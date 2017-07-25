Goat snuggling with piglet toy

Gina Rodriguez: "I used to feel guilty for masturbating”

Source

  • On the topic of masturbation, the Jane the Virgin actor said: "In all honesty, I used to feel guilty for masturbating. Oh my god, this extreme guilt! And that lasted way too long. Or maybe I masturbated too much." She added: “It’s ok to look back in retrospect and be like, it wasn’t good that I felt bad about touching myself.” Gina Rodriguez says that "she was raised in a purity culture that made her feel guilty about self-pleasure."

  • Rodriguez said on the subject of more Latinos in front of or behind the camera: "Latinos make up 38 percent of the box office every weekend. That’s a lot! So if you want to see Latinos in big studio films, and they don’t exist in them, don’t see them, because in this industry, money talks more than anything.”

  • In a recent tweet of hers, she asked about Latinos in comic book movies: "Marvel and DC are killing it in inclusion and women but where are the Latinos?! Asking for a friend…"


