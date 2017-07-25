Taylor Swift and Her Man In NYC

I glanced at this too fast and couldn't tell which one was her at first.

She's the backpack. Reply

Oh okay thank you, I was wondering if she was still in her luggage phase. Reply

Lol Reply

You can't tell from her legendary backside? Reply

All this era does is really draw attention to how fully in she was with the paparazzi before. Reply

She literally called them every single day. It's kind of crazy. Reply

I doubt she or her team put in daily calls, they probably just set up a regular time.



Edited at 2017-07-25 07:50 pm (UTC)

I don't think that's necessarily true.

Once they know where her apartment and gym are they probably just hang out there. Reply

right? the limited, yet still staged, pap shots the last year make all the other stuff much more obvious lmfao Reply

Exactly - Hiddleswift was awful but at least it was honest in how much it wanted attention. Reply

i just don't get how she's gonna go from this to being everywhere in a month when she does her single/album promo.. unless she's not coming out with an album this year?



also idk how pap photos work but what's the point of calling and hiring a paparazzi only to block half your face. they can't even sell those pictures at a decent price then?



Edited at 2017-07-25 07:45 pm (UTC)

People are speculating she may not do album promo this time around. Just a surprised album drop like Beyonce or an Apple exclusive. Reply

IDK, Taylor is a businesswoman first and foremost, she loves the whole promo tour routine and is the first to show up at any possible awards show she's nominated at. I just don't think she'd mess with her coins, TBH. I'm sure she has grown tired of it but everything she does is about her career/image/persona. Reply

yea but beyonce still put formation out before she dropped lemonade Reply

That's a good way to get out of doing interviews. SMH. Reply

Taylor and Beyoncé have the same career, relatively speaking, but they don't have the same level of respect. Taylor's fans & remaining hired squad members would "freak," but she wouldn't have Beyoncé's impact. That's why I can't see her doing that. Reply

I can't at her fan accounts being like "Tay was photographed in NYC but she didn't want to be so don't post the photos!!!!" All they are doing is make people go search for them lol. Reply

Even accepting that Taylor may not have notified them -- has she ever claimed to be so anti-paparazzi that that reaction from her stans would make sense? I thought she was one of those celebs who was generally accepting that it's a part of fame as long as they don't cross certain boundaries. Reply

Taylor Swift fans used to talk about how "the media" hounded her and her love life (for her likes on tumblr) like how trumpsters talk about "fake news." Reply

lots of extra stans do that about their faves, it's so illogical lol Reply

ded @ "Haylor Source." Are they still on that?! Was that ever seriously a thing??



(And...do we seriously think these are staged?? I know she's Machiavellian af about this stuff, but this kinda looks like she actually doesn't wanna be photographed. I mean, they're hardly glamorous, even in a fake "accidental" way.) Reply

Isn't that the point? She's post-glamour! She's a real girl now



Imo the security guards holding umbrellas in front of their faces and bodies while they're under Marvel-blank-baseball-cap level hoodies is so attention seeking. Idc when she was trying to look cute in daily candids because at least that makes sense in a Talk About My Fashion way, but staging "desperately wanting privacy" while obviously being photographed when you want to be is so next level lol Reply

Same, those umbrellas were so fucking extra. Reply

Maybe that song on Harry's album gave new hope to Haylor fans. Some shippers just don't give up. Reply

it was a thing but i feel like people were finally letting it go after 1989 and then harry put a song about her on his album and brought haylor back from the dead. it's his fault Reply

This is kind of hilarious. I just imagine her and her people sitting in a room brainstorming and somebody coming to the brilliant conclusion that if she takes pap photos like these or the blurry ones, they'll seem less staged.



Or maybe she's just given up on her suitcase trick because it was exposed. Reply

i know she's a calculating freak but there's no way a 5'10'' woman could fit in that suitcase Reply

That was a huge suitcase. I'm not as tall as she is but I definitely weigh more and I could put at least two of me in there. Reply

I'm at "bitch eating crackers" level with Taylor, so I'm going to find her annoying no matter what she does. Reply

i love how her stans think this is her not wanting to be photographed.... she went like 5 months without a single picture of her being taken. if she didn't wanna be seen she wouldn't be



anyways i guess this means new music is coming soon Reply

The clouds are dark, the air is heavy, the animals are in hiding. Her return is upon us and there's nothing we can do about it. Reply

La Diabla Blanca! Reply

she doesn't have a single song that should elicit this reaction Reply

exorcise ha! Reply

Who is Joe. Reply

She's so dramatic. Reply

But so am I. Reply

This self-awareness, lol Reply

That's why I go to hate but then...sometimes I'm a dramatic Sagittarius too. Not to HER extent, but I've had some moments... Reply

lol



also I like your icon Reply

Parent

I love it Reply

own it. Reply

haha i was like.. "johnny hoo-cah-rus?" Reply

A Scottish pronunciation after Taylor's anglophile heart <3 Reply

I can already see the interviews with her complaining about how unfair the press is and how she is private now.



her thing has always been, with her fans, how open she is. but I imagine she is big enough now so she can pretend to be private for an era. Reply

But seriously, she needs to calm the fuck down on this shit. She isn't seen at all but then an unflattering rumor about her hiding in suitcases gets out and she is suddenly spotted twice? The umbrellas? Really? REALLY?!?



Edited at 2017-07-25 07:54 pm (UTC)

It just makes last year look all the much grosser. But at least Hiddleswift was honest in its attention seeking. Reply

I understand Taylor hiding and being overdramatic about it... But what about this Joe nobody?

Son, just come out 5-10 minutes before/after her through the backdoor! Nobody's checking for u lol Reply

Exactly, know your place, bruh! Reply

lmao Reply

