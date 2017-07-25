Broad City Audience Q&A at Comic Con

- Abbi and Illana can't even watch premire night together because they're going to be at different coasts and FaceTime won't be possible due to timezone differences creating different start times. :(- They started writing for the upcoming season since two Mays ago (~1.5 years)- Fuck Ivy League- Premiere episode shot at San Francisco's Clusterfest- There will be an episode where Abbi and Illana eat mushrooms- The mushroom episode is described as a major collaboration between Abbi, Illana, and Mike Perry (The person that made the title sequences)- Illana grosses out Abbi by referring to diapers as "diaps diaps"- RuPaul taught Illana how to play Dirty Charades (Basically, regular charades, but you have to one-up the thing you're acting into something dirty e.g., Lion King => Lion's Dong)- Abbi says that being around RuPaul alone already teaches you how to be more like yourself- Illana expands Abbi's point about RuPaul and credits him for making Broad City possible because of his influence onto them- Val was inspired by Abbi's college days drinking Southern Comfort- Abbi would black out, and her friend would say "Val's coming...!"- Her friend would reenact Val for Abbi the next day- Real life Val is a lot more boring than Broad City Val- Illana calls her a true clown that always living her comedy always making jokes- Amy brought the neckbrace with the pins on it already to set and pitched the idea- Amy cracked the cast into laughter behind the scenes by how she shoved and choked on donuts when they had them on set- Amy whispers funny stuff when she passes by people- When Amy was driving Abbi and Illana around set on a go-cart, she jokingly said "I don't even have my license!"- One of the jokes Amy had (And presumably cut) was "I have stitches on my Susie!" "They stink!"- One of the hardest people to act opposite to because of how hard she makes it to stay in character.- Illana wants Bea Arthur- "Can you imagine Bea Arthur not taking these girls shit? Can you just imagine her dead face thinking we're not funny?"- Illana also wants Lucille Ball, but old Lucille Ball that was rejected by Hollywood- Abbi wants Robin Williams, apologizes afterwards for bringing down the mood- Illana then suggests Stevie Wonder- Illana mentions how Stevie Wonder is funny and constantly makes blind jokes while live, so it'd be great to see him in a comedic role- Both were initially struggling to explain because it's from this season, drawn out to the point the audience may forget by the time the punch line happens, and the context is crazy.- Illana just ends it with "Throughout the 10 episodes, look out for 'I was the horse'"- Normally, they do not add blooper content because it's ultimately extra content taking up runtime, but the bloopers for this scene is added in the creditbed (But since channels usually run commercials at that part, you're probably only going to be able to see it if you either bought it on iTunes or if it's a re-run)- Abbi says that if you watch the creditbed then go back and watch the episode, you can 100% tell she's on the verge of breaking character- They don't know if they'll ever make Illana actually act on her cruh towards Abbi- Wants to keep it open-ended- Ultimately a friendship in heart- Illana brings up how you have friends you hook up with, but they still are the same friend- Abbi jokingly suggests that maybe they should hook up on the show, and then Abbi is surprised to find out that Illana is terrible in bed- Jokingly end with insisting that it did not happen in real life