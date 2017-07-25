ONTD Original: Forgotten pop groups of the early 2000's

i remember Play and none of the others. Reply

They were the only ones on this list that were successful. Reply

That's one more than me. Reply

I love this song of theirs



omg this was my jam!!



i get this song stuck in my head at least twice a year lmao Reply

Lovedddddd them! Reply

I only know Eden's crush Reply

I remember Play, and hearing "Us Against the World" in Lizzie Mcguire and that Mary Kate and Ashley movie "Holiday in the Sun"



And I remember Dream Street, I have a funny story about that too. I was in second grade I think, and I saw a commercial for them on TV calling them the "hottest new band" or whatever. So the next day I'm talking to these two girls in class asking if they heard of "the hottest new band" and they're like "Dream Street? They're not new, I saw that commercial two weeks ago, I even know all their names already. By tomorrow they're supposed to be considered a really old band" I know it sounds so stupid, but this has always stood out to me as so funny. Reply

I feel like I remember seeing that commercial all the time on the TVGuide Channel. Reply

I remember this Play song getting ~played the most







And don't forget Dream



I feel ppl dont forget Dream tho?



Like everyone my age still knows and loves He Loves U Not

Reply

mte that's why they are not included in the post Dream is iconic Reply

Plus Dream had two (minor) hits on the Billboard charts. You hum a few bars of "He Luvs U Not" and most people recognize it quickly, whether they want to or not. Reply

I mean, I still vividly remember Play and Eden's Crush just as much as Dream, but maybe it just depends, lol Reply

Mte. I still put He Loves U Not on repeat every few months. Reply

i came into this post to make sure dream was included Reply

Dream deserved better. Reply

OMG DREAM! I listened to that song sfm omg hahahahaha Reply

Remember when Dream came back with a ~sexy look?







3LW tried to do a sexy comeback with Loon as a feature too around the same time.



Reply

omg and now I just watched that Play song.... was that one girl like 8 or something?! Never heard of them before Reply

HE LOVES ME

HE LOVES U NOT Reply

omg the fashion in that Play video takes me back!! Damn they look so young now. When I was a kid they seemed so fucking old lmao. Reply

lol i loved that dream song and video but i kept it a secret because i knew my family and friends would make fun of me for liking it D': Reply

this is my first time hearing that dream song and it would sound 10x better without that damn pew pew or whatever sound. so grating Reply

Two of the girls were in that Christina Millian and Nick Cannon movie I think?!? Reply

That Dream song was my shit! lol Reply

YES TO BOTH OF THESE Reply

I LOVED DREAM Reply

Every few months I'll remember Dream and watch their videos.





I used to love "this is me." Reply

Omg those special effects, the clothes i cant and it makes me scared to look back to todays fashion in about 10 years. Always mind blowing to see it now and be like "how did we not notice ..." Reply

they also did this cover of "hard knock life" which i still bop to when it comes up on my shuffle Reply

This is the only PYT song I remember/liked.



i was just listening to this song yesterday lol Reply

Oh, man, this takes me back. I'm having such a 2001 flashback in this post. Reply

upside down is my most played song according to itunes lol Reply

😂. I can relate. Reply

That is still THE bop! Reply

lmao Reply

it's pretty high on mine too. Reply

no shame. that song is a fucken bop. Reply

I remember A*Teens, they were first exposure to ABBA in fact. Reply

Wait... there was a second generation of S-Club? Reply

i was so into the ateens Reply

S Club 8!!!!! Not anywhere as good as S Club 7, but I didn't care lol. Only reason I like The Saturdays... Reply

Nickelodeon made me lazily stan A Teens. Reply

A1 SAUCE WHAT Reply

I LOVE THIS FUCKING BAND BITCH OMFG!!!!!







Reply

underrated pop gem imo!!!! Reply

LMAOOO my older and younger sisters would find random boy bands whenever we'd visit London and begin ironically stanning them - the more members they had, the better. I'd be eating breakfast and they'd come in with a brand new issue of Top of the Pops and start assigning me new boyfriends. Spoiler Alert: My "boyfriends" always ended up being the most gremlin-y looking ones! Reply

Lol that's cute :P Reply

lmfaooo that's such a sister thing to do too Reply

this is my jam! Reply

Haha I remember this. And they were always in the gossip mags. Didn't one of them marry a dude from Westlife? Reply

Yes and for awhile I was happy cos someone in my favorite girl band was marrying my favorite boyband member, and then it went to shit and I blamed her for ruining his career...and then he showed himself to be a piece of shit too (blocked me on twitter lmao) so now I hate him as well, they both deserve each other. Reply

I genuinely love all their songs tbh, I love listening to them on shuffle in the shower, everything is just good, fun pop. And I hate how people say GA was the most talented girl group of their generation, because Natasha's voice >>>>>> Reply

lmao i was fucking obsessed with them i even had pyjamas with their picture on it 😩 Reply

Anyone remember No Secrets?







And Dream, I had this song on Hit Clips, I still have it actually.

I revisited my No Secrets CD last year, and man, that album had some bad lyrics, lol Reply

Nobody forgot Dream sis! Reply

You betta stay stanning Dream in the post



yassss Reply

i only recognize the No Secrets one from the movie The Hot Chick Reply

I forgot Nicole was in Eden's Crush Reply

I remember them from Smart House! :o Reply

I saw them live in April



I had such a blast Reply

i remember this song so clearly bc i was in high school dance class and someone was choreographing a song to it and i heard it 24/7 Reply

The Day You Went Away by M2M came up on shuffle the other day and I lowkey lived Reply

M2m had like 10 bops they are iconic Reply

I still listen to Don't Say You Love Me and Mirror Mirror Reply

YOUU DON'T HAVE TO TELL ME WHUU'S THE BIGGEST FULE OF ALL Reply

M2M!!!!



I love this song and still bop to it in my head sometimes. It was for Pokemon: The First Movie lol.







Edited at 2017-07-25 06:33 pm (UTC)

m2m is still my jam. i actually really like marit's solo stuff too. so formative for me clearly. Reply

M2M was the better tATu than the homophobic one and half assed statement one ever were Reply

