Descendants 2 Draws 13 Million Viewers Across 6 Networks, Doesn't Break HSM2's Ratings
-Pulled in 13 million viewers across six networks (Disney Channel, ABC, Disney XD,
-On The Disney Channel alone it pulled in a total of 5.3 million viewers.
-It broke "social media records" with 174.1 million video views, 90.8 million impressions, and 14.6 million engagements, making it the biggest social campaign in Disney Channel history.
-The original “Descendants” drew 6.6 million viewers in Live+Same Day when it first aired in 2015.
-"High School Musical 2" remains the highest rated DCOM with 17.2 million viewers on one network (The Disney Channel).
I'm not gonna stop / Not gonna stop 'til I get my shot / That's who I am, that is my plan / Will I end up on top? You can, / Bet on it, bet on it / Bet on it, bet on it / You can bet on stewie_e!
ONTD, what's your fave DCOM?
HSM 4ever no shame high school me will forever love that. This descentant thing, Idk i'vent check that out.. I guess i'm too old now
the imdb board after it released was the funniest shit. i remember someone wrote a whole e! true hollywood story script that had me wheezing lmao
I really miss the old school DCOM movies
+ Fabulous and Bet On It
Corbin: I don't dance.
*dances*
[SPOILER]lol jk. 😘😜 solid choices tbh.
Chilling Like a Villain is the most amazing and Cringeworthy musical single ever.
i need a Ben-less version.
"Oh yeah, I'm ready to rock this!" = art
