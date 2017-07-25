Gina Rodriguez: "I used to feel guilty for masturbating”
Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez: "I Used To Feel Guilty For Masturbating” https://t.co/z8zSkBeCo9— People Magazine (@people) July 25, 2017
- On the topic of masturbation, the Jane the Virgin actor said: "In all honesty, I used to feel guilty for masturbating. Oh my god, this extreme guilt! And that lasted way too long. Or maybe I masturbated too much." She added: “It’s ok to look back in retrospect and be like, it wasn’t good that I felt bad about touching myself.” Gina Rodriguez says that "she was raised in a purity culture that made her feel guilty about self-pleasure."
- Rodriguez said on the subject of more Latinos in front of or behind the camera: "Latinos make up 38 percent of the box office every weekend. That’s a lot! So if you want to see Latinos in big studio films, and they don’t exist in them, don’t see them, because in this industry, money talks more than anything.”
- In a recent tweet of hers, she asked about Latinos in comic book movies: "Marvel and DC are killing it in inclusion and women but where are the Latinos?! Asking for a friend…"
Do you masturbate too much, ONTD?
lupita, rosario and zoe, sis. but i guess that's not the type of latino she's thinking about...
They're also others on tv like YoYo on AoS & Cisco on the Flash
i s2g no matter what latinos say to advocate for themselves y'all find a way to criticize them
Rosario and Zoe are great examples but only 2 is just sad.
Rosario is in the Netflix shows not the movies.
And while Lupita is nationally Mexican, she lived there until she was 1 y.o. then again for seven months (according to Wiki). I'm not trying to erase her Mexican-ness, but I'd say it's a smaller share of her overall identity.
Marvel and DC have done the absolute minimum in terms of diversity and inclusion. The fact that we've had to wait this long for a female led movie and a movie with Black leads while other racial minorities are relegated to bit parts and token roles is fucking absurd.
Are you white, by any chance?
Edit: And I know Lupita was born in Mexico but she was raised in Kenya and I don't think she identifies as latina, idk if she counts.
So many people feel guilt even in their 20's about masturbating. I wonder if its just the conservative upbringing.
