ONTD Original: Forgotten pop groups of the early 2000's
The pop music scene in the early 2000's was overflowing with sweet, bubblegum sounds and sexy r&b beats thanks to the successes of groups like the Backstreet Boys, Destiny's Child, and the Spice Girls. But what about the acts that failed? Let's dive into five pop groups that are now long forgotten! *dusts off Walkman*
Dream Street (2000)
Usually formed by creepy old dudes with lots of money, Dream Street was no exception. Put together by local music producers in 1999, the original act went by the name "Boy Wonder" and featured several boys from the New York Broadway/Acting scene - including a tap dancing act! They quickly cut the group down to five guys (classic) and were renamed Dream Street. Their 2001 debut album was certified gold and included their biggest hit "Happens Every Time". In 2002, parents of the band members filed a lawsuit against the producers alleging that the underage boys were "exposed to booze, women, and pornography" - the group was quickly released from their contract shortly after.
Their only bop
PYT (2001)
Consisting of four childhood friends from Tampa, these pop girls originally went by the name "Glory" and submitted their first demo for a contest in Teen People™ magazine. Their demo instead made it to an Epic records producer and the girls were signed in 1999. The group was renamed to PYT (Pretty Young Things) and toured with major pop acts like Britney Spears and 'N Sync. Failing to make a mark with their 2001 debut album "Down With Me", the band was released from their Epic contract in 2002.
Their only bop
Scene 23 (2001)
Before "American Idol" there was WB's "Pop Stars" in the US. The second (and less successful) group to come out of the show was Scene 23. Their debut album was a massive failure and was more of a "Pop Stars show soundtrack" rather than an appropriate debut. Scene 23 only recorded 7 tracks for the album while the rest of the songs were from completely different artists or interviews about the show itself set to background music. Their first single and music video for "I Really Don't Think So" was never released commercially. Josh Henderson (the Nick and Justin of the group) went on to accomplish moderate success in acting and dating Ashlee Simpson.
Their only bop
Play (2001)
A Swedish pop group consisting of 7 different girls depending on the year, Play was originally formed as a result of a nationwide talent search. Their music career was launched in both Sweden and the US in 2001-2002. Their first single, debut album, and music video "Us Against The World" peaked at 85 on Billboard and was certified gold. Play also toured in the US as opening acts for both Destiny's Child and Aaron Carter. Their follow-up album "Replay" contained their more mature single "I Must Not Chase The Boys" that you may remember seeing on TRL back in 2003. The girls finally called it quits in 2005 after almost selling a million albums worldwide.
Their only bop
Eden's Crush (2000)
The first season of [U.S.] "Pop Stars" on the now extinct WB[33] network had hundreds of girls competing to be the next big pop act. No matter who was chosen, Warner Brothers had already signed the group based on the show's popularity alone. The final five of Eden's Crush released their debut single "Get Over Yourself" that peaked at number 8 on Canadian Billboard. Their debut album creatively titled "Popstars" peaked at number 6 and was certified gold. In 2001 the ladies opened for Jessica Simpson and guest starred on "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch". However, by the end of that same year their record company folded, leading EC to eventually disband. Check out the girls inventing [JJ Abrams] lens flare in their debut music video below!
Their only bop
What about you, ONTD? Are there any other pop groups from the past that are buried with your Airwalks, popcorn shirts, and Tommy Hilfiger cologne?
Source | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 |
Dream Street (2000)
Usually formed by creepy old dudes with lots of money, Dream Street was no exception. Put together by local music producers in 1999, the original act went by the name "Boy Wonder" and featured several boys from the New York Broadway/Acting scene - including a tap dancing act! They quickly cut the group down to five guys (classic) and were renamed Dream Street. Their 2001 debut album was certified gold and included their biggest hit "Happens Every Time". In 2002, parents of the band members filed a lawsuit against the producers alleging that the underage boys were "exposed to booze, women, and pornography" - the group was quickly released from their contract shortly after.
