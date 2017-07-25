Justin Bieber Cancelled His "Purpose" World Tour to Start his Own Church?

that hillsong cult leader is odd. i never trust hipster christians. Reply

Thread

Link

this seems like a good life rule. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay so it's not just me. I've grown up in church (then left, then came back, then left) but churches like Hillsong really...odd me out out of all the pentecostal churches I've attended over the years. I can't place my finger on it, but I've got trust issues with them too, they almost seem...too pretentious (which is saying a lot coming from someone who grew up southern baptist cause that gets BAD). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was round at a friend's house and said that churches are quite cult-like, her mother gave me a dirty-look but it's not untrue. Of course, there's some good ones with open discussion and a genuine strive for positivity etc. but so many just serve as centres to strengthen tunnel vision views. Especially with places like Hillsong, I mean, even the name sounds cult-like to me tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ime, the more "down" and "hip/with it" they try to portray themselves, the more backwards they are. truly terrifying.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was raised Christian but lost my faith pretty early on in life (after my parents' divorce, lol how depressing) so I can't imagine what it's like...how is growing up baptist in the US different to say, protestant/catholic/mormon?? Christianity in America is really so fascinating to me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Never trust religious leaders period Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hipster christians are the worst kind. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hipster christians



I wonder how he interprets the Bible for his own gain Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

/end post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







Edited at 2017-07-25 07:24 pm (UTC) I think Hipster Jesus is the one in the back with the beard Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

*never trust xtians period...js. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The church is weird, too.



Source: I went there once Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never trust religious people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought we were talking about the church Andrew Keegan started and I was trying to remember when he became a hipster and when his church got so damn big. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



http://www.thedailybeast.com/sex-abuse-and-gay-conversion-therapy-the-dark-past-of-justin-biebers-megachurch-hillsong

http://www.gq.com/story/inside-hillsong-church-of-justin-bieber-kevin-durant



For some reason I still identify as Christian and drop into an Episcopal church from time to time but I used to try to do the ~hip evangelical thing in the Vineyard, which identifies as "empowered evangelical" but really it's a charismatic-influenced evangelical denomination that claims to be hella into social justice but the most progressive thing they do is let women preach. Oh, and I guess took a stance against the immigration ban, but they are definitely pro-life and don't affirm LGBT christians (a spinoff group called Blue Ocean churches does though). Also they're what Mumfords and Sons' parents' are a part of. Anyway this was a tangent just to say that even the churches founded on social justice are pretty awful at it, but what else did I expect from evangelicals? I don't know.



But IME pretty much every evangelical megachurch is at least partially a cult of personality (everyone adores/worships the leader/s) and they often have abuse or other scandals of some sort. Hillsong doesn't hold a candle to Mark Driscoll, granted, but they still threw up a ton of red flags, even before Frank Houston abuse scandal stuff came to light. But they, Elevation, and Bethel basically dominate the worship music industry and other aspects of Christian culture and probably will continue to for a while. And even the smaller nondenominational groups (especially ones that try to "reach this generation") are influenced by/partner with/even mimic them and it's not much healthier.



Anyway I'm super fascinated by this world still for some reason and if you are too, I highly recommend TM Luhrmann's When God Talks Back, it's a fantastic ethnography studying a few different Vineyard churches that is a bit dated (10ish years ago is when the research was done) but still pretty dead on. De-lurking for the first time in years just to post these:For some reason I still identify as Christian and drop into an Episcopal church from time to time but I used to try to do the ~hip evangelical thing in the Vineyard, which identifies as "empowered evangelical" but really it's a charismatic-influenced evangelical denomination that claims to be hella into social justice but the most progressive thing they do is let women preach. Oh, and I guess took a stance against the immigration ban, but they are definitely pro-life and don't affirm LGBT christians (a spinoff group called Blue Ocean churches does though). Also they're what Mumfords and Sons' parents' are a part of. Anyway this was a tangent just to say that even the churches founded on social justice are pretty awful at it, but what else did I expect from evangelicals? I don't know.But IME pretty much every evangelical megachurch is at least partially a cult of personality (everyone adores/worships the leader/s) and they often have abuse or other scandals of some sort. Hillsong doesn't hold a candle to Mark Driscoll, granted, but they still threw up a ton of red flags, even before Frank Houston abuse scandal stuff came to light. But they, Elevation, and Bethel basically dominate the worship music industry and other aspects of Christian culture and probably will continue to for a while. And even the smaller nondenominational groups (especially ones that try to "reach this generation") are influenced by/partner with/even mimic them and it's not much healthier.Anyway I'm super fascinated by this world still for some reason and if you are too, I highly recommend TM Luhrmann's When God Talks Back, it's a fantastic ethnography studying a few different Vineyard churches that is a bit dated (10ish years ago is when the research was done) but still pretty dead on. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i watched the hillsong united docu and it shows them playing all of these shows in front of thousands yet one of the abnd members and his family don't have enough money to get their own place and live with his wife's (or his)parents or something. i always remember that part Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this cunt. i can't believe how many comments i've seen on fb posts about this of people defending and/or being supportive of what he's done.



