Celebs react to GOP wanting to kill millions and more political news!

Fuck all of them, McCain and Turtleface especially today Reply

Thread

Link

BREAKING: Sen. John McCain, battling brain cancer, returns to Senate and casts vote to move ahead on repealing Obamacare. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) July 25, 2017





insane insane Reply

Thread

Link

Im betting this fucker lives. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's 80. Don't count on it. But this is a man who left his wife when she was in a wheelchair, idk why we'd be surprised. he married rich and gives no fucks for anyone. not his country, via his actions as a senator. not his family.



he continues to be a disappointment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No. Glioblastoma is the end. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nah, this cancer is a death sentence so it's telling of what kind of person he is if he's going out killing millions of people Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He'll die before he'll see the ramifications of his vote if AHCA passes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want him to suffer.

I regret pitying him for his cancer.

May his death be slow and painful, may all painkillers of all varieties fail to relieve his pain. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I never felt sorry for his health situation. I don't know why these flip flops on here were trying to wish him a speedy recover. He's Party Above the People and a piece of shit.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I used to think that I'd never wish brain cancer on anyone, but he can rot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And thus he demonstrates his complete lack of giveadamn for anyone who isn't rich and/or guaranteed healthcare.



Brain cancer sucks, but he's still an asshole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish they would have let him continue to beat his ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah, that guy was doing black bloc. their whole deal is anonymity and blitz. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SOMEBODY ONCE TOLD ME Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so did it pass? Reply

Thread

Link

It moves it forward. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a step towards it. they're basically going to draft a bill in 2 hrs and debate it till the end of the week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesus no. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fucking shameful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So they debated on the ACA for hours upon hours. This thing, which no one HAS EVEN SEEN THE FINAL TEXT ON (because let's be honest it probably doesn't fucking exist because the GOP is such a bunch of brainless halfwits that they haven't been working on this for seven years, rather expending all of their energy whining about what they would do if they were in charge.) is being moved to the floor for debate and could be passed later this week.



Oh if I didn't feel like it was a waste of perfectly good air, I'd call up both Cornyn and Cruz and tell them not to fucking kill my parents, please. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so consistently shocked at how evil people can be, the republican party are truly a soulless bunch of people Reply

Thread

Link

Jon Favreau called them a "cult" and I absolutely agree Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol on pod save america? was it recent? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Me too. Although, at this point, I really shouldn't be shocked. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Smdh a tiny misguided part of me thought battling cancer would give McCain some resemblance of a soul. Clearly I was out of my damn mind. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

And yet the Dems refused to vote Hillary. Republicans are just being the pieces of shit they have always been. Status quo.



The Dem Constituents are mostly to blame for this bullshit. What did anyone think was going to happen with these shitheads in power. But you have fuckheads like Jill Stein & Bernie's voters poisoning the water plus MSNBC's Steven Kornacki's phony stupid ass polls suppressing Dems from voting Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm confused. So obamacare is over? *not American*.



Also, McCain attitude englobes all that GOP is, I have mine, fuck the rest. Reply

Thread

Link

Not yet.



This was a vote on a 'motion to proceed'. Basically now it's officially on the Senate floor for debate/amendments/etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not yet and not exactly, but they're rushing to make that happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're trying to keep us all confused about what's happening with the Russia/Sessions/Mueller clusterfuck so that we don't realize that millions are about to lose healthcare. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHAT THE FUCK. Reply

Thread

Link

Are funerals about to be the new weddings? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm planning my funeral (Type A control freak) and yes, yes they are. They cost as much as a wedding. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What are your funeral plans? I'm just donating to science and bury the ashes with one of those tree bio urn thingies Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ah. Good to see all those wishes for a speedy recovery people here were offering came through for McCain. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh >.> I don't want to make anyone feel worse than they might already but yea, seriously... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He has just enough "war hero" narrative that 99% of people are going to forget how shitty he is including liberals. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah fuck that. i stopped feeling bad the day after. fuck crusty old white men Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smth smth we can hate his politics while smth smth fuck cancer !!!!!1 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol i was hoping for a slow recovery, people shoulda got on that train Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mmhmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I unfollowed and blocked mutuals who posted or liked well wishes for him. Like no, with everything he's done and continues to do bitch deserves to suffer and have a long and painful death. Today proofs he has no soul. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Liberals stay doing the most and being flip flops. Need to get their shit together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao that post was a disasta Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

brain cancer is not a nice way to go...but it's more toobadsosad.gif for me. i'm not going to wish him a miraculous recovery to keep fucking people over Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

more should have cast a spell for his speedy put-out-of-misery a la lana del rey Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





JUST IN: Senate parliamentarian says additional provisions of the original BCRA violate the Byrd Rule, require 60 votes, per Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/5VFfi8Jjue — Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) July 25, 2017

I'm sure they'll manage to get around this somehow (and McCain will be very concerned but vote with them anyways). Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly the 60 vote threshold for age based pricing makes me nervous bc the elimination of that might mean that AARP steps back on their advocacy. I hope not!



Edited at 2017-07-25 10:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trump had a meltdown on twitter today and revealed a covert CIA program.







Reply

Thread

Link

Right?? Is there more info on this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that gif is the CIA rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol idk about this tbh. the covert program they're referring to has been written about many times and even has bills in the senate against it for ages. everyone and they mama knows we arm rebels in syria Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

McCain is trash.



He can ROT Reply

Thread

Link

he's been party over people for the longest time now. Why is anyone shocked at his vote?



They kept playing his "Obama" moment over and over on MSNBC as if he deserved some kind of Humanitarian Award for doing the bare minimum. I was nauseated by this constant coverage and praise of McCain.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HE WAS IMPLYING THAT ARABS CAN'T BE DECENT TOO LIKE FUCK WHAT??



(not yelling at you with the caps bb) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People need to realize that you can't fix this shit by winning a moral argument. McCain knows millions will die and he literally does not give a shit. None of them do. No one should give a shit whether he dies either. I'm so sick of this "when they go low, we go high" bullshit. When they go low they win cause we were too busy trying to prove them wrong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, fuck McCain. Fuck all of them. Fucking pieces of filthy shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck McCain, he sides w/ Trump 90% of the time. I didn't wish him well, and I still don't. Reply

Thread

Link

on one hand Iknowwhy.gif but on the other hand it genuinely baffles me that the US is so backwards when it comes to healthcare



the way they blatantly lie about it is astounding and then people just eat it up Reply

Thread

Link

Some people in this country are apparently more entitled to decent health care - wealthy white men. The rest of don't matter 😳😳😳 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so sad. these insurance companies fucking break the bank. $$$$$$ is what it comes down to Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

America is sooooo dumb when it comes to the cost of healthcare. Other countries that are 'poorer' than us are able to provide Universal healthcare that is on par with the services that we receive here.



You are right, they are blatantly lying when they say it can't be done. I am doing medical coding and it legit depressed me when I had to take the health insurance courses. It really opened my eyes to how much we value money over human life. its sick tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link