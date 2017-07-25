Celebs react to GOP wanting to kill millions and more political news!
Script idea: true American hero fights for his country in inspiring manner, only to vote to advance a bill that could kill tons of Americans https://t.co/o2640HL5n2— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) July 25, 2017
HEALTHCARE: Time to break out your voodoo dolls ONTD. John McCain returned to the Senate today after being diagnosed with brain cancer so he can fuck over millions of Americans. The MTP was tied 50/50 and Mike "scared to talk to women who aren't his mother" Pence was the tiebreaker and we all know what he voted for. So what does this mean? Call your senators and fight like hell. GOP voted for a blank bill and will vote on something at the end of this week.
FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE: Paul Manafort spoke to one Senate panel about the June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower. He has also been subpoenaed by another. Democrat Jared Kushner denied colluding with Russia yesterday after his interview with the panel. He said Trump won because he campaigned better and had a stronger message. Also, Ivanka has hired an attorney as well in regards to the Russia investigation. I'm confused because she stays out of politics so this makes no sense.
THE PRESIDENT IS TWEETING: Trump had a meltdown on twitter today and revealed a covert CIA program. He also continued to bash Sessions on twitter and in a news conference. Sessions refuses to resign because how else is he going to screw over POC? Here's hoping they both give each other heart attacks!
[MORE TWEETS]
Leaked: @POTUS's search for a new AG has begun. pic.twitter.com/L2HvPHBN0W— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 25, 2017
It's heartbreaking. https://t.co/wU8KC8jxwz— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) July 25, 2017
Publish the photos. Record everything. We will hold onto our Democracy. #FreePress https://t.co/aiubxNFlWe— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) July 25, 2017
I'm with you Beau. Let's roll up our sleeves & get on with the work of making sure Americans have #Healthcare ❤️🇺🇸#SaveACA #KillTheBill https://t.co/Bb6Df8zI1I— Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) July 25, 2017
Shameful day. Democracy is in cardiac arrest. https://t.co/3fCY2RxZqQ— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 25, 2017
The Dem Constituents are mostly to blame for this bullshit. What did anyone think was going to happen with these shitheads in power. But you have fuckheads like Jill Stein & Bernie's voters poisoning the water plus MSNBC's Steven Kornacki's phony stupid ass polls suppressing Dems from voting
Also, McCain attitude englobes all that GOP is, I have mine, fuck the rest.
This was a vote on a 'motion to proceed'. Basically now it's officially on the Senate floor for debate/amendments/etc.
They kept playing his "Obama" moment over and over on MSNBC as if he deserved some kind of Humanitarian Award for doing the bare minimum. I was nauseated by this constant coverage and praise of McCain.
the way they blatantly lie about it is astounding and then people just eat it up
You are right, they are blatantly lying when they say it can't be done. I am doing medical coding and it legit depressed me when I had to take the health insurance courses. It really opened my eyes to how much we value money over human life. its sick tbh