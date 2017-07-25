Taylor Swift and Her Man In NYC
On two occasions yesterday, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Whocares dramatically hid themselves.
Shots notable only for new leggings in set 2. As per the previous Taylor post, these were bizarrely difficult to find links to since her stans think Taylor isn't deliberately being photographed.
Sources: 1 | 2
Do you find this "private and real" gag more fake that staging done-up post-gym shots? Are you bored of New Taylor?
#📷 || Taylor and Joe in NYC. pic.twitter.com/0V1uFrpoGW— Haylor Source (@HaylorSource) July 24, 2017
Taylor and Joe 7/24 In NYC！#Taylor #taylorswift #taylorcandids pic.twitter.com/kowFW7j6Vc— FlawlessTay (@SwiftIngrid) July 25, 2017
Shots notable only for new leggings in set 2. As per the previous Taylor post, these were bizarrely difficult to find links to since her stans think Taylor isn't deliberately being photographed.
Sources: 1 | 2
Do you find this "private and real" gag more fake that staging done-up post-gym shots? Are you bored of New Taylor?
I'm jetlagged and tired sorry.
Lol
Edited at 2017-07-25 07:50 pm (UTC)
Once they know where her apartment and gym are they probably just hang out there.
also idk how pap photos work but what's the point of calling and hiring a paparazzi only to block half your face. they can't even sell those pictures at a decent price then?
Edited at 2017-07-25 07:45 pm (UTC)
(And...do we seriously think these are staged?? I know she's Machiavellian af about this stuff, but this kinda looks like she actually doesn't wanna be photographed. I mean, they're hardly glamorous, even in a fake "accidental" way.)
Imo the security guards holding umbrellas in front of their faces and bodies while they're under Marvel-blank-baseball-cap level hoodies is so attention seeking. Idc when she was trying to look cute in daily candids because at least that makes sense in a Talk About My Fashion way, but staging "desperately wanting privacy" while obviously being photographed when you want to be is so next level lol
Or maybe she's just given up on her suitcase trick because it was exposed.
anyways i guess this means new music is coming soon
also I like your icon
her thing has always been, with her fans, how open she is. but I imagine she is big enough now so she can pretend to be private for an era.
But seriously, she needs to calm the fuck down on this shit. She isn't seen at all but then an unflattering rumor about her hiding in suitcases gets out and she is suddenly spotted twice? The umbrellas? Really? REALLY?!?
Edited at 2017-07-25 07:54 pm (UTC)
leave her alone
Son, just come out 5-10 minutes before/after her through the backdoor! Nobody's checking for u lol