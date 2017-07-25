all mine

R. Kelly has reportedly hired one of Bill Cosby's former lawyers




In the midst of allegations relating to holding women hostage, such as Joycelyn Savage, in a sexual cult of sorts, R. Kelly has begun to assemble his legal team. He recently hired Monique Pressley, who recently represented Bill Cosby, as his attorney.
Pressley represented Bill Cosby throughout his constant barrage of sexual assault cases. In December 2015, she was at the lead of a countersuit against seven of the women accusing him.




source= https://twitter.com/NME/status/889884199741775873
