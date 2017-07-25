THR : Black Panther & Thor Ragnarok casts unite for first Marvel family photo
Exclusive: #BlackPanther, #ThorRagnarok casts unite for first Marvel family photo https://t.co/M04nvoz1KZ pic.twitter.com/PZAipecSWg— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 25 juillet 2017
Karl Urban, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Daniel Kaluuya, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Director Ryan Coogler, Winston Duke, Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira, Rachel House, Chris Hemsworth, Director Taika Waititi, Forest Whitaker, Michael B Jordan, Kevin Feige, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis.
I drove down to #SDCC just for this. It was chaotic, w/19 #Marvel stars & their handlers in 1 room. Read more here: https://t.co/FS4Q9Sc1f4 pic.twitter.com/MI3jgA8fvI— Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) 25 juillet 2017
Tessa Thompson was the only castmember who couldn't make the photo as she was on back-to-back panels.
