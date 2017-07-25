NFL player Lucky Whitehead hasn't been so lucky this month
A day after he was cut from the team, police say man arrested at Va. Wawa was not Cowboys player Lucky Whitehead. https://t.co/FdxMfSMFnx— NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) July 25, 2017
Lucky Whitehead, who was a Dallas Cowboys player, was accused of shoplifting in Virginia and didn't find out until a warrant was put out for his arrest after he didn't show up to the assigned court date. Almost immediately after the news broke, the Dallas Cowboys decided to make an example out of him and publicly cut him citing the shoplifting incident as the last straw.
Jason Garrett on releasing Lucky Whitehead: pic.twitter.com/MaxbhyQ4HH— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 25, 2017
It turns out he had been misidentified. The man who was arrested for shoplifting didn't have any identification on him and reportedly gave the police Lucky's information instead of his own.
The statement, expressing regret, from Prince William County Police Sergeant Jonathan L. Perok on the situation surrounding Lucky Whitehead pic.twitter.com/FJcRSGilSZ— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2017
Other Cowboys players who played more essential roles on the team have gotten into trouble with the law recently (it's been a major point of criticism for them historically as well) and they've faced no employment consequences at all. Earlier this month, one linebacker was arrested in a Dallas suburb after intentionally backing into a woman and then pulling out an unregistered rifle to threaten another person in the parking lot and star player Ezekiel Elliott punched a DJ and broke his nose while the NFL was already in the middle of deciding if he would be suspended for his issues with multiple domestic violence accusations and violations of the NFL's drug policy.
Earlier this month, Lucky's dog Blitz was kidnapped from his home and held for a $20,000 ransom by an area rapper.
ARE YOU SERIOUS?!?! Someone has kidnapped Lucky Whitehead's dog and is now holding it for ransom ... This is sickening #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/XnmBr1ncYT— Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) July 17, 2017
Suspects demanding 20K for stolen dog from Dallas Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead. Local Dallas rapper Boogotti Kasino is part of this. #Wow pic.twitter.com/ZE1oNkKw05— ✶ Sports Mockery ✶ (@sportsmockery) July 18, 2017
The dog was eventually returned, but he it seems he may have had to pay some part of the ransom to get him back.
Lucky Whitehead and his stolen dog, Blitz, have been reunited. https://t.co/ocEfa1SLFG pic.twitter.com/ZdcgCvo94i— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 18, 2017
I hope that so called "rapper" never succeeds in life and stays miserable forever.
also dallas cowboys dont wanna admit they made a mistake based on a false info, apologize or rehire him. the coach just repeated the same statement over and over as reporters pointed out his bullshit
semi ot but this is also really fucked up and not surprising. I'm sure Goodell will run away from it.
they prob fired him bc he's not guilty. he's not shitty enough of a person to be a cowboy, no wonder they let him go.
But I'm actually more concerned with the authorities here. Football teams can cut a player whenever they feel like it. But how the hell are the authorities charging folks with crimes when they didn't even do them? I think instead of looking at what the Cowboys have done (which like I said a football team can cut a player whenever) more attention needs to be laid on the authorities who not only took false information from a man but then went on to wrongly accuse another man. Like what.
And well the Cowboys off-season has been spent defending a bunch of players being charged with stuff....they probably wanted to make an example of Lucky, like you stated.
I still think the authorities need to be looked into. That sorry ass apology isn't gonna cut it.
