R. Kelly has reportedly hired one of Bill Cosby's former lawyers
R. Kelly has reportedly hired one of Bill Cosby's former lawyers https://t.co/OOS7PP9A6h pic.twitter.com/oDYSEu7T9g— NME (@NME) July 25, 2017
In the midst of allegations relating to holding women hostage, such as Joycelyn Savage, in a sexual cult of sorts, R. Kelly has begun to assemble his legal team. He recently hired Monique Pressley, who recently represented Bill Cosby, as his attorney.
Pressley represented Bill Cosby throughout his constant barrage of sexual assault cases. In December 2015, she was at the lead of a countersuit against seven of the women accusing him.
source= https://twitter.com/NME/status/88988419
They are inadvertently causing harm to the victims and they have to live with their decisions for the rest of their lives.
I have a better idea though: let Billy and Kelly fight each other to the death and cut the survivor's belly open with a rusty razor
😊
Edited at 2017-07-25 11:32 pm (UTC)
R. Kelly recorded himself raping a 14 year old. His career bounced back like it was nothing.
Cosby has been protected for years.
Fist Brown still has a career after beating two women.
Celebrities get away with a ton of shit if they are loved by the public and fans.
smdh
Now if you're innocent, you shouldn't be getting this lawyer, however.