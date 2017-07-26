Robert Pattinson confirms he's engaged to FKA Twigs but is keeping it on the dl cuz of racist trolls

true love! i can definitely picture them getting old together Reply

Thread

Link

i am so glad he finally called them out and there will be audio so the robstens will really have to do some mental gymnastics to spin this their way Reply

Thread

Link

MANAGEMENT MADE HIM DO IT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

isn't management the larries conspiracy?



they will probably say that this was a way to keep his real family out of the tabs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bet they can turn this phrase “So you kind of think, like, to protect it, I want to create a big boundary...We're engaged, kind of, yeah...” into something else. Is not direct, and saying "kind of" will give them excuses for saying he's using her as a shield to protect his real wife and 3 children. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Its all part of the special docu Robsten are going to reveal to the sheep! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh my God, Robstens still exist?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It was a good interview, Howard had done his research. The crazies are still crazy, but it's nice to see them be called out.



The actor also noted he tries to “protect” his private life by “creating a big boundary between” himself and the public, but admitted the strategy “then it makes it difficult for your actual relationship.” Pattinson went on to call FKA Twigs “amazing” and “super talented.”



Pattinson said that dating under public scrutiny is “one of the most frustrating things in the world” because he wants to be able to go out in public with his fiancee, but he’s “stuck in this position whether you want to let kind of crazy people in.” The actor explained, “For whatever reason with Twilight, I don’t know if it’s a specific thing with the audience, but there’s like a crack troop of crazies who think every single decision you’re making is creating some kind of conspiracy.”



He's really too kind, but he's right that Twilight created this whole cult of lunatics, and they're not young women either. HKN and her baby cult are over 60 years old. The ones leaving all the hateful, racist messages on Twigs' IG. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol he called out that group of ppl who think he and kstew have secret babies Reply

Thread

Link

one does not cancel the other, I've read they called FKA Twigs a monkey ..................... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they are all ridic tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They also spammed her instagram comment section with racial slurs and calilng her 'it' Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they've called her everything but her government name at this point...it's disgusting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how many robstens are also larries Reply

Thread

Link

I wouldn't be surprised if they jump from fandom to fandom. I've literally seen the Cumberbatch tinhats and 50 shade tinhats spew the same garbage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I imagine most Robstens as vaguely homophobic and possibly religious, tbh... Then again, Larries are homophobic too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The ones I've come across tend to do the exact same thing in a number of fandoms, so there's probably some significant overlap there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those crazies will just work this to their advantage. They'll probably say he said all that to protect his one true love KStew. Reply

Thread

Link

He is so cute and nice, they seem like a lovely couple, i want them the best <3



Reply

Thread

Link

you can't just sweep sweat pea under the rug, rob! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao! Bye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't forget jelly bean! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't fathom this weird fandom culture now, being a fan used to be like reading about people you like, having their posters and shit, but not like convincing yourself they're living this life you made up in your head and making videos and shit explaining your THEORIES about their lives like ffs get a fucking life Reply

Thread

Link

I think the most disturbing thing to me is that a lot of these people are ADULTS that they're married/have kids. You'd think these crazy people are like 13 year old delusional girls when it's not always the case. They keep the obsession going for years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SERIOUSLY. And there are SO MANY OF THEM...Can't they seriously get a better hobby? Is this all they came up with to pass their time? Fucking sickening, I'm glad I've never met anyone like that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's nothing new. There are Elvis fans who think he's not dead and have floated those theories out there since the beginning. The internet is just making it more instant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They've always existed. We just see them more now because of the internet. They can voice their crazy theories n find others just like them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah and it's in every fandom, even fictional ones. like, people take the relationships of characters on screen and try to make them happen IRL, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't even wrap my head around it. When I was younger, I daydreamed about having Joey McIntyre's babies but ... at the end of the day, I was self-aware enough to understand it was a fantasy. Fandom today is more unhinged. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty sure it isn't a new thing per se. Nowadays people just have better opportunities to find others with similar delusions and band together in echo chambers. And then there's the trend of fan/creator interaction that apparently has convinced some that they are now officially entitled to control every facet of their faves' life or of the advertised product. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm pretty sure it's been arnd forever and everything, but social media def amplified it. Like there's rabid fanbases for so many ppl and ships tht don't know how to stay in their lanes aka leave the ppl playing characters / actual ppl alone. Idk where the entitlement comes from? The fact that they're on the internet and can't really be called out to their face? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's this sub-group that hangs out on Gossip Cop and is obsessed with Rob's love life (and they can't accept that Edward Cullen chooses to be with a woman of color who enjoys sex and life). According to them, he either needs to be single or back with KS (because of course they are soulmates and she will give up women for him).



It's totally nuts. They stalk Twigs' IG and create a fake story to go with every photo she posts, no matter what it is, and they refuse to admit they're racist (but they have no legitimate claims against her, just things they make up to soothe themselves). So many unhappy people looking for others to share their misery.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real. My first real taste of fandom was reading ridiculous fanfics and finding cool fanart of fictional characters, but I'm with the others who pointed out that it's probably always been a thing but that the internet makes it more known. I think that's just made it much more convenient to find these people and see their disturbing shit being shared all over social media.



These people need to get a job or pick up actual hobbies, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the internet has just illuminated every type of fan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This person still hasn't given up?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so delusional Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How are these people real? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pathetic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





there’s like a crack group of crazies that think every single decision you’re making is either creating some kind of conspiracy…”



Larries and Robstens please stand up Aw good for them, I hope they stay together.Larries and Robstens please stand up Reply

Thread

Link

Basically. Lol they are two of a kind. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cannot coming in ONTD from my phone it's hard every time I do it an annoying ad from amazon pops up😡😡😡😡 Reply

Thread

Link

same omg i thought i had a virus on my phone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you do. it's from all the porn you're watching on your phone.🙃





















jk. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh my god hopefully is fix soon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Get AdBlock for your phone .... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im getting that too. i have to use an adblocker on safari now but that blocks tweets and stuff :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Crystal is the adblocker I use and it's great Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've started viewing ontd as a desktop site and that seems to stop the redirects.



Edited at 2017-07-26 01:22 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ya'll need to download the Free Adblocker Browser... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like he is more scrutinized by these crazies than Kstew lately? Reply

Thread

Link

what else did he talk about on howard stern? there's only 3 clips on soundcloud Reply

Thread

Link

how does howard stern get stars to open up ? it's so werid Reply

Thread

Link

He's honestly a great interviewer. I don't relly enjoy him as a person outside of his shows, but he's a professional Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because it seems rob never talks about his personal life at all, the fact he talked about fka and said is he engaged kinda of is huge for him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You don't go on Howard's show if you don't want to talk about your private life... It is all preplanned. Howards interviews bring a lot of press. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link