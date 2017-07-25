Venus Williams Blames Seatbelts, Car Problems In Fatal Crash
Venus Williams Blames Seatbelts, Car Problems In Fatal Crash https://t.co/Tfn56skwYX— TMZ (@TMZ) 25 juillet 2017
following up this post
Williams says the severity of the injuries suffered in the accident could have been lessened had both passengers worn their seatbelts.
Williams also alleges the family’s vehicle was improperly maintained and not up to safety standards.
She also attributes the accident to “third parties” that contributed to the busy intersection crash.
source
how the hell does someone die in a car crash when you're hit by someone going that slow
Edited at 2017-07-25 07:13 pm (UTC)
I try to be pretty good about not blocking the box, but shit- sometimes it just happens :-/
RIP the person who died.
Most comments on twitter were so fucking transparent: when the news broke, she was guilty without any proof, of course, but once she was found innocent, people were saying she paid the police...
Edited at 2017-07-25 07:18 pm (UTC)
These are standard defenses in annnnny motor vehicle accident and something the insurance company I worked for *always* included in our answers.
Also have to say that I really don't get why Daily Mail seems to find it so outrageous that Defense counsel want autopsy records, insurance records, etc. All of this is standard discovery.
again, should any evidence come out to refute that, though the video itself is in my opinion pretty exculpatory, i'm happy to take this back.
They weren't wearing seat belts? Damn
iirc, fl has little to no regulations on senior drivers - the closest they get is if you're 80+ and renewing your license you need to have an eye exam first.
Side-eying OP for quoting TMZ and linking to them.