Robert Pattinson confirms he's engaged to FKA Twigs but is keeping it on the dl cuz of racist trolls
“I mean basically, for whatever reason with Twilight – I don’t know whether it is a specific thing with the audience – there’s like a crack group of crazies that think every single decision you’re making is either creating some kind of conspiracy…”
“So you kind of think, like, to protect it, I want to create a big boundary...We're engaged, kind of, yeah...” -Robert said.
they will probably say that this was a way to keep his real family out of the tabs
The actor also noted he tries to “protect” his private life by “creating a big boundary between” himself and the public, but admitted the strategy “then it makes it difficult for your actual relationship.” Pattinson went on to call FKA Twigs “amazing” and “super talented.”
Pattinson said that dating under public scrutiny is “one of the most frustrating things in the world” because he wants to be able to go out in public with his fiancee, but he’s “stuck in this position whether you want to let kind of crazy people in.” The actor explained, “For whatever reason with Twilight, I don’t know if it’s a specific thing with the audience, but there’s like a crack troop of crazies who think every single decision you’re making is creating some kind of conspiracy.”
He's really too kind, but he's right that Twilight created this whole cult of lunatics, and they're not young women either. HKN and her baby cult are over 60 years old. The ones leaving all the hateful, racist messages on Twigs' IG.
Those crazies will just work this to their advantage. They'll probably say he said all that to protect his one true love KStew.
It's totally nuts. They stalk Twigs' IG and create a fake story to go with every photo she posts, no matter what it is, and they refuse to admit they're racist (but they have no legitimate claims against her, just things they make up to soothe themselves). So many unhappy people looking for others to share their misery.
These people need to get a job or pick up actual hobbies, though.
Edited at 2017-07-25 11:08 pm (UTC)
there’s like a crack group of crazies that think every single decision you’re making is either creating some kind of conspiracy…”
Larries and Robstens please stand up