Their only bop
PYT (2001)
Consisting of four childhood friends from Tampa, these pop girls originally went by the name "Glory" and submitted their first demo for a contest in Teen People™ magazine. Their demo instead made it to an Epic records producer and the girls were signed in 1999. The group was renamed to PYT (Pretty Young Things) and toured with major pop acts like Britney Spears and 'N Sync. Failing to make a mark with their 2001 debut album "Down With Me", the band was released from their Epic contract in 2002.
Their only bop
Scene 23 (2001)
Before "American Idol" there was WB's "Pop Stars" in the US. The second (and less successful) group to come out of the show was Scene 23. Their debut album was a massive failure and was more of a "Pop Stars show soundtrack" rather than an appropriate debut. Scene 23 only recorded 7 tracks for the album while the rest of the songs were from completely different artists or interviews about the show itself set to background music. Their first single and music video for "I Really Don't Think So" was never released commercially. Josh Henderson (the Nick and Justin of the group) went on to accomplish moderate success in acting and dating Ashlee Simpson.
Their only bop
Play (2001)
A Swedish pop group consisting of 7 different girls depending on the year, Play was originally formed as a result of a nationwide talent search. Their music career was launched in both Sweden and the US in 2001-2002. Their first single, debut album, and music video "Us Against The World" peaked at 85 on Billboard and was certified gold. Play also toured in the US as opening acts for both Destiny's Child and Aaron Carter. Their follow-up album "Replay" contained their more mature single "I Must Not Chase The Boys" that you may remember seeing on TRL back in 2003. The girls finally called it quits in 2005 after almost selling a million albums worldwide.
Their only bop
Eden's Crush (2000)
The first season of [U.S.] "Pop Stars" on the now extinct WB[33] network had hundreds of girls competing to be the next big pop act. No matter who was chosen, Warner Brothers had already signed the group based on the show's popularity alone. The final five of Eden's Crush released their debut single "Get Over Yourself" that peaked at number 8 on Canadian Billboard. Their debut album creatively titled "Popstars" peaked at number 6 and was certified gold. In 2001 the ladies opened for Jessica Simpson and guest starred on "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch". However, by the end of that same year their record company folded, leading EC to eventually disband. Check out the girls inventing [JJ Abrams] lens flare in their debut music video below!
Their only bop
What about you, ONTD? Are there any other pop groups from the past that are buried with your Airwalks, popcorn shirts, and Tommy Hilfiger cologne?
Source | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 |
And I remember Dream Street, I have a funny story about that too. I was in second grade I think, and I saw a commercial for them on TV calling them the "hottest new band" or whatever. So the next day I'm talking to these two girls in class asking if they heard of "the hottest new band" and they're like "Dream Street? They're not new, I saw that commercial two weeks ago, I even know all their names already. By tomorrow they're supposed to be considered a really old band" I know it sounds so stupid, but this has always stood out to me as so funny.
And don't forget Dream
Like everyone my age still knows and loves He Loves U Not
3LW tried to do a sexy comeback with Loon as a feature too around the same time.
HE LOVES U NOT
I used to love "this is me."
they also did this cover of "hard knock life" which i still bop to when it comes up on my shuffle
these were my jams...
Re: these were my jams...
Re: these were my jams...
Re: these were my jams...
Re: these were my jams...
Re: these were my jams...
Re: these were my jams...
Re: these were my jams...
Re: these were my jams...
Re: these were my jams...
Re: these were my jams...
Re: these were my jams...
And Dream, I had this song on Hit Clips, I still have it actually.
yassss
I had such a blast
i remember this song so clearly bc i was in high school dance class and someone was choreographing a song to it and i heard it 24/7
I love this song and still bop to it in my head sometimes. It was for Pokemon: The First Movie lol.
Edited at 2017-07-25 06:35 pm (UTC)