Anne Hathaway in Talks to Replace Amy Schumer as ‘Barbie’
Anne Hathaway in talks to replace @amyschumer in live-action #Barbie movie https://t.co/E2onsZoFHE pic.twitter.com/oljkMAFWYO— Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2017
Anne Hathaway is in talks to replace Amy Schumer as Barbie in Sony's live-action film.
The “Barbie” movie is said to be in the vein of “Splash,” “Enchanted” and “Big.” In it, the main character gets kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and lands in a real-world adventure.
Eh, I like Anne.
Well, I think in this context, someone who looks like Amy would be better suited than Anne H.
lmao
ngl i love barbie movies and i love anne so imma watch this