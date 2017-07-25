Gina Rodriguez: "I used to feel guilty for masturbating”

i honestly didn't do it until i was like 20. yay for the bible belt! ugh Reply

Thread

Link

that's not possible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was married before I did it. Hooray southern Texas education/culture. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I was 18, and it was immediately after I watched Y Tu Mama Tambien. I shit you not. Thank you church camp and growing up in Texas. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg, that movie is so hot though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I remember totally feeling things when I first saw that movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was like 22-24? i can't remember D; definitely cause of roman catholic upbringing lmao, the shame was real ~___~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

America is so goddamn weird I don't get it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i lost my virginity before i ever masturbated lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

These replies are depressing the fuck out of me lol I started when I was like, 9? Didn't know what it was but boy, did I know rubbing against my teddy bear was fun, fun times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Almost every night. It's a nice pre-sleep thing. Reply

Thread

Link

"In a recent tweet of hers, she asked about Latinos in comic book movies: "Marvel and DC are killing it in inclusion and women but where are the Latinos?! Asking for a friend…"



lupita, rosario and zoe, sis. but i guess that's not the type of latino she's thinking about... Reply

Thread

Link

clock ha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can forgive her for Zoe bc I like to pretend she doesnt exist either but the others...nah.



They're also others on tv like YoYo on AoS & Cisco on the Flash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol shut up



i s2g no matter what latinos say to advocate for themselves y'all find a way to criticize them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mis pensamientos exactos. nothing new. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

awwh, did i offend a gringo? :(((( sorry for putting my latino opinion out there and pointing out that there are three AFRO latinas in the mcu that people conveniently forget when talking about latino representation. i'll run my opinions through with my anglo friends next time, sis. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

For real. When it's latinos voicing a concern like this ontd always disappoints.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lupita is not latina. She was born in Mexico but not raised or from Latin American parents.



Rosario and Zoe are great examples but only 2 is just sad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think Tessa Thompson too? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Well, Zoe is all covered in green make-up and not really culturally or visibly Latina as a character.



Rosario is in the Netflix shows not the movies.



And while Lupita is nationally Mexican, she lived there until she was 1 y.o. then again for seven months (according to Wiki). I'm not trying to erase her Mexican-ness, but I'd say it's a smaller share of her overall identity.



Marvel and DC have done the absolute minimum in terms of diversity and inclusion. The fact that we've had to wait this long for a female led movie and a movie with Black leads while other racial minorities are relegated to bit parts and token roles is fucking absurd. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Maybe she forgot 🤷🏻‍♀️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

would jay hernandez in suicide squad count? although ive read some people found the role stereotypical. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lupita is latina??? wtf since when Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lupita is not Latina, tho. She was born in Mexico and lived less than two years in the county. Also, to the eyes of Americans and probably the world, she's black, same with Zoe.



Are you white, by any chance? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Thessa Thompson is afro latina too( not trying to come for Gina or anything tho lol, just informing people )



Edit: And I know Lupita was born in Mexico but she was raised in Kenya and I don't think she identifies as latina, idk if she counts.



Edited at 2017-07-26 12:23 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's not saying anything bad. She's of Afro-Latina descent herself (her father is) so trying to come for her because she doesn't say the name of the two people in the comic book world is dumb af. Google next time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Blue Beetle.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Michael Pena in Antman. Him being a Scientologist is a big negative, but I've been told he was the best part of that movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lupita is latina? i honestly had no idea. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it'd be cool to have an indigenous/native american latinx super hero cause even tho im technically afro latinx, no one looks at me and sees an afro latinx tho but i do look very indigenous , which i deem the weird middle place cause it confuses all types of brown ppl cause they can't exactly pin what type of brown i am? xD anyone ever had that happen? LOL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Love her. But I got to disagree that DC and Marvel ARE NOT killing it in the inclusion of women.



So many people feel guilt even in their 20's about masturbating. I wonder if its just the conservative upbringing. Reply

Thread

Link

i like to give her a lil how's ya mother in the morning between the shower and makeup. Reply

Thread

Link

Catholicism did a number on a lot of us honestly (I'm assuming her guilt was religion based) Reply

Thread

Link

Absolutely Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is kinda sad but most of the people I know who are embarrassed about masturbating were raised with a religion that condemned it. My fiancé held onto the shame they taught them about it for years even after he became an atheist. Reply

Thread

Link

anti-masturbation is largely why it is the default practice to circumcize babies with a penis in the usa. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In HS, I used to wait till after I was done masturbating at night to say my prayers. As a way of penitence or whatever, I would ask God to forgive all the sins I had committed that day. It's weird because my parents weren't even THAT religious but my aunt was and my uncle was a pastor and it's crazy how pervasive that guilt is. Reply

Thread

Link

I would never call it 'too much'. It's the perfect amount and it keeps me sane Reply

Thread

Link

I did too until like the second month of college when I realized most people do it, LOL. What's weird is even though I was raised Catholic, I don't remember masturbation ever being discussed or shunned. But I still felt guilty about that more than anything else when I was growing up. Sometime in my early 20s, I just straight asked my mom how most Catholics feel about it, and all she said was 'you know...I don't remember that being mentioned in the Bible.' LOL



Edited at 2017-07-25 11:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Once a day. But I'll go a few days so I can have bigger cumshots. Reply

Thread

Link

i always feel bad when i'm like "sorry, this fucking isn't really doing it for me. can't i just finish jerking myself off and nut on you?" Reply

Thread

Link

enough

Lately, it's like I can't masturbate Reply

Thread

Link

I do it 2-4 times a day sometimes out of boredom and to not think bad thoughts which is a consequence of my bad depression. But fuck, I used to love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this comment + gif is killing me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I stooped taking birth control 4 months ago and damn, they were not lying when they said those pills kill your libido. I've been masturbating every day now and when I was on bc I was pretty ok doing it just a couple times a week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me and the hubby love mutual masturbation. #noshame Reply

Thread

Link

Now that's fun or being watched masturbating > Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now that's fun or being watched masturbating



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Some of the hottest encounters I ever had were just us masturbating for each other. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OK tell me more. My husband wants to do that but I don't do anything sexy when jerking off (I literally just put a vibe in the right spot and wait for the fireworks) and it makes me feel weird Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Reminds me of this French film I watched while high. This woman was punished for wanting to be sexual and locked away in a church room. So she just masturbated all over a bible and a cucumber. Reply

Thread

Link

Sounds like a very French film indeed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was funny, she broke so many cucumbers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Was it this movie? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg, I know the film you're talking about it was like a series of vignettes, and there was that one guy who made his cousin blow him on the beach bc he like got turned on by the tides or something? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link