entitled brat. Reply

Thread

Link

errrr I cant believe i'm going to sound like i'm defending beiber. Hes a brat for sure and a huge douche but... is he obligated to tour? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

touring is literally the only way a musician makes money these days because cd/digital sales make nothing once everyone gets their cut



so yeah touring is kind of the biggest fucking obligation of an artist/musician/performer Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's obligated to fulfill the contracts he signed to do said tour, so yes he is obligated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean once he sets the dates and sells tickets to people who have to make travel arrangements and shit i think he kinda is? nobody forced him to add those dates Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I try to think about all the people who were counting on this for their livelihoods. Sound engineers, light engineers, stage builders, back-up dancers, musicians, venue employees... All of them have to scramble for new work and acts. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

to be fair, he toured for a LONG time before canceling just a few dates. i think it's more appropriate to complain about his lackluster performance on the prior tour dates than the cancellation itself Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

16 months of touring? That surprises me the most tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Delusional churches already exist Reply

Thread

Link

ONTD, if you had to pick a fave who would you want to begin their own church?

Gillian Anderson, Rita Moreno or Viola Davis. But probably Rita because she can sing.



Reply

Thread

Link

Bjork. Because just imagine what that would be like... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







My bff would be her Pope, she adores Björk. OMG YASSSMy bff would be her Pope, she adores Björk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would've joined immediately! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'd literally move to iceland Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I'd convert in a heartbeat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So now the children who worship him can join that cult too!



Awesome. Reply

Thread

Link

Pop culture has been fucking fascinating lately. Finally seems like we're getting a pop culture revival with some of the insane shit that's been going on lately. Reply

Thread

Link

Trump as president, Bieber as Messiah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bella Thorne still doesn't get the credit she deserves. A trailblazer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's lowkey deserves to be Person Of The Year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Although I'd say that while it's fascinating, it's pretty horrifying when you consider some of the things going on. I'm cool with suitcases and silly stuff like that, but cults freak me the fuck out, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

New pop culture is now youtubers... We're old. Kids are entertained as fuck by Jake Paul and shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jonestown the sequel. Yes gawd!!! Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uh oh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just started the doc lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BITCH LMAOOO 😳 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't most psychopaths start churches to earn money?



His stans are crazy enough to join tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Most psychopaths don't start churches. Sacral Georg who lives in the Holy Sepulchre, etc.



Edited at 2017-07-25 07:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn that's good and should not go unappreciated Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think a lot get started out of narcissism but eventually it's about money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what Hubbard did, though I think most of the others actually believe the bullshit they are saying - Hubbard knew it was a scam from day 1. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol i hate this self righteous puta. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isnt she also in the hillsong cult Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao ik Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, this performance was such a fucking joke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christ her head is a moon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let's thank not only God, but also Jesus for this Reply

Thread

Link

Bieber's not ignorant; he's obviously revealing his very serious and sincere non-trinitarian beliefs. /sarcasm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My only question: Will sagging be mandatory? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao



it's sad how hillsong doesn't even seem that weird to me. your typical hipster mega church. Reply

Thread

Link

I love documentaries about cults! Reply

Thread

Link

Did you watch the Buddhafield one, Holy Hell? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved that one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd join Tom Waits' church Reply

Thread

Link