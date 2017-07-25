Did Drake Get Called Out By Ex-Lover?
No fucking well intentions... eat a dick— Maliah Michel (@IAmMaliahMichel) July 24, 2017
Earlier this week, Drake posted a picture online that the media said was him retiring the jersey's of his alleged favorite strippers. He captioned it "Paid dues".
One of the women supposedly did not take kindly to this. She responded with an online rant about a certain man who put down her profession while indulging himself in various strip clubs.
A few of her tweets:
I remember pleading with him to understand. I said Beyoncé wears the same kind of stuff I wear— Maliah Michel (@IAmMaliahMichel) July 24, 2017
Y'all just don't know. My only regret is ever trying to explain how much I love dancing. And thinking so highly of him— Maliah Michel (@IAmMaliahMichel) July 24, 2017
Always telling me I'm not better than anyone else in the club selling ass instead of dancing. But nigga can't stay out the club— Maliah Michel (@IAmMaliahMichel) July 24, 2017
No matter how light I tried to make things. Just always mean and hurtful. But whatever I'm done— Maliah Michel (@IAmMaliahMichel) July 24, 2017
She doesn't name Drake, but because of the picture he put up and her following rant, most fans and media assume it's about him. According to XXLmag Drake gave Maliah a shoutout in his song "Miss Me".
ONTD is Drake a hypocrite?
how do you berate and belittle strippers while frequenting their establishment every weekend and weekday, putting money in their pockets and opening your own stripclub?
He hates women, its not hard to figure out why he is so shit to them. He is rotting garbage that needs to go away.
Drake ain't shit news at 11.