Thoughts to #1 tbh
