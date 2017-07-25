bflowleather

Justin Bieber Cancelled His "Purpose" World Tour to Start his Own Church?




-Insider claims Biebs wants to “reconnect with his faith" after 16 months of touring.
-Attended the annual Hillsong conference in Sydney, Australia with Pastor Carl.
-Hillsong Church, described by GQ as the megachurch “of choice” for celebrity youths like Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kevin Durant & Selena Gomez.
-The inside source claims Justin Bieber knows a lot of Hillside people but wasn't sure if he was partnering with them or starting his own Church instead.





no word yet if superboy will attend seminary and become ordained as deacon and enter priesthood for church of Biebs.

