Robert Pattinson confirms he's engaged to FKA Twigs but is keeping it on the dl cuz of racist trolls



“I mean basically, for whatever reason with Twilight – I don’t know whether it is a specific thing with the audience – there’s like a crack group of crazies that think every single decision you’re making is either creating some kind of conspiracy…”

“So you kind of think, like, to protect it, I want to create a big boundary...We're engaged, kind of, yeah...” -Robert said.



