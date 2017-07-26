Anne Hathaway in Talks to Replace Amy Schumer as ‘Barbie’




Anne Hathaway is in talks to replace Amy Schumer as Barbie in Sony's live-action film.

The “Barbie” movie is said to be in the vein of “Splash,” “Enchanted” and “Big.” In it, the main character gets kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and lands in a real-world adventure.

