R. Kelly has reportedly hired one of Bill Cosby's former lawyers

I would not be able to live with myself if I was a lawyer getting creeps like Cosby/R Kelly off Reply

Thread

Link

Creeps get off creeps sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dont understand how some lawyers justify helping child molesters and the like, gettign away with their crimes.



They are inadvertently causing harm to the victims and they have to live with their decisions for the rest of their lives. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Perfect gif usage here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shit's about to go down... Reply

Thread

Link

Really now, monique.





I have a better idea though: let Billy and Kelly fight each other to the death and cut the survivor's belly open with a rusty razor







😊 Reply

Thread

Link

Someone just kill him. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL. I love how the media pretends to care about women whenever it comes to black male celebrities doing shitty things when you just KNOW the industry is filled with a bunch of scumbag white men whose sins get swept under the carpet. Not trying to excuse R Kelly, but it is just so laughably noticeable at this point. The scapegoating, that is... Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know that R. Kelly (and especially Bill Cosby) are the greatest examples of this considering he's been getting away with this shit for decades and people always ignored it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rme. not only are r kelly's sins egregious and documented, but I literally haven't seen any references to his latest sex slave shit on any legitimate news sources, other than what I've seen on ontd.



Edited at 2017-07-25 11:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

?



R. Kelly recorded himself raping a 14 year old. His career bounced back like it was nothing.



Cosby has been protected for years.



Fist Brown still has a career after beating two women.



Celebrities get away with a ton of shit if they are loved by the public and fans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you a new troll here? No vacancy, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

of course he fucking did. of course. Reply

Thread

Link

what a fucking disgrace

smdh Reply

Thread

Link





Why assemble a legal team if you are "supposedly innocent and don't have a cult"? Reply

Thread

Link

Not to defend R. Kelly, because fuck him, but as soon as people make criminal noises near you, it's in your best interest to get a lawyer, innocent as a babe though you might be.



Now if you're innocent, you shouldn't be getting this lawyer, however. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is shit about to blow up? Reply

Thread

Link

He probably retained him to sue the families accusing him of holding their daughters captive and the lady who spoke to Jezebel about her experience Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

reatined her* sadly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Garbage defending garbage Reply

Thread

Link

Sure he would. >:( Reply

Thread

Link

can we start shooting these people now? Reply

Thread

Link