"Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" European Premiere

rihanna looks beautiful from the neck up Reply

Rih's dress looks uncomfortable and ill-fitting. Cara looks spectacular. Reply

mte. her upper arm looks like it will hurt later. Reply

Yeah...like, isn't that how it's supposed to look??? I feel like it's supposed to be for a child or someone really itty bitty... Reply

It looks like it's falling off. A dress that is all about the tits should at least make them look good. Reply

Rihanna looks a mess Reply

That's a choice. Reply

at RT54 and Cara D as top billing I'll wait until it comes on cable Reply

people are already saying she's pregnant bc of her tits lol



she's so beautiful but her style is abhorrent its lana del rey/beyonce level bad idk very hit or miss imo Reply

thats what im wondering. like I dont remember her boobs being this big Reply

until further notice i'm just gonna assume it's the (sexy) weight gain tbh Reply

Or pregnant? Reply

Idk they just look like they're being propped up and pushed out. Plus the dress straight up looks like some weird couture maternity mess. Reply

shes gained weight, her tits included, it happens Reply

Not just the tits, but her face and arms, too. Reply

She is definitely pregnant. She's probably not gonna announce it because of all the b.s. about her being an unwed mother and if drake is the daddy. Reply

I'm not taking this bait. Reply

Why Rih why



Cara looks better than usual. Reply

Tit me, Rihanna Reply

One of my fave Rih looks this year. Mel Ottenberg did THAT (destroy mmy shitpussy, silver daddy!) Reply

shit pussy? sis... Reply

mte like chill sis Reply

Shitpussy sounds like a character on Preacher Reply

I mean. Asspussy and bussy were the designated terms I thought. Reply

Shit and pussy should not be in the same sentence, let alone the same word. Reply

I'm dying at shit pussy honestly. Reply

Rihanna has really been looking tragic. She's not had a good look for a while. Get a new stylist, sis. Reply

lmaoo your icon...everyone that woman knows secretly hates her. Reply

Friends don't let friends draw their eyebrows like that. Reply

I am really wanting to understand/know how Cara's headband/hairpiece thingy works. Looks good. Reply

i'm sorry but who's that girl in your icon? Reply

queen lady 'call me joanne' gaga Reply

i tried so hard to like this dumb movie. there were parts of it that could have been something but the script was just so insanely fucking bad. like i could deal with the negative charisma of dane and cara if the writing were better. i saw BAYWATCH and that was better written



i did love rih in it tho i think she has the single worst line reading in the entire thing Reply

Yeah, I thought the world itself was incredible, esp. that interdimensional chase sequence, but my favorite characters were the little Pigeon guys. Everybody else was flat and boring.



It sucks because I'd have loved to see a franchise based on this universe. So much for Luc Besson's swan song with Europa Corp. Reply

Come on, titties! Reply

