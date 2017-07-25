Nicholas Hoult Eyed to Play J.R.R. Tolkien in Biopic
.@NicholasHoult is in early talks to play 'Lord of the Rings' author J.R.R. Tolkien in a biopic https://t.co/87byzfpFGv pic.twitter.com/biOtDiAcQw— Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2017
The film’s script focuses on the author as he finds friendship, love, and artistic inspiration among a group of classmates prior to the outbreak of World War I in 1914
Finnish director Dome Karukoski will helm the movie.
source
What's his racist backstory?
Edited at 2017-07-25 07:58 pm (UTC)
They should get this guy from The Real O'Neils
Who's next? H.P. Lovecraft?
But that's likely from a Poe stan & I don't know what evidence backs that up.
Now the man in your icon however. Lovee him on Queen of the South.
CSB, I used to live in the town he got married in and the church is so boring, not even close the prettiest one in town.