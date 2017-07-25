bflowleather

Descendants 2 Draws 13 Million Viewers Across 6 Networks, Doesn't Break HSM2's Ratings


-Pulled in 13 million viewers across six networks (Disney Channel, ABC, Disney XD, ABC FamilyFreeform, Lifetime and Lifetime Movies) on Friday, according to Nielsen data.

-On The Disney Channel alone it pulled in a total of 5.3 million viewers.

-It broke "social media records" with 174.1 million video views, 90.8 million impressions, and 14.6 million engagements, making it the biggest social campaign in Disney Channel history.

-The original “Descendants” drew 6.6 million viewers in Live+Same Day when it first aired in 2015.

-"High School Musical 2" remains the highest rated DCOM with 17.2 million viewers on one network (The Disney Channel).


I'm not gonna stop / Not gonna stop 'til I get my shot / That's who I am, that is my plan / Will I end up on top? You can, / Bet on it, bet on it / Bet on it, bet on it / You can bet on stewie_e!

ONTD, what's your fave DCOM?

Sources: 1 | 2
  • Current Music: High School Musical 2 - Work This Out!
Tagged: ,