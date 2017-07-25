Nicholas Hoult Eyed to Play J.R.R. Tolkien in Biopic

I'm surprised that they can make this movie, I know his estate is really stingy with permissions. But I guess if it's all set prior to his works it's not as much of an issue. Reply

Can they not.

don't need a biopic on this old racist. keep it

Exactly, so many many fucking dead white male biopics on men who weren't that interesting alive or now.

really? I don't know much about him.



What's his racist backstory?

The most explicit thing was him saying the dwarves in his work were similar to Jews. Besides that it's just a lot of interpretation and inferences based on stuff in the text (i.e. Orcs and elves).

First he plays J.D. Salinger, then J.R.R. Tolkien, next J.K. Rowling, and then KJ Apa!

And he plays Tesla in the upcoming movie The Current War. I've seen it; he's one of the better things about it tbh (tho it's not gr8 overall).

Wow, his agent is working hard to distract from the fact that his last 10 indies have all been critical and box office flops and some have gone straight to VOD. Never underestimate the power of being a passably good looking white man.

Lol your last two

no thanks

They should get Ryan Gosling instead

more like reverse aged nicholas cage

I see more of the guy from Pirates of the Caribbean- Norrington?



Edited at 2017-07-25 07:58 pm (UTC)

They should get this guy from The Real O'Neils They should get this guy from The Real O'Neils

Oh wow, they're basically the same person.

Buddy! From Veep.

The hairline works.

Looks like Jack Davenport

A biopic of this racist fuck? Lol

Who's next? H.P. Lovecraft? Reply

And then Edgar Allen Poe so we can have unnecessary scenes of him fucking his cousin-wife.

i had a teacher is hs who LOVED poe and we had to watch a biopic abt him and when it got the cousin (or should i say "mom's sister's daughter" for ontd) thing everyone in the class was like "Um?" plus hearing his poems in a southern accent was very like... Bad.

What did HP Lovecraft and Edgar Allan Poe do?

I read somewhere that supposedly Poe only married her to protect her inheritance & they didn't have "marital relations."

But that's likely from a Poe stan & I don't know what evidence backs that up. Reply

Was he really racist? I read that he was against apartheid in South Africa, the Nazis and nationalism. He even wrote about how it upset him that the Nazis thought his books were about Nordic or Aryan pride when he said it wasn't. He also stated that he didn't believe in pure race theories, I keep hearing about him being a racist but he didn't seem like he was. He literally loathed Hitler, nationalism and Nazism. I know his books are basically taken from Scandinavian folklore and Christianity, especially with Gandalf sacrificing himself to save his friends, the ring representing evil and with the whole light versus dark thing.

okay this is just giving me more motivation for my Women in History Who Should Have Biopics post

E L James played by Aubrey Plaza plz

lmaooo this comment killed me 💀

Why you hate Aubrey so much, girl?

Y not Arthur Conan Doyle??!?

But why.gif

I don't understand how he gets work. He's not particularly good looking. And, he's not that good of an actor

He literally looks like a praying mantis.

I spat out my drink because I've been sitting here thinking of what this man looks like and by golly yes.

Mte.

Now the man in your icon however. Lovee him on Queen of the South. Reply

Parent

mte. he's so forgettable in literally everything he's in

Who's going to be C.S. Lewis and how much of a sausagefest is it going to be

i would die if jrr/cs became a ship lol. now i'm Interested.

I didn't want to speak it but yes

I'm so tired of biopics about literally every white guy who sneezed sideways in the history of the world.



CSB, I used to live in the town he got married in and the church is so boring, not even close the prettiest one in town. Reply

Damn what happened to his face?? He was never all that attractive but now he looks bloated or something

It's like his eyes have separated and he's turning into Bendydick Cumbersnatch

