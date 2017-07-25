Did Drake Get Called Out By Ex-Lover?




Earlier this week, Drake posted a picture online that the media said was him retiring the jersey's of his alleged favorite strippers. He captioned it "Paid dues".



One of the women supposedly did not take kindly to this. She responded with an online rant about a certain man who put down her profession while indulging himself in various strip clubs.

A few of her tweets:










She doesn't name Drake, but because of the picture he put up and her following rant, most fans and media assume it's about him. According to XXLmag Drake gave Maliah a shoutout in his song "Miss Me".
ONTD is Drake a hypocrite?
