NFL player Lucky Whitehead hasn't been so lucky this month


Lucky Whitehead, who was a Dallas Cowboys player, was accused of shoplifting in Virginia and didn't find out until a warrant was put out for his arrest after he didn't show up to the assigned court date. Almost immediately after the news broke, the Dallas Cowboys decided to make an example out of him and publicly cut him citing the shoplifting incident as the last straw.

It turns out he had been misidentified. The man who was arrested for shoplifting didn't have any identification on him and reportedly gave the police Lucky's information instead of his own.


Other Cowboys players who played more essential roles on the team have gotten into trouble with the law recently (it's been a major point of criticism for them historically as well) and they've faced no employment consequences at all. Earlier this month, one linebacker was arrested in a Dallas suburb after intentionally backing into a woman and then pulling out an unregistered rifle to threaten another person in the parking lot and star player Ezekiel Elliott punched a DJ and broke his nose while the NFL was already in the middle of deciding if he would be suspended for his issues with multiple domestic violence accusations and violations of the NFL's drug policy.

Earlier this month, Lucky's dog Blitz was kidnapped from his home and held for a $20,000 ransom by an area rapper.


The dog was eventually returned, but he it seems he may have had to pay some part of the ransom to get him back.


SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5 6
Tagged: , ,