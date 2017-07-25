Did Drake Get Called Out By Ex-Lover?

drake is a trashy ass misogynist?! i literally cannot believe... Reply

nn not surprised. aubrey loves playing captain-save-a-hoe. i wouldn't be shocked if he had some sort of fetish for ~turning women's lives around~ the way he boasts abt plucking them out of clubs and buying them shit. Reply

eww god I don't follow him at all so I didn't know that about him but GROSS Reply

Yep, that's the impression I get too. Probably gets pissy when they're not grateful enough Reply

Taking inspiration from "Don't You Want Me?" which ironically was the title of the ep in Degrassi when Alex starts working as a stripper. The ciiiiircle of liiiiiife Reply

Drake is awful. Nothing endearing about him imo. Reply

i'm stuck on the concept of strippers having jerseys. can stripper ontd enlighten me on this plz? Reply

yeah I'm confused about that lol Reply

same lol this is actually a thing in my sorority, so now i wonder how many ppl have thought we're actually strippers Reply

pretty sure he would have had them made specifically for this metaphor Reply

He gets them jerseys? So they're on his team? Something annoying like that Reply

Lol damn I think you're right Reply

Did he really make jerseys for strippers and hang them in his home? That's some next level Ben Affleck shit. I had no idea. Reply

trash Reply

This man is friends with a human trafficker why does anyone expect him to be decent? Reply

drake is such trash



how do you berate and belittle strippers while frequenting their establishment every weekend and weekday, putting money in their pockets and opening your own stripclub? Reply

bc he hates women and sees them as objects. he is obsessed with "good girls" vs hoes. only problem is, he has mommy issues and thus the only good girls are women he hasn't fucked. how twisted Reply

And once he fucks them, theyre no longer good girls, and he will then fuck them as punishment for it. Reply

Yeah, its so shocking that allowing men to pay to openly treat women as sex objects leads to them acting like entitled monsters who legit believe that women are just sex objects 🤔 men treat strippers HORRIBLY



He hates women, its not hard to figure out why he is so shit to them. He is rotting garbage that needs to go away. Reply

They're not people, but objects for his gratification.



Edited at 2017-07-25 09:13 pm (UTC)

I got easily distracted by the weird coat hanger photoshopped in. Reply

Drake has bomb music that I love but he's AWFUL. I told yall what he did to my bffs bff, and Im so glad this girl called him bullshit out. Her IG post was great in its own way lol Reply

Can you refill the teapot for those who missed it? Reply

Link





http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 1456973.html?page=2



Edited at 2017-07-25 06:56 pm (UTC) ahaha here's the post, look halfway down for my comment "speaking of this light skin...". He's a mess

Is his music really that bomb tho? Because I've been hearing the same whining for years and it has all blurred together at this point. Reply

sis his music is mediocre



I can't stand men period who do this stuff. Thinking they can turn a woman's life around like it's a movie, while belittling them. Sounds pretty emotionally abusive to me, because it seems like they want the dependency back on them.



Drake ain't shit news at 11. Reply

Taming the shrew... Reply

Hated reading that in high school btw. Reply

I need a t-shirt that says "Beyonce wears the same kind of stuff I wear"







ur icon <3 also agreed with needing that shirt Reply

I can't wait until the general public turns on him like they did Kanye Reply

Drake looks really bad here (and i dont even really respect strippers) but he's being OTT with belittling her in this form...does this mean he has a girlfriend or ? im a little confused and bothered by the fact u have to display something like this on IG Reply

He's displayin it on IG coz he lacks tact n in his own ego. There for all his boys to call him GOAT n there for all the women to want to be next. He has no shame. Reply

:( i hope his music tanks because he did have some bops but unfortunately it cant erase his shitty mentality Reply

drake got a tattoo of wayne on his arm i'm emotional 😩 😩 😩 pic.twitter.com/Xtu3QVOw8H — Genius (@Genius) July 25, 2017

lmao I wanna know what lil wayne thinks of this Reply

from what little i can see, looks like Gollum...so pretty close to the RL thing I guess! Reply

wow...his tattoos are veering into the 1d range of awful, lol Reply

All assholes get tats to match their inner ugly with their outer ugly. Reply

Thank the heavens Rihanna dumped him. Reply

Lmao for real. Reply

Every time someone describes Drake as the ultimate fuckboy I just nod. It's the perfect descriptor. Reply

He invented Fuckboyism, founded the university for Fuckboy studies, then attended said university, graduated with honors and a PHD and now currently practices it in the real world every day. Reply

I wonder if we kill the head one, do they all die? Like vampires? Reply

