NFL player Lucky Whitehead hasn't been so lucky this month

That's really fucked up, poor guy.That being said, I don't think anyone should play football. Did anyone see the top post on reddit today referencing this article: https://www.methodsman.com/blog/footbal l-cte

You can just say you're anyone and get that person fired, huh?🤔 Reply

Stop cause I have some people in mind, but my conscious is too strong. Reply

The guy had his Social Security number. Reply

so does he get his job back and an apology from the cowboys? the fuck Reply

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones' answer to all 7 questions about Lucky Whitehead: "We've made a decision, we're moving on." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 25, 2017

Nope. Reply

wow disgusting! he should apologize and retract the original statement. i hate the nfl Reply

that's so fucked up Reply

ok fuck them, that's awful. Reply

Sounds like the wanted him out and found the perfect little reason. Reply

They were probably looking for a reason to fire him and don't really want him back . Reply

I hope that so called "rapper" never succeeds in life and stays miserable forever. What kind of trashbag useless scum kidnaps a dog? If someone kidnapped my dog I would burn their fucking house to the ground.

With the dog inside!?!? Reply

Of course not. I'd wait until I had my dog back safe and sound before my revenge rampage.



oh my god what shit luck. damn. so he got wrongly fired, huh? i would sue. how did they not double check. Reply

Because the NFL is taking a strong stance against theft! Woman beaters and rapists are still cool with them though. Reply

I would be fantasizing about murder if someone kidnapped my dog. Reply

This is absolutely bullshit. They got a guy fired from his job for a crime he didn't commit and the best they could do was say they regret the impact the events had on him and his family. Fuck the Police and Fuck the Cowboys. Reply

wtf how does some random guy know and memorize all of lucky's info including ssn. thats some crazy shit. poor guy.





also dallas cowboys dont wanna admit they made a mistake based on a false info, apologize or rehire him. the coach just repeated the same statement over and over as reporters pointed out his bullshit



wow what assholes what was the point of even holding this? I wonder if he can sue for wrongful termination. Reply

idk, but they would probably just say they were gonna cut him anyway. NFL players have to have the least protection of athletes in any of the four major sports. I hope he can at least sue Prince William County, tho Reply

Wow, this entire thing is WILD. How did that other guy have all of his information? Including his social security number?? Reply

semi ot but this is also really fucked up and not surprising. I'm sure Goodell will run away from it.





In a study of 111 brains of NFL players, 110 had CTE, the degenerative disease caused by repeated blows to the head https://t.co/fbNS53VRMe pic.twitter.com/pG3fPF11ct — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 25, 2017





Edited at 2017-07-25 08:27 pm (UTC) This whole thing is wild and bullshit. Like I needed another reason to hate the Cowboys and also the cops.semi ot but this is also really fucked up and not surprising. I'm sure Goodell will run away from it. Reply

Jfc Reply

i need to get sucked into this article when i get home. it's absolutely shocking that this keeps happening. Reply

"First-stage symptoms include attention deficits as well as disorientation, dizziness, and headaches. Second-stage symptoms include memory loss, social instability, erratic behavior, and poor judgment. Third and fourth stages include progressive dementia, movement disorders, hypomimia, speech impediments, tremors, vertigo, deafness, and suicidality."



What the fuck? Reply

so fucked up. it ain't worth it. Reply

Wouldn't this invalidate their reasoning for firing him? A billion dollar franchise doesn't have the resources to fact check when it comes to determining reason to fire one of their players? I know some of his teammates fairly well and... yeah, this is insane. I hate this entire franchise with a passion, though, so I'm not surprised. Reply

No because a player can get cut whenever. The only reason why teams hold onto players sometimes is because they don't want to pay them for cutting them. Lucky was going to get cut by the Cowboys anyways and his contract is minute so I don't believe the Cowboys would have owed him anything after they cut/released him. Reply

Oh no, I know it doesn't but I was just thinking out loud about the absurdity of the situation. Reply

Shit poor guy. At least he got his dog back. :( Reply

poor lucky :(



they prob fired him bc he's not guilty. he's not shitty enough of a person to be a cowboy, no wonder they let him go. Reply

that really sucks. poor guy. hope he and his dog have a peaceful life without any more of this shit happening. assuming the nfl collective bargaining agreement is similar to the nhl cba there's not much he can do to get his job back aside from signing with a different team since the team doesn't seem interested in reversing their decision. Reply

He was going to get cut either way. His spot was going to be taken by a new rookie wide receiver that they drafted. This situation sucks and stuff though. But I feel like if the Cowboys weren't already planning on cutting him then they would have stuck by him.



But I'm actually more concerned with the authorities here. Football teams can cut a player whenever they feel like it. But how the hell are the authorities charging folks with crimes when they didn't even do them? I think instead of looking at what the Cowboys have done (which like I said a football team can cut a player whenever) more attention needs to be laid on the authorities who not only took false information from a man but then went on to wrongly accuse another man. Like what. Reply

They wanted to make an example out of a player to the rest of the team because lot of people have been getting in trouble lately. I don't think they would've stuck by any player on the bubble. Reply

Pretty much this. And he was already going to get cut so for them they were probably like enough is enough. But Whitehead has also run into trouble in the past with the organization. He was suspended last year for a game by the team.



And well the Cowboys off-season has been spent defending a bunch of players being charged with stuff....they probably wanted to make an example of Lucky, like you stated.



I still think the authorities need to be looked into. That sorry ass apology isn't gonna cut it. Reply

