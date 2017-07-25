Venus Williams Blames Seatbelts, Car Problems In Fatal Crash

I'm still really fucking angry at the police who immediately blamed her without the video and then walked it back. Fuck them.

police in general are awful, but florida police really take the cake. Reply

the thing that confuses me is that i read venus was only going like 5 mph

how the hell does someone die in a car crash when you're hit by someone going that slow



Edited at 2017-07-25 07:13 pm (UTC) Reply

She didn't hit them, they T-Boned her. Reply

didn't realize a video was released

Yeah check the video, it wasn't her. Reply

iirc, she was "blocking the box" and her car was sticking out into traffic. A third car hit the victims, who swerved into Williams' car. I guess if she wasn't in the intersection, the accident wouldn't have been too severe.



I try to be pretty good about not blocking the box, but shit- sometimes it just happens :-/ Reply

There was a PSA from a few years ago about seat belts and one of the women featured died because she wasn't wearing one and was hit from behind as her friend drove 5 MPH. Wish I could remember the name but it's on YouTube. It definitely happens but I guess it's rare. Reply

girl what? Reply

This feels icky to me to even talk about it. Especially things like they weren't wearing seat belts and their car not being properly maintained. Reply

Glad that she was found innocent.

RIP the person who died.



Most comments on twitter were so fucking transparent: when the news broke, she was guilty without any proof, of course, but once she was found innocent, people were saying she paid the police... Reply

the wimbledon and WTA facebook pages were filled with people calling her a murdered and as soon as the video came out, those comments vanished like hmm ok i see y'all Reply

These are standard affirmative defenses in almost every Motor Vehicle accident lawsuit (also these are Defense Attorneys who drafted these pleadings, not Venus herself). Source: am attorney



Edited at 2017-07-25 07:18 pm (UTC) Reply

But you know TMZ is racist/The story wouldn't sell if it said "Venus attorney argued that ... which is standard defense procedure." Reply

I was getting ready to pop into the comments to say this.



These are standard defenses in annnnny motor vehicle accident and something the insurance company I worked for *always* included in our answers.



Also have to say that I really don't get why Daily Mail seems to find it so outrageous that Defense counsel want autopsy records, insurance records, etc. All of this is standard discovery. Reply

TMZ and the OP knew what they were doing. Reply

Co-signed. (Source: am adjuster) Reply

the police and the family (who i understand are grieving) have really tried to do a hatchet job on her when its apparent she didnt really do anything wrong so I hope she vigorously defends against this shit in court and doesn't just rollover to be honest.



again, should any evidence come out to refute that, though the video itself is in my opinion pretty exculpatory, i'm happy to take this back. Reply

There was another news story about this girl who livestreamed herself drunk driving, and then the resulting car crash, which killed her sister. I found the uncensored video on Reddit and really wish I hadn't watched it, ugh. Reply

I haven't seen the video, but I read that she was saying that she killed her sister and didn't care? She had to have been messed up to be so completely callous. Reply

Yeah, I didn't watch the video but read the transcript and she tries to wake her sister up at first then says a few times "I fucking killed my sister" "I don't even care" "I'm sorry baby"(to her dead sister) and "I'm going to jail for the rest of my life" Reply

She was supposedly super loaded at the time on xanax or other drugs so probably incapable of even feeling emotions/understanding what actually happened. That is going to be one bitch of a realization when she comes down, if true. Reply

she def meant she didn't care that she was going to jail, she also said "I love my sister" and "I didn't want this to happen" Reply

They weren't wearing seat belts? Damn Reply

I think the family is just looking for a payday. I'm not saying they're not grieving. But they're go hard with their blame Reply

i feel like it's very transparent as far as "efforts to cope with grief" go. you fuck up while driving, your husband dies, and you look for someone else to blame. Reply

HOW is she not partially at fault? Even after watching the video I don't understand how she didn't see that the intersection wasn't clear. Reply

the drivers were on the much older side, no? i feel like we don't take enough precautions to make sure they're driving abilities are up to speed. Reply

yup and yup. i second this sentiment. Reply

I live in Arizona my license won't expire until I'm 78. (Although if I move, get married, lose it etc. I'll be issued one of the new ones that are only good for 5 years) Reply

I agree with this so much. My grandfather was driving until he was like, 90 and it pissed me off that even when he was tested to renew his license, it was just a written test. Someone should have been taking him out for a proper road test. Reply

absolutely.



iirc, fl has little to no regulations on senior drivers - the closest they get is if you're 80+ and renewing your license you need to have an eye exam first. Reply

agreed, my grandpa drove until he was 89 and he was absolutely not fit to drive. we ended up reporting him to the DVLA and his license was revoked. there are a surprising amount of unfit elderly drivers on the road. Reply

IA Reply

yeah, elderly ppl need to be retested at some point to make sure that they're still fit to drive Reply

people were so mean on the original post. it's an unfortunate situation but could've happened to anyone. i feel bad that people were blaming her on social media without all the facts :( Reply

lol ppl here are on their driving high horses. i totally get it if you are being irresponsible by drinking, texting, etc; those are different stories. but accidents happen. driving makes me so damn anxious. and i live in SF so i see people stuck in intersections everytime i go outside, its super common and sometimes the light changes and you're stuck. Reply

mte i live in LA and there isn't a single day that i don't see this happening Reply

TMZ ain't shit for how they're framing this.



Side-eying OP for quoting TMZ and linking to them. Reply

Speaking of killing people, where's today's politics post? Reply

Why do so many people still go without seatbelts? They aren't perfect but ffs, buckle up. Reply

Idk but it reminds me of this time a girl I work with told me her brother got into a car accident and wasn't wearing a seat belt and it saved his life. Reply

lmao everyone I know that doesn't wear them ~was saved~ because they weren't wearing a seatbelt in one accident. surejan.gif Reply

