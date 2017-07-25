THR : Black Panther & Thor Ragnarok casts unite for first Marvel family photo

This is really cute!! ♥♥ Reply

Thread

Link

LOL at Mark and Jordan's faces.



I want to touch Chris' tights too... Reply

Thread

Link

Chris in that blue blazer <3



Edited at 2017-07-25 07:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

omg your icon! i am hearteyes!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My husband got a haircut and it looks like Hemsworth's new look so I'm really loving my life choices right now that I ended up with him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This makes me wonder how cluttered the Infinity Wars cast photo will be lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Sooo many hot people and then.... Loki :/ Reply

Thread

Link

that feel when there's a man 30 years your senior standing directly behind you looking 10 times better than you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR - Jeff looks really good for his age. Tom meanwhile looks at least a decade older than he is. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

To be completely fair, at least Thadeus Heffalump doesn't date/marry women who are 30 years younger than him, and date women 35+ years younger than him prior to that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

and a man 10 years his senior sitting directly in front off him shitting on everyone.



i still can't get over chadwick boseman being 40. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It took me for.ev.er to even see him. idk y i must have been blinded by that hairline Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Tom really hasn't aged well. :| Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That man needs a hair intervention, ISTG. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm just here to show off my new icon and bring Tessa Thompson into this post Reply

Thread

Link

I will also bring her into it as well. ❤ Yours is so pretty, I can't wait to see her be amazing in the film. I was watching an interview yesterday where she was talking about getting to "cut Thor down to size" whatever that means, and I'm like, gimme. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

inkstainedlips made this and one other of her for me (in today's The View post) and I love them. I've been a fan of hers since Veronica Mars so I'm super excited she's getting some recognition/appreciation. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jeff Goldblum looks fine Reply

Thread

Link

this is really cute but cate's shoe on daniel's shoulder in the second one is bothering me lol Reply

Thread

Link

lol its on her chair and he's leaning back so it looks like its on his shoulder Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh lmao good, it doesn't look like that from the photo and i was seriously thinking "how rude!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TAIKAAAAAAA Reply

Thread

Link

He gets 10x more attractive every year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the weirder his outfits, the more attractive he gets idgi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mmmmhmm. Taika is crazy hot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so excited for both of these movies.



Doctor Strange was awful. Guardians 2 was boring (and kind of annoying by doing too much with the '80s music/aesthetic). And Spider-Man was just okay. Reply

Thread

Link

I was so bored by Doctor Strange it wasn't even funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I rewatched Dr. Strange and most of the time I was like 'why did I think this was an ok movie? it's so dull and I hate that guy' and then Chiwetel Ejiofor comes on screen and I'm like 'oh yeah now i remember' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It has a 90% on RT. I'm like... ??? How??? It was extremely forgettable, Benedict's performance was a rip-off of Hugh Laurie's in House, and the effects were ripped off from Inception. And there was only one Asian character in the whole movie -- a movie that rips off Asian culture and appropriates it for white superhero usage -- and his name is... Wong. Wong. They couldn't even come up with a first name. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Finally. I don't know if it was ONTD that was praising it/giving it a pass, but my god! That movie didn't deserve ANY sort of positivity; it was so fucking boring. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I skipped Doctor Strange and Guardians 2 because I thought the first one was an absolute snooze, but I found Spidey entertaining.



But I am so ready for these movies. The last Thor was awful, so I'm really hoping this one is better.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm pretty forgiving of Benedict because I really like his acting but by god, he was so boring in a forgettable movie. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

in the "silly photo", who is Leticia Wright even pointing at?! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm happy that Taika is finally getting the recognition he deserves. Mainly because it's nice to finally have a hot director to look at. Reply

Thread

Link

And he seems like such a genuinely sweet man. I'll be gutted when the inevitable controversy comes out, but in the meantime I'll just enjoy this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cool pic Reply

Thread

Link