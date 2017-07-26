Anne Hathaway in Talks to Replace Amy Schumer as ‘Barbie’

Oh, well. I guess I'm watching this movie now. Reply

It's weird to imagine these two playing the same role. Reply

Not the first person I would've thought of, but this movie might actually be watchable if she's in the role. Reply

JLaw is not available I see Reply

What kind of upgrade to end all upgrades???? Lmao Reply

nnnn Reply

Thread



there will never be an upgrade this big again, cancel technology Reply

Thread

hahaha Reply

Thread



Binchhh Reply

Thread



lmao Reply

Thread



lol Reply

Thread



lmao Reply

Thread



omg these comments Reply

Thread



mte Reply

Thread



It came true!!! Reply

I cant stand Amy, like who even finds her funny? She's corny as fuck. Reply

I want to know that too...Hollywood keeps trying to push her as this big up and comer but idt I've ever seen anyone say they like her...in rl or online Reply

Thread



i'm curious as to what her "imperfections" are going to be? i like her though, i'll probably watch this Reply

She'll wear glasses and like books! Reply

Thread



And wear her hair up in a hideous ponytail of course! Reply

Thread

and be super clumsy and awkward lololol Reply

Thread



Rampant campaigning to be the lead of the Homeowner's Association?





Eh, I like Anne. Reply

Thread



curly hair

Thread



Brown hair Reply

Thread



I imagine this will be like that Anna Farris movie House Bunny, but for kids. So she turns 30. Reply

Thread



same as princess diaries i guess Reply

Thread

she's probably klutzy Reply

Thread



brown hair Reply

Thread



Amy was much more qualified. The uglies will come out and ask for representation and Amy back!!! Reply

Thread



Her hair will be in a ponytail and she'll have paint on her overalls Reply

Thread



She's too trying hard but she'll turn it into a positive. Oh wait, are we talking about Barbie? Reply

Thread



Redoing her iconic look from The Princess Dairies, obvi Reply

Thread



her nail beds suck Reply

Thread



She forgets to show up for her bff's cable show & gives all the neighborhood men a sexually transmitted liver disease. Reply

Thread



That's quite a leap lmao. But an upgrade nonetheless. Reply

I hated her for so many years but now I kinda love her and I can't remember why I hated her. Oh yeah, she was a bit try hard and early J Law but she seems really cool now. Reply

She was a woman doing an OTT award promo tour. That was it. Reply

Thread



mte Reply

Thread



She seems like a drama kid, but it's sort of endearing now. Reply

Thread



"it came true" Reply

Thread

glad you're now on the winning team sis Reply

Thread



She's a good actress. You can not like her personality but still think she is good at her job. Reply

Thread



Might actually watch this since I love her. Reply

In it, the main character gets kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough



Well, I think in this context, someone who looks like Amy would be better suited than Anne H. Reply

Amy was honestly perfect physically because she looks like an off brand Barbie Reply

Thread



Ia Reply

Thread



Seriously. SMH at all these "upgrade" comments. Reply

Thread



I don't like Amy Schumer but she def seems like a better fit for this project. Reply

Seeing the Gina Rodriguez post below this makes me wish she was in talks instead. Reply

why would anyone kick Anne out of Barbieland?!!!!!!!!!!!! NOT BELIEVABLE



lmao





ngl i love barbie movies and i love anne so imma watch this Reply

Tbh, I can only think of her being Brunette and Barbieworld being full of blondes. Eventually she is accepted and there is a new line of barbies @ toys r us Reply

Thread



excuse you, Barbie has some vaguely ethnic brunette friends with J-Lo hair Reply

Thread



