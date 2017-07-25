Justin Bieber Cancelled His "Purpose" World Tour to Start his Own Church?
Maybe Justin Bieber wants to start his own church, report from Down Under says https://t.co/qb7fbqJDg6 pic.twitter.com/qa629FCplK— Mercury News (@mercnews) July 25, 2017
-Insider claims Biebs wants to “reconnect with his faith" after 16 months of touring.
-Attended the annual Hillsong conference in Sydney, Australia with Pastor Carl.
-Hillsong Church, described by GQ as the megachurch “of choice” for celebrity youths like Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kevin Durant & Selena Gomez.
-The inside source claims Justin Bieber knows a lot of Hillside people but wasn't sure if he was partnering with them or starting his own Church instead.
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: An inside source revealed @JustinBieber cancelled his world tour to focus on his faith and start his own church. #9Today pic.twitter.com/BzZw1cnihC— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 25, 2017
no word yet if superboy will attend seminary and become ordained as deacon and enter priesthood for church of Biebs.
ONTD, if you had to pick a fave who would you want to begin their own church?
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3
I wonder how he interprets the Bible for his own gain
Edited at 2017-07-25 07:24 pm (UTC)
Source: I went there once
http://www.thedailybeast.com/sex-abuse-and-gay-conversion-therapy-the-dark-past-of-justin-biebers-megachurch-hillsong
http://www.gq.com/story/inside-hillsong-church-of-justin-bieber-kevin-durant
For some reason I still identify as Christian and drop into an Episcopal church from time to time but I used to try to do the ~hip evangelical thing in the Vineyard, which identifies as "empowered evangelical" but really it's a charismatic-influenced evangelical denomination that claims to be hella into social justice but the most progressive thing they do is let women preach. Oh, and I guess took a stance against the immigration ban, but they are definitely pro-life and don't affirm LGBT christians (a spinoff group called Blue Ocean churches does though). Also they're what Mumfords and Sons' parents' are a part of. Anyway this was a tangent just to say that even the churches founded on social justice are pretty awful at it, but what else did I expect from evangelicals? I don't know.
But IME pretty much every evangelical megachurch is at least partially a cult of personality (everyone adores/worships the leader/s) and they often have abuse or other scandals of some sort. Hillsong doesn't hold a candle to Mark Driscoll, granted, but they still threw up a ton of red flags, even before Frank Houston abuse scandal stuff came to light. But they, Elevation, and Bethel basically dominate the worship music industry and other aspects of Christian culture and probably will continue to for a while. And even the smaller nondenominational groups (especially ones that try to "reach this generation") are influenced by/partner with/even mimic them and it's not much healthier.
Anyway I'm super fascinated by this world still for some reason and if you are too, I highly recommend TM Luhrmann's When God Talks Back, it's a fantastic ethnography studying a few different Vineyard churches that is a bit dated (10ish years ago is when the research was done) but still pretty dead on.
entitled brat.
so yeah touring is kind of the biggest fucking obligation of an artist/musician/performer
Gillian Anderson, Rita Moreno or Viola Davis. But probably Rita because she can sing.
My bff would be her Pope, she adores Björk.
Awesome.
Bella Thorne still doesn't get the credit she deserves. A trailblazer.
His stans are crazy enough to join tbh
Edited at 2017-07-25 07:34 pm (UTC)
it's sad how hillsong doesn't even seem that weird to me. your typical hipster mega church.