2017 MTV Video Music Awards nominations

Garbage had 3 of the most iconique videos of 2016 and they got no nominations so they can go ff themselves tbqmfh

I'm sad about this too. :(

Because I'm 1D trash still, I'm voting for Zayn and Harry. Bruno, Kendrick, and Khalid get my other votes lol

Lol, this! Such trash. Zayn always gets my vote.

i didnt know u could vote, im so voting for King Kendrick and Sia <3

I just voted on their website a bit ago! Some categories you can't vote on but most are available.

You can't vote for harry

Zayn was indicated for the same category last year with Pillowtalk

The judges define the winner. We can't vote. Reply

Link

Rapist, self-hating ass Kodak Black? Really?!?!

holyyyy fuck, i just googled him and HOW is he getting a free pass for all of that shit????

i mean, i know how. but... HOW.



i mean, i know how. but... HOW. Reply

He's a man thats why!

If it were Courtney Love or lindsay lohan tho... Reply

Who even watches it anymore? MTV needs to give it up already.

On the other hand we'd have something to discuss, mostly tragic style of our reigning pop culture.







"bring back 90's"











Edited at 2017-07-25 10:52 pm (UTC)

From MTV's twitter account it looks like they announced the nominations via the instagrams of "influencers" so that's where we're at.

Wtf for real?that's all shades of fucked

Oh. Is Stella and her 12 year old daughter managing MTV too?

Seriously the only really good nominations are the ones where Kendrick is included

Those VOTY nominations... lmfao



I'm still convinced The Weeknd says "you too busy trying to find that blue asshole" instead of "blue eyed soul" in Reminder. Reply

not saying blue asshole?



He'ssaying blue asshole? Reply

Same lmao

Lol one of the radio stations down in LA actually bleeps this part so someone else besides us must think so too lol

LOL that Kanye only got best choreography

i miss the days when the VMAs were something you actually were excited to watch

2003 was the last year for me, it went downhill from there

Stop it, 2007-2011 were good.

I recently downloaded every VMA since mid 90's and had a lot of fun watching it tbh. Reply

Link

Same. It was actually an event.

artist of the year is either going to be ed or kendrick

but please be lorde

Fuck them for eliminating Best Male and Best Female Video categories. Artist of The Year is basically Video Of The Year II. And, since pop culture is so male now, no pop girls will win this shit.

Them getting rid of the gendered categories is stupid, women will just get shut out completely.

yeah it sucks. but what pop girl has really delivered anything worth note lately besides selena (lorde can be written off because although her album was critically acclaimed, she produced absolutely no hits to date)? the biggest pop girl songs on radio thus far have been julia michaels' issues, halsey's now or never, and that fucking zedd & alessia cara song stay which is so awful!



idk, it just seems way too saturated at this point with gaga, katy, selena, demi, miley, lorde, and kesha all releasing stuff around the same time. i'm hoping that meghan waits a little longer before releasing anything new because there is just way too much new music at this point.



Edited at 2017-07-25 11:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

It was a stupid ass move.

artist of the year deserves to go to Ariana

!!!!!!!!!!! Vote for Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL #NODAPL !!!!!!!!!!!

also, lmao @ katy's "chained to the rhythm" not being nominated for fight against the system. she must be seething!

Katy Perry: "All the awards shows are fake, and all the awards that I've won are fake. They're constructs." https://t.co/aWaOAzPVih pic.twitter.com/lylKBugNbW — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) June 14, 2017

Edited at 2017-07-25 11:40 pm (UTC) She doesn't believe in constructs like "awards" (or Grammys).



Edited at 2017-07-25 11:40 pm (UTC) She doesn't believe in constructs like "awards" (or Grammys). Reply

Link

I mean, she didn't lie. Award shows are nothing but PR.

these awards are so irrelevant at this point

wasnt charlie and selena released like 2 years ago? why is it being nominated now wtf?

This is airing the same time as the GOT finale lmao good luck getting ratings MTV



Link

mte, and two past yers they were struggling to book artists, fucking up the papers and announcing the biggest names in the last minute, I'm interested how will it go this year, they are already billboards with people (not sure if they are performers or just random nominees), but MTV had huge changes in management this year, I wonder how will it show with their main event of the year

we've all moved on now. time to cancel this mtv

It's time to cancel all of MTV really. We'll remember it from it's 90's peak.

they should just change MTV into a nostalgia channel, that's what the fans want, they just don't listen.

