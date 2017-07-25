sixties:

Celebs react to GOP wanting to kill millions and more political news!



HEALTHCARE: Time to break out your voodoo dolls ONTD. John McCain returned to the Senate today after being diagnosed with brain cancer so he can fuck over millions of Americans. The MTP was tied 50/50 and Mike "scared to talk to women who aren't his mother" Pence was the tiebreaker and we all know what he voted for. So what does this mean? Call your senators and fight like hell. GOP voted for a blank bill and will vote on something at the end of this week.
FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE: Paul Manafort spoke to one Senate panel about the June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower. He has also been subpoenaed by another. Democrat Jared Kushner denied colluding with Russia yesterday after his interview with the panel. He said Trump won because he campaigned better and had a stronger message. Also, Ivanka has hired an attorney as well in regards to the Russia investigation. I'm confused because she stays out of politics so this makes no sense.
THE PRESIDENT IS TWEETING: Trump had a meltdown on twitter today and revealed a covert CIA program. He also continued to bash Sessions on twitter and in a news conference. Sessions refuses to resign because how else is he going to screw over POC? Here's hoping they both give each other heart attacks!

[MORE TWEETS]









sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6

Thanks inkstainedlips and aria_grace for the tweets!
Tagged: , , , ,