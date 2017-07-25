Descendants 2 Draws 13 Million Viewers Across 6 Networks, Doesn't Break HSM2's Ratings

Brink and Zenon 4ever Reply

Thread

Link

SAME. My original bae, Erik Von Detten, was my main reason for watching Brink. That and the badass Gabriella. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Halloweentown and Zenon! Zetus Lapetus! Reply

Thread

Link

Also, my boyfriend and I intend to watch the first descendents, is it any good? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched. It was fun lol I haven't seent he first, is the ben kid able to turn into a beast or wat? Reply

Thread

Link

Haven't watched these but they seem cute. Reply

Thread

Link

OP, your notes SLAY ME! I love you <3



HSM 4ever no shame high school me will forever love that. This descentant thing, Idk i'vent check that out.. I guess i'm too old now Reply

Thread

Link

Hey! Ilu 2. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



The one and only... Reply

Thread

Link

My little brother has always loved this movie and I like it too obvs but because I'm his older bro I can't admit he's right and we bicker a lot to this day tell him it still sucks lmao. Forgive me but it's what brothers do.



Edited at 2017-07-25 10:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Well, I mean, except for the time... ]

my sister harassed me with accusations Chris O'Donnell was really a woman and then carried that joke over into my birthday where she bought a Robin action figure, dressed him up in a Barbie clothes and even going so far as to shave his feet down so they'd fit into the Barbie heels she bought, and then gifted the finished product to me. Or just a few years ago when she got drunk af with Taylor Hanson and told him in great detail all about my love for him at age 12.



Edited at 2017-07-25 10:43 pm (UTC) LMAO, that's so strange because my sisters and I have never done anything remotely similar! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This one was awesome!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had such a crush on brink. oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My all-time favorite!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





the imdb board after it released was the funniest shit. i remember someone wrote a whole e! true hollywood story script that had me wheezing lmao

hsm2 is so iconic omgthe imdb board after it released was the funniest shit. i remember someone wrote a whole e! true hollywood story script that had me wheezing lmao Reply

Thread

Link

DEAD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ahahha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

noooo lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this classic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DEAD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

....are Clooney and Shaileen not in this one or Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

asdkjgksdx Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't Look Under the Bed ❤ Reply

Thread

Link

Boogie person. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Zenon and Don't Look Under the Bed (basically all the halloween ones are great even if they're terrible)

I really miss the old school DCOM movies Reply

Thread

Link

Not my favorite DCOM and tbh my least favorite HSM movie plot wise, but the songs were iconic, especially this one







+ Fabulous and Bet On It Reply

Thread

Link

yesssss.



Corbin: I don't dance.



*dances* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

expose ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this number was so gay, i loved it. they switched clothes and everything. chad's "i'll show you how i swing" line has whole new meaning to me now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes!! Loved the songs from this movie lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That fucking styling. Especially those bangs on the purple girl. Terrible. Reply

Thread

Link

My favorite DCOMs are the ones that weren't really DCOMs but everyone thinks they are: Wish Upon a Star, My Date with the President's Daughter and Susie Q Reply

Thread

Link





[ SPOILER ] lol jk. 😘😜 solid choices tbh. ohhh look fam...a hipster dcom but not "actual" dcom user right here. rme. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm that way with Airborne, I mean I thought it was a DCOM but it turns out it's not lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a crime Susie Q isn't available officially on DVD or even streaming, it was so good.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes to all of these. Wish Upon a Star was on Netflix for a long time and I basked in the glory of that gem. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cringeworthy only when fucking Ben opens up his mouth. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i liked that song, ive been listening to it since friday Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo yesss it's easily the best of the soundtrack tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a highlight and Bop tbh.



i need a Ben-less version. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HDU.



"Oh yeah, I'm ready to rock this!" = art Reply

Parent

Thread



Link